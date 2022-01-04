Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Lifestyle

Win

Win an original watercolour painting of Burnham-on-Crouch in Essex

Author Picture Icon

Hannah Gildart

Published: 3:38 PM January 4, 2022
White sails at high tide

White sails at high tide - Credit: James Merriott

Artist James Merriott takes us on a watercolour journey to the unspoilt riverside town of Burnham-on-Crouch in Essex, and you can enter our competition to win one of his original watercolour paintings

At the beginning of another new year, my optimism is as high as ever in spite of the passing years, which are causing me only to stumble about with my arthritic hands letting me do little more than paint. My optimism remains high because I can still hold a brush or pen, and perhaps more than that, because I still have my three guardian angels – my wife, my son and daughter – each taking care of me. 

There could be no better place to start my 2022 features than Burnham. Visiting with my family, we found the tide as high as my spirits and with the white sails of the yachts performing a delightful scene as they moved about the water. 

With the magnificence of the architecture along the promenade and High Street, it all added up to me being spoilt for choice with subject matter. The wonderful day photographing the beauty was matched with my time painting them in my home studio. 

My final word is one of gratitude. We visited in November with poppies being worn for Remembrance Sunday. Certainly my biggest reason for high optimism is that the sacrifice made by those that were lost gave me not only my freedom to paint but to share it with my family. 
 

The clock tower, Burnham-on-Crouch

The clock tower - Credit: James Merriott

THE CLOCK TOWER 

Conspicuous at the roadside, the beautiful tower perhaps the best-known and much-loved part of the town. 


The promenade, Burnham

The promenade - Credit: James Merriott

THE PROMENADE 

It’s wonderful to walk along the promenade between the magnificent architecture and the captivating River Crouch. 
 

White sails at high tide

White sails at high tide - Credit: James Merriott

Most Read

  1. 1 Everything you need to know about Sarah Beeny's move to Somerset
  2. 2 Win a premium gift box of Wagyu beef from Worstead Estate
  3. 3 Win a tropical trip for two to Mauritius
  1. 4 Things you may not know about Sarah Beeny's New Life In The Country
  2. 5 10 classes in Hampshire to try in 2022
  3. 6 Win a relaxing spa stay for two at The QHotels Collection
  4. 7 Win a short break at Landal Darwin Forest near the Peak District
  5. 8 12 Suffolk winter wonderland walks
  6. 9 5 walks to enjoy in Surrey this winter
  7. 10 6 of the best January walks in Cheshire

WHITE SAILS AT HIGH TIDE 

A thrill to see and a joy to paint, with much of the sails being unpainted white paper. 


Ye Olde White Hart Hotel

Ye Olde White Hart Hotel - Credit: James Merriott

YE OLDE WHITE HARTE HOTEL 

A challenging watercolour to paint with black pen and gouache white added to the pure watercolour. 


Shore House and Anchor Inn

Shore House and Anchor Inn - Credit: James Merriott

SHORE HOUSE AND THE ANCHOR INN 

Another of Burnham’s super painting views for the artist. Two buildings complementing each other beautifully. 
 

High street cottages

High street cottages - Credit: James Merriott

HIGH STREET COTTAGES 

Stunningly beautiful with the rich colours I love to use. 

WIN 'WHITE SAILS AT HIGH TIDE'

Fill out my online form.


Essex Life
Essex

Don't Miss

Padley Gorge by Keith Meredith

Derbyshire Life

6 waterfall walks in Derbyshire and the Peak District

Derbyshire Life

Logo Icon
Al fresco dining at Le Talbooth. Photo: Le Talbooth

Essex Life

20 of the best restaurants in Essex

Victoria Purcell

Author Picture Icon
(c) Getty Images/iStockphoto/monkeybusinessimages

Lancashire Life

8 great family walks in the North West

Annaliese Watkins

person
Eastgate Street, Chester

Cheshire Life

10 great walks in and around Chester

Cheshire Life

Logo Icon