Dick and Angel Strawbridge: Essex to the Chateau

Interview

Dick and Angel Strawbridge

While their TV programme may have us wistfully googling ‘derelict French chateaus for sale’, it’s not just Dick and Angel Strawbridge’s no-nonsense approach to restoring their beloved castle, The Château de la Motte-Husson, that has kept us tuning in since 2016. The loveable pair’s lust for life, exquisite taste and clear devotion to one another makes Escape to The Chateau essential viewing for millions. Before carving out their new lives in France, Angel and Dick lived here in Essex with children Dorothy and Arthur. Hannah Gildart catches up with the couple to talk Essex car boot sales, Southend Pier and what’s next for TV’s favourite family.

The Château de la Motte-Husson - Credit: Marie Marry Me

Angel, you’re an Essex girl. Tell us about growing up in the county...

Angel: I am! I grew up in Benfleet – my childhood was loving and very family-oriented: seaside, bike rides, hanging out with friends. I became interested in thrifting from a young age and used to spend my Sundays trawling through car boot sales for vintage tea sets and memorabilia. I’ve always loved customising clothes and crafting – some things don’t change!

Dick was born in Burma, where his father was stationed, but moved back to Northern Ireland, where his father was from. He is from a big family of seven children, so there was never a dull moment!

So how did you two meet?

Dick: We were introduced by our agent, Sophie, at an event, which sounds very ‘media, darling,’ we know! Angela’s company, The Vintage Patisserie, was catering the event, and as soon as I saw her, I couldn’t take my eyes off her. The attraction was instant, but Angela was very busy that evening and we never got around to chatting much. Two months later, our paths crossed again at a supper club I was hosting. When we started chatting, we both realised we shared a hunger for life and things took off from there. We still pinch ourselves at how lucky we are to have found each other.

How was your time living together in Essex? What made you decide to leave for France?

Angel: Lovely! Before we moved to France, we had a gorgeous apartment facing the sea in Southend – the view was spectacular. Arthur spent his first birthday there and Dorothy was born in Southend, so it will always be a very special place in our hearts. We have a lot of family nearby, so whenever we come back to England, we usually base ourselves there. The kids absolutely love the pier and fairground rides!

Dick: We had made the decision years beforehand to move to France while on a holiday in Carcassonne. It took four years to find our dream home, but it was worth the wait!

The chateau has been transformed inside and out - Credit: John Hersey

What sort of state was the chateau in when you found out?

Angel: It had been empty and unloved for decades, so as you can imagine, it needed a lot of work and TLC! We both instantly fell in love with the Chateau – we could see the potential and were desperate to breathe new life into our family home. There was no heating, electricity or even a working toilet when we moved in during a very cold winter – but we are so thankful to have found this incredible place that has changed our lives forever.

It must have taken a huge amount of dedication to get it where it is today. Where does your work ethic come from?

Angel: We both come from hardworking families and share the same philosophy that you get out of life what you put in. We are doers with a give-it-a-go mentality; we’re not afraid to try our hand at most things – very much needed with a project the size of the Chateau! It definitely requires dedication, and you have to be prepared to deal with the challenges of a major renovation, so sharing the same vision and passion really makes the journey all the more worthwhile.

The chateau is the family's forever home - Credit: Miles Carter

Not only has your journey at the chateau inspired a TV series, but also a range of products. How did that come about?

Angel: The Chateau range is very much inspired by our home and everyday items we use and love. We live by the saying ‘buy once, cry once’ and prefer to buy good-quality products that last a lifetime. We’re also big fans of personalisation and how this can make a gift for a loved one truly special. Most of the products can be individually tailored, which is another reason to keep them for longer – if not forever.

The products are designed to last - Credit: Escape to the Chateau

Do you think you'll return to England, or is France your forever home?

Dick: We love France and England for different reasons. The Chateau is very much our forever home. Arthur and Dorothy are already earmarking their next bedrooms and Arthur is planning on opening a restaurant in the Orangery! We know as they get older, they may want to go off and explore the world, but we like to think they will always consider the Chateau their home.

What's next for you both?

Angel: Lots! We’re off on our new ‘Dare to Do It – So much more to say’ tour of UK theatres throughout February and March, which we simply cannot wait for! There will be more episodes of Escape, and we’re always working on new product ranges for The Chateau – as well as lots of lovely family time and adventures!

For more information, tour tickets and to buy Angel and Dick’s new book Living the Chateau Dream, visit thechateau.tv

Living the Chateau Dream - the couple's new book - Credit: Escape to the Chateau



