﻿Grammy and Brit Award winner Joss Stone has released eight studio albums but it was The Soul Sessions, her critically acclaimed debut, that catapulted the then schoolgirl into the charts.

September 30 marks the start of a two-week run at the Chester Storyhouse, premiering The Time Traveller's Wife: The Musical, a collaboration between Joss and Eurythmics co-founder, Dave Stewart, before the show transfers to the West End.

Joss Stone with her daughter Violet, and Dave Stewart of Eurythmics with whom she has written the music for The Time Traveller's Wife: The Musical, which has its premiere at Storyhouse, Chester - Credit: Brian Totoro

When did you decide music was going to be your career?

From the age of 12. I struggled with typical academia I wasn’t interested in maths and English. But my dad kept repeating to me, ‘maths and English’. So I thought what can I do? I wanted to be a vet as I love animals but my mum said I would have to continue studying for many more years if I wanted to do that.

Then my parents sat me down and said my beloved horse Freddy had to be sold as we couldn’t afford to keep him, which is when I thought that I had better get a job.

I had watched the TV talent show, Star For A Night, hosted by Jane McDonald, so I thought that perhaps I could get a job singing. I applied for an audition, and appeared on it aged 13 and was signed to a label at 14. So, I got my job.

Before that, who knew that you could sing?

My parents knew but I was so embarrassed by performing.

My music teacher told my mum at a parents' evening something like: 'She’s a nice girl but she just stands at the back and doesn’t do a lot.'

My mum said to him: 'But she can sing.' He didn’t have a clue because I would stand there in class with a piece of paper over my mouth because I was so embarrassed; the whole performance side was painful for me. I didn’t want to appear showy or arrogant. That feeling stayed with me until I was 18. It was a constant inner fight to battle through that.

Where did your passion for soul music come from?

Growing up there were lots of different types of music played at home. My dad liked James Brown, Solomon Burke and a lot of reggae, while my mum listened to a lot of big female voices such as Anita Baker and Whitney Houston.

One brother was into hip hop, my other brother was into teenage rock and roll stuff and my sister Lucy was into pop like Boyzone. I just played what I liked from what I heard. In the UK we are such a melting pot, aren’t we? But it was the more soulful voices – Dusty and Aretha – I connected with. I named my dog Dusty after Dusty Springfield.

Is it a voice you connect with or is it more the melody?

Those '60s artists' voices do stand out. The timing of a voice in soul music is really interesting and tells a story. With pop, it’s more on the beat and not behind it unlike a lot of soul music. To me, that timing feels more human and soul-bearing. It touches me and can bring people to tears. Both Dusty and Aretha had that ability.

What impact did success at such an early age have on you?

I came across a mixture of lovely people and also some nasty bastards. You have to quickly learn. The hardest part was having to be the boss of all these adults as I was paying other people. It made me very uncomfortable and was super confusing. I just wanted someone else to lead the band. It was a difficult transition for a little girl who didn’t want that control, to becoming older and wanting the control but then people not wanting me to make any decisions. It took a long time to find a balance.

Did you have a mentor?

The singer-songwriter Betty Wright was my musical mentor and taught me so much about performing and understanding how to tell a story through the song. My friend Paul Conroy really helped me, especially when I chose to leave EMI, because I was feeling suffocated and they wanted me to do music I really didn’t want to do. Paul was so supportive and encouraged me to listen to my gut and leave. If I hadn’t left I would never have been to do a world tour, which is the thing I’m most proud of in my life, besides being a mum.

Musicmaker Joss Stone - Credit: © Kristin Burns

Next year is the 20th anniversary of your Soul Sessions debut hit album. Are you going to mark it?

I can’t believe it. I do want to mark it but I don’t want to do a predictable Soul Sessions 3, even though 10 years ago I did Soul Sessions 2. I was only 16 when I released the first one and looking back my voice wasn’t great, so now it’s matured maybe I could rework some of the tracks. Even though they were all obscure covers I’m so pleased I did it as it taught me a lot about soul music.

What made you move to the States?

I moved to Nashville a couple of years ago and before that I was a bit of a nomad jumping between the US and England. I was seven months pregnant with Violet and recording my last album, Never Forget My Love, with Dave Stewart, and he said 'you should live in Nashville' (which is about half an hour away from his home), so we could write more songs together. I spoke to my boyfriend Cody DaLuz and we moved over here.

How do you juggle motherhood, family and career?

Cody changed his logistics role so he can work remotely and we can be with Violet all the time, even if I’m touring. She’s two now so we’ve got a bit of time before we need to decide on a location for schools, etc. Our son is due on October 20th. It’s harder this time being pregnant, I’m trying to do that ‘I am woman, hear me roar’ thing, but all I want to do is lie down and eat cake.

Joss Stone, expecting her second child - Credit: © Kristin Burns

But you’ve been really productive too

Well, yes I have managed to write a Christmas album during this pregnancy, which I will release in time for the holiday season. It will be called Merry Christmas, Love, something my dad always said to us with a big hug and a kiss. It takes me back to good memories. But I am sooooo big. Last time, with Violet, I hardly showed but this time, maybe because it’s a boy, I’m huge.

I can barely stand up without assistance. I’ve been touring recently and I can be on stage and he’s kicking away and all I want do is pee. I rely heavily on my tour manager and the team. They’re great, thankfully.

You must be incredibly focused

I am very focused on my ‘life dreams’. I need my career because I’ve got to keep the lights on and provide for my family but as far as music goes, I can feel fulfilled musically by going to a pub with a friend and his guitar and make 50 bucks and be fine.

I don’t need 40,000 people screaming my name, I just need to keep it alive to fulfill my musical needs. When I was growing up, I wanted loads of kids but I couldn’t find the right man so I got to 30, living in Devon, and said to mum: 'I’m moving to America and I’m not coming back until I have a husband and a child.' I had to change something, so I did. I just want love in my life – always. I can be very focused.

Well, I saw you got focused on being a sausage. What was it like being Sausage and winning The Masked Singer UK?

That was purely for Violet. I must have been about two months pregnant with her and a lady who worked on Star For A Night when I was on it, and was now producing Masked Singer asked me if I wanted to do it.

'I thought it was a kids' show, which is why I said yes. When it came to the outfit they offered me beautiful options like a seahorse… but I’ve spent my entire life in this industry trying to be beautiful with the right dresses and glam makeup. So I thought, no, I wanted something funny, hence being the Sausage. It was pure fun.

You and Dave Stewart have written songs for the new musical, The Time Traveller's Wife, which premieres on September 30 at The Storyhouse, Chester. What was that like?

Because of the lockdowns it’s been really difficult to get in the same room as Dave but we’ve made it work. Dave just asked me if I fancied doing it. I’ve been working with him since I was a kid writing material for an album called Homemade Jam, when I was living in Devon.

We never finished it but there were some songs from that period we’ve revisited that fit perfectly in the musical. It’s a beautiful love story, taking the theme of travel and time and what it’s like missing someone and not seeing someone for a chunk of time – how it can hurt your heart. The 'wife' in the musical is also an artist, which resonated with me. It tells the story of how she comes into her own as a woman.

We wrote the music as soulfully as possible but it definitely transforms into the score for a West End-style musical. I’m hoping there will be a release of the soundtrack.

What are your three favourite beauty products?

Anything Waleda. I love the pregnancy oil, it's great for stretch marks.

Earth Mama's Angel Baby organic nipple butter is so good, it really helps to stop the pain that causes some women to stop breastfeeding.

L'Oreal Lumi Glotion True Match – it’s a shimmer I use.

What was the earliest memory of your mum's beauty routine?

That’s an interesting question. I don’t think she really had one as such but growing up I can remember playing with her lipstick and her saying to me: 'This lipstick is very expensive, it costs £8.' And me saying: 'Oooh ok, I will be really careful with it.’ I would go into her room and play with it and then carefully put it back.

One day mum said to me: 'Jossy, come with me,' and walked me into her bedroom where there was lipstick all over the mirror. I was mortified. Mum said I had to tell the truth although I insisted it wasn't me but she and dad said they would call the police who would use a powder to dust the room for fingerprints and find the culprit. Now, I’m one of four children, so I knew it was one of my siblings but I didn’t want them to go to jail, so I admitted to it. Ten years later my sister confessed. She framed me. She used to frame my brother Harry too.

What was your mum's style?

She always had and still has a great physique, with a mop of curly black hair, although it’s lovely silver grey now. She is very feminine but can do anything – lay floor tiles or climb scaffolding to paint the house. She is such an inspiration to me. My dad went out to work and put food on the table and my mum did everything else. They're a great team.

What advice would you give to your younger self?

Listen to your gut.

The Time Traveller's Wife: The Musical

The Time Traveller’s Wife: The Musical weaves a heart-breaking and soaring original musical score by Joss Stone and Dave Stewart with one of best-loved novels of the past 50 years.

Based on the best-sellers by Audrey Niffenegger, and the New Line Cinema film screenplay by Bruce Joel Rubin, the musical has its premiere at Storyhouse in Chester from September 30 to October 15.

The Time Traveller's Wife tells the story of Henry and Clare who meet, flirt, fight, love, marry, but all out of order. Henry is often uncontrollably ripped out of time, because he suffers from a rare condition where his genetic clock resets, pulling him into his past or future, never knowing where or when he’s going next. Except he knows he’ll always come back to Clare, whether she's five years old playing in a field or 85, dreaming of her time-travelling husband.

Producer Colin Ingram said: 'I am so delighted to be bringing this incredible new musical to the 750-seat Chester Storyhouse for a two-week run prior to a transfer to the West End and beyond.

'We are excited to come to this fantastic new theatre, which has an incredible ethos of accessibility and nurture and to show the people of Chester and the North West this exciting, thrilling and beautiful new musical, which Joss Stone and Dave Stewart have written stunning new songs for.

'For those who have not been to the Storyhouse, this premiere is the time to come and enjoy a fantastic musical in a fantastic venue with a great atmosphere and facilities.'

timetravellerswife.com

storyhouse.com

Box office: 01244 409113

