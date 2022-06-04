See inside this Colesbourne farmhouse, on the market for £2.65 million

A delightful five-bedroom period farmhouse in an idyllic valley setting near Colesbourne

WHAT: Butlers Farm is an appealing five-bedroom period farmhouse with a south-facing garden, annexe, Cotswold stone barn, stabling, manège, and paddocks in an idyllic valley setting.

WHERE: Colesbourne, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire.

INSIDE: Accommodation includes hallway with flagstone floor, sitting room, drawing room, dining room, kitchen/breakfast/family room, utility/boot room, cloakroom, master bedroom suite, four further bedrooms, and two family bathrooms. The self-contained annex consists of a sitting room with fitted kitchen area, and a bedroom leading to an en suite bathroom.

OUTSIDE: There are south-facing landscaped gardens, stable courtyard with substantial Cotswold stone barn, modern stable block and four-bay Dutch barn, game larder, manège (in need of renovation), paddocks, woodland and spring. In all approximately 5.59 acres.

HOW MUCH: Guide price of £2.65 million.

FIND OUT MORE: Call Butler Sherborn on 01285 883740 or visit butlersherborn.co.uk

Butlers Farm, Colesbourne, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire - Credit: butlersherborn.co.uk

