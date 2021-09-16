Magazines Subscribe Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People
Win a £250,000 house in Lancashire with a £5 raffle ticket

Paul Mackenzie

Published: 1:17 PM September 16, 2021    Updated: 8:13 AM September 17, 2021
You could win this £250,000 house in Feniscowles with a £5 raffle ticket

You could win this £250,000 house in Feniscowles with a £5 raffle ticket

One lucky winner will move in to this £250,000 detached house for the price of a £5 raffle ticket as part of a fundraiser for Chorley-based Derian House Children’s Hospice. The three-bedroom house, which was designed by Wayne Hemingway’s team, is now under construction on the award-winning Green Hills development in Feniscowles.

The living room of the £250,000 house in Feniscowles you could win with a £5 raffle ticket

The living room of the £250,000 house in Feniscowles you could win with a £5 raffle ticket

It has been donated by Preston-based Kingswood Homes and every penny raised by The Great Big House Giveaway will go to the charity, which cares for 400 seriously ill children and young people from across the North West. The winner will be announced at a glittering gala ball next September.

The dining-kitchen of the £250,000 house in Feniscowles you could win with a £5 raffle ticket

The dining-kitchen of the £250,000 house in Feniscowles you could win with a £5 raffle ticket

Paul Jones, Managing Director of Kingswood Homes, said: ‘As a company we believe in supporting local charities and having had personal experience of the support that children’s hospices like Derian House offers, we thought it would be a fantastic charity to support.’ 

Derian House offers respite, palliative and end of life care to children with life-limiting and life-threatening illnesses, and chief executive David Robinson added: ‘It costs us £5million every year to run services at Derian House and yet we receive only 12% of this from government and NHS funding. This means that for every pound we spend, we must raise 88p ourselves. That is why the generosity of supporters like Kingswood Homes means so much to our families.’ 

To enter the prize draw, go to www.derianhouse.co.uk/house.

One of the bedrooms at the £250,000 house in Feniscowles you could win with a £5 raffle ticket

One of the bedrooms at the £250,000 house in Feniscowles you could win with a £5 raffle ticket


Lancashire Life
Lancashire

