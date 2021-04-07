Published: 9:33 PM April 7, 2021

The last six months have been a long old slog. With many of us struggling with lockdown fatigue, we're all desperate to start feeling better and to have real treats to look forward to. Spending more time at our screens than ever before mixed with home-schooling and furlough anxiety has left us frazzled and in need of a wellbeing boost. Excellent news then, that from April 12, our wonderful Hampshire spas can finally reopen. So if you're in need of a seriously luxurious ‘me time’ moment, read on.

Chewton Glen's pool and hydrotherapy suite was completely refurbished last year - Credit: Chewton Glen

Chewton Glen

This iconic five-star New Forest hotel completely refurbished their famous pool and hydrotherapy suite last year and are opening their doors to spa guests from April 12.

The Relax and Restore Spa Morning or Evening session includes a 45-minute treatment (from a Sea Salt & Water Mint Warm Oil Massage to a Bespoke OSKIA Facial) plus five hours use of the spa. £110, available to book until May 16. Or why not go all out and treat yourself to a Tailor-Made Spa Day which includes a 60-minute treatment of your choice, eight hours spa use, nutritious breakfast upon arrival, Pool Bar lunch, refreshments, dance and aerobics studio sessions. £180, available to book from May 16. chewtonglen.com

The Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire has just launched three new spa packages - Credit: Four Seasons Hampshire

Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire

To celebrate the reopening of their Spa, the Four Seasons in Dogmersfield have launched three new packages to help you relax, unwind and revitalise. Spa Director Nick Calimac explains: ‘The need to reconnect with both themselves and their loved ones has never been greater for our guests. By creating these three new spa packages, we hope to offer a personalised journey to a whole new world of wellness that will benefit our guests for a lifetime.’

For the ultimate daycation, the Serenity Spa Day offers full use of the spa facilities, a light lunch at the Café Santé outdoor terrace or a takeaway lunch box and 60 minutes of treatments. £155 Monday to Thursday, £165 Friday to Sunday. The Lite Spa Day takes guests on a personalised wellness journey with a choice of 60-minute treatments and full use of the spa facilities. £130 Monday to Thursday, £140 Friday to Sunday, or you could simply opt for the Spa’s day pass and immerse yourself in the Four Seasons Hampshire experience. For younger guests, the day pass includes access to the hotel’s new family pool, Sharkie’s Reef. £55 adults, £35 children. fourseasons.com

Senspa's Asian inspired massages will help to reset your mind and body - Credit: Senspa

Senspa at Careys Manor

Inspired by ancient Eastern rituals, this wonderful Thai spa in the middle of the New Forest offers an escape from everyday life and focuses on mind, body and spirit, combining state-of-the-art spa facilities with authentic Thai therapies, to create the perfect pampering spa day. Open for treatments from April 12, SenSpa is ready and waiting to welcome you for some much-needed selfcare from beauty treatments that address those neglected areas, including facials, manis and pedis, through to tension-relieving massages and detoxing body wraps. The Prana Calm Mind (from £97) is the perfect post-lockdown therapy which includes a bespoke Asian massage to iron out those tension knots, and a soothing scalp massage to relieve stress and clear the mind. Or for the full body experience, Shakti, Total Body Boost (from £164) is designed to leave you feeling revived and restored with a body polish, deep exfoliation, wrap and massage. senspa.co.uk

Champneys Forest Mere

Another Hampshire spa to undergo recent refurbishment, this now famous retreat was one of the country’s first ever health spas. Set within 160 acres of enchanting woodland and sweeping greens, tranquil lake and nature-filled grounds, Champneys is a calming oasis that will lift the spirits and soothe the senses after months of being behind closed doors. Perfect for outdoor lovers looking for a bit of pampering, this unique hideaway in Liphook has the entire South Downs on its doorstep, and with new state-of-the-art facilities, would be a fantastic place to spend the day preparing yourself for life after lockdown. Spa days start from £94 and include two pampering treatments, robes, lunch, outdoor activities, fitness classes and full use of the spa facilities. champneys.com

The Herb House Spa at Lime Wood opens up to let the outside in - Credit: Amy Murrell

Herb House Spa at Lime Wood

One of our all-time favourite places to relax has got to be Lime Wood’s stunning Herb House Spa. Another New Forest belter, where else can you sit in a sauna or relax in a hydrotherapy pool overlooking the backdrop of the Forest’s flora and fauna. From April 12, the magnificent Raw & Cured food bar will be open for al fresco dining and takeaway, while treatment rooms and gym will be available to book, and the pool and hydrotherapy area will be open for guests staying in self-contained rooms, and Herb House Spa members. limewoodhotel.co.uk

