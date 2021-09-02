Cheshire's Dame Sarah Storey becomes Team GB’s most successful Paralympian.

Video

Published: 12:53 PM September 2, 2021 Updated: 1:01 PM September 2, 2021

Dame Sarah Storey made history by becoming Great Britain’s most successful Paralympian after powering back to claim the 17th gold of her glittering career at Tokyo 2020. Cycling star Storey trailed veteran German Kerstin Brachtendorf by 75 seconds at one stage of the C4-5 road race at the rain-soaked Fuji International Speedway but underlined her class to snatch glory in a finishing time of 2:21:51.

The Manchester-born swimmer-turned-cyclist who was born without a functioning left hand after her arm became entangled in the umbilical cord in the womb has broken Mike Kenny's 33-year-old record by claiming her 17th gold medal.

In 2007, Sarah married tandem pilot and coach Barney Storey. They have a daughter and a son and live in Disley.

Tokyo is Sarah's eighth games; the 43-year-old first competed at the age of 14, at Barcelona 1992.

