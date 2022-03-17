4 reasons to visit the Temperley Somerset sample sale this March

Promotion

Temperley Somerset will be offering a variety of luxury, British-inspired pieces at a reduced price at their sample sale. - Credit: Dave Watts

Spring is finally upon us, making it the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe and treat yourself to some new pieces for the summer season.

Temperley Somerset is holding a sample sale at their Ilminster store from March 16-20, where you can try on and buy their vast collections from across several seasons.

We chat to Alice Temperley, founder of the celebrity-worn, Vogue-acclaimed brand, who shares four benefits of shopping at the sample sale:

1) Quality, unique clothing for everyday wear

In an industry dominated by fast-fashion, Temperley Somerset is offering a local-turned-international brand of luxury, high-quality pieces, designed for anyone, for any occasion.

“The sample sale will include a variety of unique and distinctive items that embody Somerset and country living in a fashion-forward way,” Alice says. “You’ll be able to browse ready-to-wear and evening-wear from past seasons at reduced prices.”

Temperley Somerset is holding their sample sale at the brand's store at Phoenix Studios in Ilminster, Somerset. - Credit: Dave Watts

Unlike many other designer brands, Temperley offers clothing sizes from six right through to 18. The brand are keen advocates of inclusivity, female empowerment and the art of being bold. Featuring striking fabrics, expert craftmanship and stunning designs, the sample sale is not to be missed.

2) You’ll be helping the environment

As an independent business focussed on sustainability, Temperley is committed to reducing their carbon footprint and supporting British-made fashion wherever possible.

“We’ve been recognised by Positive Luxury, who award their Butterfly Mark to brands that are committed to mindful designs – we incorporate eco-friendly materials into our designs to help protect the environment," says Alice.

The brand is keen on inclusivity and empowering women, with their clothes ranging from sizes six to 18. - Credit: Dave Watts

3) The clothes are loved by celebrities

The world of Temperley offers an abundance of stunning pieces to empower and embolden the modern woman. Their collections are immensely popular and it’s clear to see why with their high-quality fabrics and fashion-forward designs.

“We often see celebrities fashioning our pieces, from British icons such as Kate Middleton and Rita Ora to Beyonce, Julia Roberts and Michelle Obama,” says Alice.

Alice Temperley, the founder of Temperley Somerset, was born in the county and has centred the brand's authentic identity around life in the country. - Credit: Dave Watts

4) Enjoy a fun day out

As well as picking up some new outfits at the sample sale, there will be a bar serving cocktails and cider from the family’s cider farm to enjoy while you shop. You and your friends can make a date of it, and enjoy an authentic Temperley Somerset experience.

The sample sale will be held at Phoenix Studios in Ilminster from March 16-20, from 10am-5pm, with prices starting from £50.

For more information on the sample sale, visit facebook.com/events/4810177585761621/?ref=newsfeed. To browse the Temperley collections online, visit temperleylondon.com/gb/.