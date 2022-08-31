Rare and beautiful: all you need to know about shopping for antique jewellery and diamonds

Promotion

Precious jewels hide some of the world’s greatest stories – which is why discovering a unique piece is a wonder to behold.

“Jewellery is an incredibly personal item,” explains Edward Evans, founder of Ejay Antiques, specialists in fine antique and vintage jewellery. “There are secrets to be found in a stone’s rich colour, an epoch to uncover within a piece’s metalwork and an abundance of character to unearth behind each article.”

Below, he reveals where to shop for unique pieces and how to find jewellery that’s perfect for you.

Q: What is special about antique jewellery?

A: Most pieces are one-of-a-kind. In almost 20 years, I've rarely come across the same item twice, so it's highly likely that you'll be buying something truly unique. Antique jewellery has stood the test of time, which is evidence of its high-quality, historical importance and incredible design. They often offer better value for money than modern jewellery. You can trust you’re buying a truly unique product.

You can discover one-of-a-kind, stunning, timeless pieces in the jewellery collections offered at Ejay Antiques. - Credit: Carlton photography

Purchasing antique jewellery also has environmental and ethical benefits. It’s more sustainable, as pre-existing items have a much lower carbon footprint than new products. It also lessens the demand for new gold and diamond mining, which can cause land erosion, water pollution and often involves poor working conditions for miners.

Q: When did your passion for vintage jewellery start?

A: When I was a child. My father was an antique dealer, so I spent a lot of time travelling to antique fairs, learning from him and my uncle. I was also a keen artist. Antique jewellery is the perfect way to combine my love of art with my in-depth knowledge of antiques. Every day is a new and exciting challenge, as I hunt for and trade exquisite miniature works of art. I never know where I will travel or who I’ll be meeting next.

Last year, we opened a stall on Portobello Road and an office in Mayfair so I can reach even more people and invite them to join in on the adventure.

Q: What are the four things you need to look for when buying a diamond?

A: You need to check the cut of the stone, its colour and clarity. Diamonds can be internally flawless with no inclusions, or you can get stones containing marks. The colours are measured on a scale from d to z – d being completely colourless, and z has a yellow hue.

It’s also important to consider the stone’s carat weight, as this informs you how large the diamond is. Each of these factors determines how much the diamond is worth.

Purchasing antique jewellery lessens the demand for new gold and diamond mining, which causes land erosion and water pollution. - Credit: Carlton photography

Of course, it’s always a good idea to chat with a specialist for advice. As a qualified DGA member of the Gemmological Association of Great Britain, I’m a registered diamond grader and can offer a professional valuation of any stone.

We source diamonds at competitive prices, and I can use my experience to help you find exactly what you’re looking for.

Q: What are the most popular eras of jewellery design?

A: It depends on your tastes, though we have many collectors of Victorian and Edwardian pieces. I’d say Edwardian jewellery is my favourite. The items from this era capture the advancements in technology and discoveries that had been made during the 19th century, for example, the discovery of diamonds in South Africa, the advances made in diamond cutting and the use of platinum. From this came opulent pieces of the gilded age and a rise in popularity for some of the most-renowned jewellery houses we know today, including Cartier, Van Clef and Tiffany.

Q: Can you tell us about one of your most memorable finds?

A: I once obtained a magnificent Victorian coral parrot brooch, that was exceedingly rare, high-quality and had distinguished provenance. The item had once belonged to the wife of a mayor of London and was exhibited in 1883 at the International Fisheries Exhibition. At the time it was expensive but I couldn’t resist buying it, though I didn’t hold it for long, and found a buyer quickly. Thinking about it now, it’s a piece I would buy back in a heartbeat.

When shopping for antique pieces, it's important to do your research and buy from a reputable jeweller. - Credit: Carlton photography

Q: What antique pieces do you sell?

A: We specialise in late Victorian and Edwardian jewellery, selling a variety of bracelets, brooches, charms, earrings, pendants, necklaces and rings. Our catalogue spans from the 18th century to the Art Deco period. Using four key factors: quality, rarity, desirability and condition, I strive to provide customers with truly noteworthy pieces.

Q: What are your top tips when shopping for antique pieces?

A: I would always recommend buying what you love, to trust in your taste and to avoid prioritising price. But I also advise investors and collectors to:

Do your research and buy from a reputable jeweller – a little knowledge can go a long way in helping you make a good investment.

a little knowledge can go a long way in helping you make a good investment. Don’t be afraid to ask the seller questions – to give you a better understanding of the piece's history and condition.

to give you a better understanding of the piece's history and condition. Purchase a varied collection – it's good to buy a mix of pieces from different eras.

Q: How can you help individuals sell their antique jewellery?

A: We offer fair market rates and provide a professional, confidential service. I can deliver expert advice and accurate valuations to help them get the best price.

Much of our buying is done in Cheshire, though we also use our website, social media and office in London to showcase the vast range of items we stock. We've built an extensive network of private and trade clients around the globe, enabling us to find the perfect home for your treasured heirlooms.

We regularly receive calls from members of the public wanting to know what their jewellery is worth, and we can offer guidance to help them through the process. It’s a pleasure to meet new clients, listen to their stories and discover new and exciting jewellery pieces.

