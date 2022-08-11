Feeling out of sorts? 5 easy ways to replenish your physical and mental health

Promotion

Members can make use of the eight-lane swimming pool, top-of-the-range gym, and lavish spa facilities. - Credit: The Spa at St Sidwell's Point

Sometimes we all need a little tender loving care to keep our minds and bodies sharp.

“It can be hard to find time to take care of ourselves,” reveals Kasia Ostrowska, manager of The Spa at St Sidwell’s Point in Exeter. “However, the cost can be that we get burnt out."

To help make health a priority, St Sidwell's Point has opened a new state-of-the-art leisure centre.

“It's the UK’s first Passivhaus ultra-low energy leisure centre. The building is climate-resilient, helping to save energy," Kasia shares. "It’s not just individuals’ health that’s important to us, but also that of the environment and future generations to come.”

To discover how you can invite some positive changes into your life, Kasia divulges five treatments offered at St Sidwell's Point Spa that can help you look and feel at the top of your game.

1. Rejuvenating facials at The Spa

Designed to leave your skin glowing by ridding it of toxins and renewing the cells, facials are one way you can instantly feel brighter.

“For those with less time on their hands, a 30-minute express facial will cleanse and exfoliate the skin, leaving it feeling baby-soft,” Kasia explains.

The anti-inflammatory ingredients used in the Equilibrium Crystal Facial can reduce puffiness, relieving signs of stress and tiredness.

Body scrubs can help soothe inflammatory skin issues such as blocked pores, eczema and psoriasis. - Credit: The Spa at St Sidwell's Point

2. Massages designed to treat the body and mind

“Relaxation and self-care are vital not only for our physical wellbeing, but our mental health too,” Kasia shares. “Massages ease stress, improve sleep quality and boost positivity.”

At Sidwell’s Point Spa, you can tailor your massage to suit your needs. A hot stone massage with GAIA essential oils treats deep muscle tension, while a GAIA poultice massage improves skin texture and heals tired and aching muscles.

“We’ve chosen to work specifically with GAIA as they focus on holistic healing, treating the mind and body simultaneously,” Kasia adds.

3. Restorative body scrubs

Body scrubs can help rectify symptoms of inflammatory skin issues such as blocked pores, eczema, psoriasis, as well as dry, sensitive skin. You can choose from a 30-minute body scrub or a 60-minute detox, where they will cleanse and exfoliate the skin and apply a renewing mud mask.

Massages ease stress, improve sleep quality and boost positivity. - Credit: The Spa at St Sidwell's Point

4. Replenishing nail and eyelash beauty treatments

One of the best ways to make yourself feel good is to pay a little extra attention to your grooming routine.

The naked nail treatment is ideal for damaged nails. It’s a three-step system that incorporates the use of demi-gel nail polish to heal and protect them. Eyelash and brow tints accentuate the features of your face for a naturally stunning look.

Manicures, pedicures and wax treatments are perfect if you’re getting ready for a special occasion or just want to treat yourself.

Enhance relaxation and aid muscle recovery by using one of the heated loungers. - Credit: The Spa at St Sidwell's Point

5. Health-boosting thermal spa facilities

Contrasting hydrotherapy (switching between heating and cooling treatments) is used to soothe muscle soreness, improve circulation, soften post-workout fatigue and ward off injuries. It can also help fight respiratory and sinus problems, boost your immune system, manage chronic pain and ease arthritis.

The Spa at St Sidwell’s Point offers several hydrotherapy options in their thermal spa, including:

Sauna – reaching temperatures of up to 90 degrees, the sauna is great for relieving stress, improving sleep and diminishing tension.

reaching temperatures of up to 90 degrees, the sauna is great for relieving stress, improving sleep and diminishing tension. Monsoon showers – calming lights, essential oils and manually controlled hot or cold-water temperature create a stimulating shower experience, ideal for calming your mood and nullifying muscle pain.

calming lights, essential oils and manually controlled hot or cold-water temperature create a stimulating shower experience, ideal for calming your mood and nullifying muscle pain. Sanarium – reaching lower temperatures, this is an excellent alternative for those that find a traditional sauna too hot. It delivers the same health benefits as a sauna and steam room.

reaching lower temperatures, this is an excellent alternative for those that find a traditional sauna too hot. It delivers the same health benefits as a sauna and steam room. Salt vapour room – the saltwater mist emits negative ions to offer relief from conditions such as asthma, bronchitis and seasonal allergies.

the saltwater mist emits negative ions to offer relief from conditions such as asthma, bronchitis and seasonal allergies. Heated loungers – along with the hydro spa pool and foot spas complete with jacuzzi jets, these features can aid relaxation and help you get the most from your spa day.

Memberships at St Sidwell's Point

The leisure centre is the first in England to use a process known as ‘microfiltration’ which improves the quality and hygiene of the pool water, for an enhanced swimming experience.

Members can make use of the 25-metre, eight-lane swimming pool, 20-metre learning pool, top-of-the-range gym, group exercise studios, and lavish spa facilities. The café and soft play area are ideal for families to plan the ultimate day out.

Group spa packages are available as well as a range of memberships, including a pay-as-you-go or pay monthly option to access the thermal spa, a spa-only membership and an add-on, all-inclusive monthly choice, providing access to all the centre’s facilities.

To find out more about treatments and how to book, download the Exeter Leisure App from Google Play or The App Store.

Visit exeterleisure.com to discover the range of membership options available.

Call 01392 265390 or email ssp@exeter.gov.uk.