Designing your dream home: 5 things to consider 

Published: 11:35 AM June 7, 2021

Appointing an architect to design your dream home may seem overwhelming to many people. But with over 10 years’ experience of delivering beautiful bespoke homes, Cheltenham-based architects coombes everitt are here to share their experience and highlight things to consider when creating your dream property.

1. Find the ideal plot

Firstly, you need to decide where you want to live. Start by thinking about what landscape or view you want to have – maybe you want to overlook a river, or be surrounded by fields to walk the dog.

Every location is different; there could be issues regarding access, high voltage powers lines or unviable ground conditions which add a significant cost that you may not have accounted for. We always try to visit sites with clients, to discuss both the constraints and the opportunities and how to get the very best out of the location.

2. Keep a realistic budget

It’s easy to run away with ideas and lose track of financing for your project. Have an honest conversation with yourself and the architect about your budget. You should consider all costs including site purchase, legal fees, professional fees, contingencies, and ensure there’s enough left to furnish your property, after all, you don’t want to be living in empty rooms!

We get to know what matters most to you. Every client has different priorities, so the more we can understand what you need, the more we can prioritise the elements that matter in a cost-effective way.

3. Choose an architect you can work with

Our advice is to choose an architect who takes the time to understand your needs. They will ultimately be curating your vision – you need to be able to trust them. The hallmark of a great architect is one that can balance your needs and desires with the practicalities of securing, planning and completing your project on budget to make your vision a reality.

4. Design a home that suits your needs

Ask yourself, where do you like to spend your time relaxing? Do you prefer to eat in the kitchen, or dining room? Are you a morning person who likes to wake up with the sun streaming through your bedroom window? Do you work from home and require office space?

We like to know how our clients utilise their space, so we can create a bespoke design tailored to their desires, site and budget. One of our client’s homes was built around a view of the church where they got married, a different client wanted the design to focus on a willow tree in the grounds and another to showcase a hand-crafted dining table.

5. Prioritise your design aspirations for the process

Be open with your architect and trust them to draw out what matters to you most. They should be able to find out what is important to you and help you filter your ideas to deliver a coherent and complete scheme. By putting you at the heart of the process, we can design a unique home tailored to who you are and how you live. The solutions we deliver bring together all the elements of location, lifestyle, and aspirations.

Also, try and view time as an investment rather than a hindrance. We like to ensure we spend the right amount of time planning and preparing throughout the process, from sketch drawings to realising your vision.

It’s also far cheaper to alter walls when they are lines on paper, rather than bricks and mortar. We use 3D modelling and VR headsets to give our clients an insight into their home, its character and scale. These help our clients understand the plans, but more importantly the spaces we are creating for them.

