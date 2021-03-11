FineLine windows, doors, and conservatories: an achievable way to make a real difference to your home

Promotion

Published: 5:25 PM March 11, 2021

Enforced time within our own four walls has made many of us see our surroundings in a new light. And there's little doubt that, if you're looking to improve your space, changing your windows is one of the best options to go for, simply because it's effective on so many levels. Want to improve energy efficiency? Tick. Want to update the look of your home? Tick. Want to invest in its maintenance? Tick again.

We caught up with Steve Rawding, sales director of FineLine, to discover more about what his discerning Kent customers are currently looking for and how new windows could benefit your home.

Have you seen an increased demand in window replacement during lockdown?

Absolutely – it's definitely a case of improve, not move. People are looking for ways to update their home and increase its energy efficiency now they're spending more time within their four walls.

New windows can make your home more energy efficient - Credit: FineLine

We’ve actually grown our business over the past year, too. In a time when we’re all seeking reassurance, our highly experienced, professional designers have been liaising with customers through a variety of methods – over the phone, via Zoom or, when permissible, through garden visits. We wait for customers to contact us – we'd never approach them with a hard sell. And, just as we’ve always done, we will only stop working on finding solutions once customers are completely satisfied, with all our work guaranteed for ten years.

What sort of solutions do you come up with?

It could be anything from replacing bulky ‘70s-style UPVC windows with slimmer, aluminium options with better energy efficiency – something that can give a house a contemporary new look – to adding bi-fold doors to a conservatory or inserting a window to bring more natural light into an area, perhaps an office space. We can handle every aspect of this sort of project, not just the windows, but the external and internal doors and the actual build to completion, too.

With the right glass and ventilation system, a conservatory or orangery can be used year-round - Credit: FineLine

If we’re working on conservatories or conservatory extensions, often it’s a case of showing the customer just how much technology has moved on. Forget the ‘beer-fridge in winter, sauna in summer’ scenario; with the right glass and ventilation system, a conservatory can be reinvented as a space that functions beautifully, all year round.

For those who want to give their homes a facelift with new windows or a conservatory, are any key trends emerging?

Grey and black frames are still very popular – they make a smart, contemporary statement and they’re practical, too, as they show less dirt. But every finish and look is available, from traditional wooden frames to the thinnest of aluminium frames that allow the maximum glass size.

Bi-fold doors provide a seamless link between indoors and outdoors - Credit: FineLine

Bi-fold doors are becoming more in-demand as homeowners look to increase natural light in their living spaces. Exterior folding doors also create a seamless link between inside and outside areas, which is another popular trend right now.

How much are new windows?

The cost varies depending on the type of windows you choose, but there are plenty of affordable options and the great thing about window replacement is that it will save you money in the long run. In terms of energy efficiency, over time you’ll see a reduction in your fuel bills.

Having well-fitting and high-functioning windows, whether part of the main building or a conservatory, is part-and-parcel of a well-maintained home and, when and if you come to sell, attractive windows always have curb appeal. Having a conservatory can also add instant value to your home.

