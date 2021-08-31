It’s time to put compromise to bed: how to find the right sleep solutions for you

Promotion

Published: 10:53 AM August 31, 2021

Everyone has unique needs when it comes to sleep, which is why it's so important to find a bed and mattress right for you - Credit: Silentnight

With 7 out of 10 people in the UK sleeping on the wrong type of mattress, it’s clear too many of us are making do with a bed that’s not suited to our unique needs.

Silentnight has been helping the nation to sleep soundly for more than 75 years. Taking its position as the UK’s most trusted bed brand seriously, it has embraced the science of sleep, combining research with rigorous testing to create bedtime solutions to suit everyone. They understand that when it comes to choosing the right mattress, bed, bedding and getting optimal sleep, there’s no one-size-fits-all.

We speak to Hannah Shore, sleep researcher, and Jason Mcilvenny, senior brand and insights manager at Silentnight, about why sleep is crucial for a healthy life, the importance of choosing the right mattress and how the brand is committed to sustainability.

Why sleep is so important

Having the right firmness of mattress to suit your body type is crucial for a good night's sleep - Credit: Silentnight

Sleep is as fundamental to us as food and water – we cannot survive without it. A single night of poor sleep can have a negative effect on concentration levels, memory and reaction time, and a prolonged period of restless nights can lead to serious health conditions. On the flip side, studies have proven that a good night’s sleep can not only improve our mood and make us feel better, it can make us more creative and better at problem solving.

“The quality of sleep you have has a huge impact on your physical and mental wellbeing,” says Hannah. “Whether you want to be more productive, lose weight, boost your immune system or just improve your daily mood, good sleep is vital for helping you achieve this.”

How do we get a good night’s sleep?

We all sleep in different ways – some people twist and turn all night whereas others overheat and need cooler temperatures. Luckily, Silentnight provides a range of mattresses and bedding to suit all types of sleepers, ensuring you get the best rest possible.

The key is to find the right firmness of mattress to suit your body type. Silentnight research found that when given the choice, 68 per cent of people would choose the wrong firmness for their body shape. “We come in a variety of different shapes and sizes, which means we all need a different level of support," explains Hannah. "Spinal alignment is essential if we want to wake up in the morning without any aches and pains.”

Silentnight’s researchers have delved deep into spine alignment, pressure points on a mattress and even the microclimate created under a duvet. All these things combine to give them a complete understanding of what sleep solutions work for what kind of person and why.

Hannah explains a few Silentnight sleeper types below:

Twisters and turners: If you like to feel unrestricted and tend to move a little during sleep, Silentnight’s Geltex mattresses feature an intelligent, gel-infused foam layer with energy-giving properties, which allow you to move freely for an undisturbed night’s sleep.

If you like to feel unrestricted and tend to move a little during sleep, Silentnight’s Geltex mattresses feature an intelligent, gel-infused foam layer with energy-giving properties, which allow you to move freely for an undisturbed night’s sleep. Sink-in snoozers: Sink into a blissful night’s sleep with the cocooning effect of memory foam. It moulds to the contours of your body, offering sink-in softness and soothing pressure relief. Memory foam also warms the body by holding in heat, perfect if you get cold in bed.

Sink into a blissful night’s sleep with the cocooning effect of memory foam. It moulds to the contours of your body, offering sink-in softness and soothing pressure relief. Memory foam also warms the body by holding in heat, perfect if you get cold in bed. Hot sleepers: Are you constantly throwing the covers off to try and cool down? If so, check out the Eco range, made with breathable, temperature-controlling fibres for a refreshing slumber. To top it off, the sustainable fibres used in these mattresses are made from recycled plastic bottles, offering a comfortable sleep experience that doesn’t cost the planet.

Are you constantly throwing the covers off to try and cool down? If so, check out the Eco range, made with breathable, temperature-controlling fibres for a refreshing slumber. To top it off, the sustainable fibres used in these mattresses are made from recycled plastic bottles, offering a comfortable sleep experience that doesn’t cost the planet. Convenience seekers: Or, perhaps you need a mattress in a hurry? Studio by Silentnight offers award-winning rolled mattresses, with four comfort choices to suit your sleeping style. Studio mattresses can be delivered to your door in 48 hours and are super easy to handle, offering total convenience and luxurious comfort.

Enhance your sleeping space

Silentnight offer a variety of sleeping solutions to ensure you get the rest you need - Credit: Silentnight

Once you’ve found the perfect mattress, you should then look at finding the right pillow, duvet and bedding to suit your unique sleep needs. “Pillows can affect spinal alignment and the right duvets are needed for temperature control,” says Hannah.

From beds, headboards and mattresses, to pillows, duvets and bedding, Silentnight offers a range of sleep solutions. We spend approximately a third of our lives in bed, so it’s important to make it a priority.

Sustainable sleeping

To combat the single use plastic crisis we’re facing today, Silentnight is now using over 450 million recycled plastic bottles each year, which have been transformed into fluffy, soft eco fibres™ for their mattresses, pillows, duvets and mattress protectors.

“We’re also a carbon neutral organisation, reducing our carbon footprint by 49 per cent in the last four years through our hugely successful energy-saving initiatives,” says Jason. “We've even cut our CO2 emissions down by over 1,000,000 kilos in five years, and all of the electricity in our factory and offices is 100 per cent generated from renewable schemes.

“Silentnight is the first sleep brand to commit to science-based targets, reducing our emissions each year to keep global temperature rise to within 1.5 degrees. We’re excited about the future of helping reduce plastic wastage and saving our environment,” he adds.

To discover a bedtime that’s better for you, visit silentnight.co.uk and follow them on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.



