See inside this stunning Westonbirt home, on the market for £2.65 million

A modern masterpiece complete with annexe, all set within a one-acre walled garden.

WHAT: The Walled Garden is a striking modern construction occupying a wonderful position within the quiet hamlet of Westonbirt, a charming village situated in the south of the Cotswolds close to the world-renowned Westonbirt Arboretum.

WHERE: Westonbirt, Gloucestershire.

INSIDE: The build has been executed with exquisite attention to detail and is flooded with natural light. With over 7,600 sq ft of accommodation over two levels, the property includes five bedrooms, a double-height entrance/dining hall, sitting room, cinema and superb high-quality kitchen. The lower floor has great potential to be a stunning leisure complex, designed to include a swimming pool, spa and steam room.

OUTSIDE: Surrounded by a beautiful historic wall, the grounds are glorious and include a self-contained multipurpose annexe. The garden is planted with many mature specimen trees throughout to create a spectacular outside space.

HOW MUCH: £2.65 million.

FIND OUT MORE: Email Adam Lock at Hamptons: locka@hamptons.co.uk

The Walled Garden, Westonbirt - Credit: hamptons.co.uk

