Published: 10:01 PM May 28, 2021

Got some time on your hands this weekend? Get stuck into these new books by Sussex authors

Into The Secret Heart Of Ashdown Forest: A Horseman’s Country Diary by Julian Roup - Credit: BLKDOG Publishing

Into The Secret Heart Of Ashdown Forest: A Horseman’s Country Diary by Julian Roup

£10 (Amazon UK) or £3.99 (Amazon Kindle). BLKDOG Publishing, blkdogpublishing.com

If you need an excuse to visit Ashdown Forest, Julian Roup’s love letter to the destination is a timely reminder of the magnetic allure of the tranquil spot within the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in East Sussex. The ‘kingdom’, as Julian calls it, has inspired literary greats including A. A. Milne, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Ezra Pound and W. B. Yeats and it’s easy to understand why.

Julian has lived there for 40 years and in this memoir he chronicles his passion for the landscape through 22 essays. Julian can often be spotted riding his Irish Sports Horse Callum in the heathlands - something he describes as a form of ‘moving meditation’ which, during the pandemic, brought home to him how important nature is to wellbeing. The book is illustrated by East Grinstead artist and horsewoman Abbie Hart.

SUBSCRIBE: To Sussex Life magazine for the very best of the county - from food and drink to art and interiors

LEAVE THE LIGHTS ON is out in May:

His dream house will become her worst nightmare.

Lauren’s not into technology, unlike her husband. Their smart home is creeping her out, especially when she’s alone . . . pic.twitter.com/O823AJr1px — Egan Hughes (@Egan_Hughes) January 6, 2021

Leave The Lights On by Egan Hughes

£7.99, Little, Brown Book Group, littlebrown.co.uk

If you’re seeking your next great haunted-house thriller, this page-turner could be just the ticket. A 21st century take on the classic genre, it’s sure to keep you in suspense. The story follows Laura and Joe as, in an attempt to escape a past trauma, they pack their bags and move to a remote cottage. There, everything from the lighting to the locks is controlled through an app. For Joe, it’s a dream come true, but for Laura, their dependence on technology leaves her feeling vulnerable. Soon the ‘incidents’ begin and Laura’s brand-new life becomes her worst nightmare.

This is the second novel from Egan, who lives in the Arun district of West Sussex. Her 2020 release, The One That Got Away, has just been shortlisted for The John Creasey (New Blood) Dagger, which recognises crime novels by first-time authors.

The Road to the Top of the Mountain by Anne Masson & Matt Masson - Credit: The Book Guild Publishing

The Road to the Top of the Mountain by Anne Masson & Matt Masson

£10.99, The Book Guild Publishing, bookguild.co.uk

At the end of 2010, Matt Masson, from Aldwick in West Sussex, was having the time of his life working as a water sports instructor in the summer and spending winters in the mountains to satisfy his passion for skiing. However, his life changed forever while on a night out in London in November that year when he sustained a severe traumatic brain injury as a result of a tragic fall. His family, including his mother Anne, who co-wrote the book, waited by his hospital bedside until he woke from a deep coma six weeks later. Matt could barely move and could not talk, yet he soon set himself the goal of getting back on his skis by the year-end.

Fast forward to today and Matt, now 33, is living independently in Chamonix and earning a living as a freeskiing journalist. In this moving book, he recounts the story of his incredible journey, including how family walks on the beaches and paths around West Sussex aided his recovery.

READ MORE: Moving to Sussex: Here are three places to put on your radar

The Thriving Giver: 7 Principles for Health Professionals and Caregivers to Enhance Self-care and Reduce Burnout by Sarah Kuipers - Credit: Practical Inspiration Publishing

The Thriving Giver: 7 Principles for Health Professionals and Caregivers to Enhance Self-care and Reduce Burnout by Sarah Kuipers

£12.99, Practical Inspiration Publishing, practicalinspiration.com

With Carers Week taking place from June 7-13 2021, ways to support caregivers in balancing their own needs with the needs of others is in the spotlight. West Sussex based stress expert Sarah Kuipers has aimed this book (out June 3) at all those who may be feeling overwhelmed and depleted by the pressures of life. Sarah, who has run her own practice for 20 years and has experienced burnout, has compiled a practical toolkit – from expressive writing to conscious breathing – that will help you to take a fresh approach to managing stress and create the space you need to thrive.

The Marble Curse by Richard Vincent - Credit: The Book Guild Publishing

READ MORE: Five hot new restaurants opening in Sussex

The Marble Curse by Richard Vincent

£8.99, The Book Guild Publishing, bookguild.co.uk

One for the budding adventure seekers in your life. East Sussex resident Richard Vincent draws upon his scientific background to tell the tale of Joe Raven, an inventor of small gadgets with extraordinary power. Along with his sister Beth, he discovers a mysterious parcel containing a silver bird, a blank guidebook and a note seeking their help to overcome a vicious curse. As the pair set off on their mission, they are catapulted back to 1789, but will they be able to find an antidote and return home safely?

Emeritus Professor at Brighton and Sussex Medical School, Richard has worked as a consultant cardiologist in Brighton hospitals for many years. He’s also an accomplished public speaker and has been teaching science at home to his nine middle-grade grandchildren for several years. His experience of medicine, research and teaching shines through in the story.