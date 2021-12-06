The choir of Chichester Cathedral will now include girls as well as boys - Credit: Ash Mills

For the first time in its centuries’-long history, Chichester Cathedral is inviting girls to audition for places in its world-renowned Choir.

Girls will be able to audition alongside boys for a place in the Cathedral Choir from the start of the next academic year in September 2022.

Choristers attend the Prebendal School, a co-ed, independent prep school immediately adjacent to the Cathedral, and receive a generous scholarship towards their school fees.

Choristers spend about 18 hours each week rehearsing and singing services, as well studying two instruments and following a full school curriculum of academic work, sport and drama.

Charles Harrison, Organist & Master of the Choristers, said: ‘We are delighted now to offer the chorister experience to girls as well as boys. Having one team of choristers singing seven services each week is a wonderful, immersive training for the children, and it plays to the high musical standards that we aspire to. Rather than running two choirs, we will continue with one, inviting girls and boys to work side-by-side on equal terms.’

Many choristers go on to win scholarships at prestigious secondary schools, where their choral training, discipline and team skills are highly valued. Recently, two Chichester choristers have won the BBC Chorister of the Year competition, while many others have secured sought-after places at top universities and music schools.

New chorister recruits, or probationers, now to include girls, are first given a grounding in vocal technique, sight singing and the structure of services. They then progress to play a full part in the life of the choir which includes making recordings, broadcasts on local and national radio and European tours.

The next open day will take place on Saturday 5th March 2022.

The Dean of Chichester, The Very Reverend Stephen Waine, said: ‘We are delighted that this opportunity will now be available to girls as well as boys, broadening participation in the great tradition of cathedral choirs.’