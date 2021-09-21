Published: 3:23 PM September 21, 2021

Beccy in a red A-line dress by Karen Millen, which she has worn to present the BBC weather, with nude Jimmy Choo heels. 'Red is my favourite colour but it doesn't work against the red sofa so I wear it out on location,' she says. During lockdown, the BBC weather was regularly presented from the gardens at Halton Farms, often with guest appearances from the resident dogs who come in all breeds, shapes and sizes. - Credit: Kirsty Thompson/Archant

BBC journalist, weather presenter, animal lover, horse-rider, and cricket fan Rebecca Wood, is a woman of many parts.

Her home for the past year and a half has been with her friends at Halton Farms, near Congleton, where her second cousin Tom Halton and his wife Karen run their innovative dairy business.

In black and gold Ted Baker, bought for a Warwickshire Cricket Club awards dinner - Credit: Kirsty Thompson/Archant

So Beccy's life is a rich mixture of landgirl (getting up at the crack of dawn, mucking out, riding, dog-walking), and presenting BBC Midlands weather and news reports either (during lockdown) at the farm, from the BBC studios in Birmingham, or on location.

Then there's her regular gig hosting the Birmingham Bears' T20 matches. Her love of cricket, and of country life, comes from her father Stuart Wood, retired agricultural engineer and former professional for Elworth and Stone CCs, whose name is synonymous with Cheshire cricket.

And now increasingly again, there is a social life with friends from her hometown of Sandbach and beyond.

For Beccy then, it's not just a case of 'what day is it and what am I doing today', but always the question: 'what should I wear today?' And so her wardrobe has to be as diverse as her diary.

At Chance Hall Farm, Beccy's clothes and accessories are spread out in wardrobes and cupboards, and in boxes full of vintage family treasures kept under her bed. They range from Halton Farm fleeces, landgirl trousers and riding gear, to labels including Karen Millen, Tommy Hilfiger and Ted Baker and some very high-end shoes and bags.

This handmade silk jacket dates was made in Malaysia, post-war, for Beccy's great aunt, Jean Egerton and was passed down. 'I love it and it looks like it was made for me,' says Beccy. - Credit: Kirsty Thompson/Archant

'I have lots of different 'uniforms',' she says. 'I feel most comfortable going out in jeans and a camisole top with a jacket thrown on. I love a velvet blazer or coat. Alexander Shulman (the former British Vogue editor) said every woman should have a velvet blazer and I am on a mission to collect them.



'When I first started working in the BBC Midlands studio I wore bodycon dresses but I'm not a bodycon person and now wear A-line styles, which fit me better.'

Beccy tailors her outfits to the day ahead. On location, she needs to accommodate microphones clipped to her bra, so chooses separates rather than dresses. For days 'in the office' she wears smart trousers and tops.

The first time she read the news, in 2018, she wore a dress by High Street label Karen Millen. But her bedroom also has a mini display of designer heels from Louboutin to Jimmy Choo, although most of the time on the farm she's in wellies or riding boots.

Beccy wearing her great aunt Jean Egerton's pure wool Jaeger maxi dress together with her own green suede Jimmy Choo heels. Beccy is 5ft 10ins tall and in looks takes after her great aunt Jean, and her grandmother, Doreen Wood (need Egerton). The dress is one of several heirlooms passed down to Beccy. She also has several items of her grandmother's jewellery and her great-grandmother's ring. 'I don't wear much jewellery but I do wear the family pieces' she says. - Credit: Kirsty Thompson/Archant

Her style icon is BBC Breakfast presenter Naga Munchetty: 'She is a clothes horse; she works that studio like no one else,' says Beccy.

'It has taken me a long time to judge what suits me and to realise I shouldn't try to be like someone else, especially because I have to dress for so many different parts of my life.'