See inside this Grade II listed £3 million Cheltenham townhouse

Author Picture Icon

Candia McKormack

Published: 8:02 AM September 10, 2021   
Royal Parade, Bayshill Road, Cheltenham

Royal Parade, Bayshill Road, Cheltenham - Credit: kingsleyevans.co.uk

A most impressive and opulent Grade II listed Cheltenham townhouse on a rarely available prestigious terrace

WHAT: A home of significant historical interest that has been transformed into a modern piece of architecture. From the front, this is a classic Ashlar stone period townhouse, and from the rear it is a home of an indulgent, contemporary design that does not compromise on the beautiful intricacies of its era. 

WHERE: Royal Parade, Bayshill Road, Cheltenham. 

INSIDE: Spanning c4,783 sq ft of accommodation, the house offers opulent living space that has been cleverly designed to offer a mix of formal and informal areas. Accommodation includes four reception rooms, kitchen/family room, media room, six bedrooms (two with en suites), shower room, luxury family bathroom.  

OUTSIDE: Landscaped courtyard garden, gym, garage and parking. 

HOW MUCH: £3 million. 

 FIND OUT MORE: Call Kingsley Evans on 01242 222292 or visit kingsleyevans.co.uk

Royal Parade, Bayshill Road, Cheltenham

Royal Parade, Bayshill Road, Cheltenham - Credit: kingsleyevans.co.uk

Royal Parade, Bayshill Road, Cheltenham

Royal Parade, Bayshill Road, Cheltenham - Credit: kingsleyevans.co.uk

Royal Parade, Bayshill Road, Cheltenham

Royal Parade, Bayshill Road, Cheltenham - Credit: kingsleyevans.co.uk

Royal Parade, Bayshill Road, Cheltenham

Royal Parade, Bayshill Road, Cheltenham - Credit: kingsleyevans.co.uk

