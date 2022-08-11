Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Homes and Gardens > Property

See inside this stunning Westonbirt home, on the market for £2.65 million

Author Picture Icon

Candia McKormack

Published: 1:58 PM August 11, 2022
The Walled Garden, Westonbirt

The Walled Garden, Westonbirt - Credit: hamptons.co.uk

A modern masterpiece complete with annexe, all set within a one-acre walled garden. 

WHAT: The Walled Garden is a striking modern construction occupying a wonderful position within the quiet hamlet of Westonbirt, a charming village situated in the south of the Cotswolds close to the world-renowned Westonbirt Arboretum. 

WHERE: Westonbirt, Gloucestershire. 

INSIDE: The build has been executed with exquisite attention to detail and is flooded with natural light. With over 7,600 sq ft of accommodation over two levels, the property includes five bedrooms, a double-height entrance/dining hall, sitting room, cinema and superb high-quality kitchen. The lower floor has great potential to be a stunning leisure complex, designed to include a swimming pool, spa and steam room.  

OUTSIDE: Surrounded by a beautiful historic wall, the grounds are glorious and include a self-contained multipurpose annexe. The garden is planted with many mature specimen trees throughout to create a spectacular outside space. 

HOW MUCH: £2.65 million. 

FIND OUT MORE: Email Adam Lock at Hamptons: locka@hamptons.co.uk

The Walled Garden, Westonbirt

The Walled Garden, Westonbirt - Credit: hamptons.co.uk

The Walled Garden, Westonbirt

The Walled Garden, Westonbirt - Credit: hamptons.co.uk

The Walled Garden, Westonbirt

The Walled Garden, Westonbirt - Credit: hamptons.co.uk

The Walled Garden, Westonbirt

The Walled Garden, Westonbirt - Credit: hamptons.co.uk

Cotswold Life

Don't Miss

Add a little drama to your life with a visit to Shakespeare Beach - so called because it features in King Lear 

Kent Life

There's a lovely Kent beach for every taste

Jane Maltby

Logo Icon
HarBAR Kitchen, Bar & Terrace

Cornwall Life

20 of the best places to eat out in St Ives

Martha Griffiths

Author Picture Icon
RBW Roadster side view, in a field of daffodils

Living Edge

Flower Child

Chris Pickering

Author Picture Icon
The beach at Sandsend, short walk from the Raithwaite Estate

Yorkshire Life | Win

Win a luxury break at the Raithwaite Sandsend Hotel

Vijay Arogyasami

Author Picture Icon