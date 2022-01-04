Win

Artist James Merriott takes us on a watercolour journey to the unspoilt riverside town of Burnham-on-Crouch in Essex, and you can enter our competition to win one of his original watercolour paintings

At the beginning of another new year, my optimism is as high as ever in spite of the passing years, which are causing me only to stumble about with my arthritic hands letting me do little more than paint. My optimism remains high because I can still hold a brush or pen, and perhaps more than that, because I still have my three guardian angels – my wife, my son and daughter – each taking care of me.

There could be no better place to start my 2022 features than Burnham. Visiting with my family, we found the tide as high as my spirits and with the white sails of the yachts performing a delightful scene as they moved about the water.

With the magnificence of the architecture along the promenade and High Street, it all added up to me being spoilt for choice with subject matter. The wonderful day photographing the beauty was matched with my time painting them in my home studio.

My final word is one of gratitude. We visited in November with poppies being worn for Remembrance Sunday. Certainly my biggest reason for high optimism is that the sacrifice made by those that were lost gave me not only my freedom to paint but to share it with my family.



The clock tower - Credit: James Merriott

THE CLOCK TOWER

Conspicuous at the roadside, the beautiful tower perhaps the best-known and much-loved part of the town.





The promenade - Credit: James Merriott

THE PROMENADE

It’s wonderful to walk along the promenade between the magnificent architecture and the captivating River Crouch.



White sails at high tide - Credit: James Merriott

WHITE SAILS AT HIGH TIDE

A thrill to see and a joy to paint, with much of the sails being unpainted white paper.





Ye Olde White Hart Hotel - Credit: James Merriott

YE OLDE WHITE HARTE HOTEL

A challenging watercolour to paint with black pen and gouache white added to the pure watercolour.





Shore House and Anchor Inn - Credit: James Merriott

SHORE HOUSE AND THE ANCHOR INN

Another of Burnham’s super painting views for the artist. Two buildings complementing each other beautifully.



High street cottages - Credit: James Merriott

HIGH STREET COTTAGES

Stunningly beautiful with the rich colours I love to use.

WIN 'WHITE SAILS AT HIGH TIDE'



