Great Suffolk school open days for 2022

We have gathered some of the best school open days for 2022 admissions in Suffolk

Framlingham College

Admissions: 01728 727220 | admissions@framlinghamcollege.co.uk

Framlingham College is a co-ed, boarding and day school for 3-18 years, set in the beautiful surroundings of rural Suffolk.

A place where every pupil creates their own story, at the School’s heart is a forward-looking and nurturing ethos and an ambitious learning culture that permeates Framlingham College life.

With a clear purpose to equip pupils with the knowledge and skills they need to thrive in a global society, the College’s vision, structure and size places emphasis on understanding, guiding and inspiring each child individually – so they can discover and develop their talents, find their own voice, confidence, self-belief and aspiration.

Set in 110 acres of bucolic countryside, Framlingham College’s location creates a special atmosphere, providing pupils with freedom to think and room to grow. Full, part and flexible boarding options and extended day programmes provide the ability for pupils to be fully immersed in school life, and extensive bus routes and transport links support busy family lives.

Senior School: College Road, Framlingham, Woodbridge, Suffolk IP13 9EY

Prep School: Brandeston Hall, Brandeston, Woodbridge, Suffolk IP13 7AH

Framlingham College - Credit: Framlingham College

Ipswich High School

01473 780201

Ipswich High School, a prominent and vibrant coeducational day and boarding school for ages 3 to 18, set in an idyllic 87-acre campus in Woolverstone on the banks of the River Orwell. The school was established in 1878 and has a long-standing reputation for academic excellence, along with a truly nurturing and supportive atmosphere which inspire them to achieve more than they previously thought possible. In 2021, Ipswich High achieved the top GCSE and A Level results within Suffolk.

Ipswich High are renowned for ensuring their pupils are equipped to be so much more than highly skilled at passing exams. They provide pupils with the widest possible range of experiences, both in and outside of the classroom, to broaden their students’ minds and create new opportunities for every pupil to thrive. Ipswich High offers small classes of hard-working pupils and inspirational teachers who help to instil a love of learning.

Ipswich High School, Woolverstone Hall IP9 1AZ

Ipswich High School - Credit: Ipswich High School

Old Buckenham Hall

Old Buckenham Hall is a leading co-educational preparatory school for children aged three – 13 years and has been educating children for over 150 years. Here, children remain just that. They experience, they learn, they grow, but they do so within one of the most idyllic environments imaginable. We are proud of our beautiful school, but it is what goes on inside these old walls and in the grounds that really matters. Every teacher at OBH is committed to delivering the very best for every child. For us this means inspirational academic and co-curricular teaching, outstanding pastoral care and embracing risk and challenge. Children here feel happy and safe and they have a chance to explore their aspirations and develop their character. Situated in the heart of rural Suffolk, near the historic town of Lavenham, Old Buckenham Hall is just 20 minutes away from Bury St Edmunds, Sudbury and Stowmarket; and 35 minutes from Colchester.

Old Buckenham Hall - Credit: Old Buckenham Hall

Stoke College

Nestled in beautiful countryside on the Cambridgeshire, Essex and Suffolk borders, is the inspirational campus of Stoke College, a small, independent co-ed day and boarding school for 11-18s.

Providing a forward thinking and academically ambitious education, students are taught in small classes, enhanced by an exciting diploma programme of extra-curricular activities. Stoke students realise their potential to become emotionally intelligent, academic achievers, excellent communicators, highly resilient and community focused individuals. It is a place where happy students thrive and achieve, as borne out in their 2021 examination results: GCSE - 60% of grades were 9-7. 30% of the year group gained 10 or more grades at 7 or higher. A Level - 90% A*- A.

Stoke 6 (Years 12 & 13), the pinnacle of academic endeavour, attracts outstanding students both locally and from overseas, who take an active role in inspiring, leading and mentoring. Inspired Minds. Individual attention. Academic achievement.

Stoke College - Credit: Stoke College



