See inside this magnificent 11-bedroom property in Blaisdon, Gloucestershire

Grade II-listed masterpiece of Victorian architecture, rich in original period features and situated in an elevated position with stunning views

WHAT: Blaisdon Hall is an 11-bedroom Victorian property with Jacobean influences, set in a glorious private position with outstanding and far-reaching panoramic views to the southeast over its own land and the Severn Valley.

WHERE: Blaisdon, Longhope, Gloucestershire.

INSIDE: Accommodation includes great hall, drawing room, music room, orangery, sitting room, dining room, 85ft ballroom, study and offices, kitchen, secondary kitchen, domestic offices, morning room, library, billiards room and bar. Further accommodation includes cellars, large entertainment room/gallery, tower rooms, six bedroom suites, further bedroom with dressing room and separate bathroom, and a two-bedroom integral staff flat. There is also a leisure wing with gymnasium, sauna and steam room; coach house with offices, stables and further staff/guest flat; three-bedroom gate house with sitting room, kitchen, utility room, bathroom and separate WC; and outbuildings, including garage block with guest/staff cottage and extensive ancillary outbuildings.

OUTSIDE: Surrounded by its own mature parkland with ornamental ponds and lakes, the property also features paddocks and mixed woodland. In all, about 86.7 acres.

HOW MUCH: Guide price £7.25 million.

FIND OUT MORE: Contact Nick Chivers at Knight Frank on 01242 246950 or visit knightfrank.com

