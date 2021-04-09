Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, and Norfolk
- Credit: Archant
The death at 99 of HRH Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, marks the end of an era in the relationship between the Royal Family and Norfolk.
The Duke loved spending time at Sandringham. He adored country sports and the 25,000 acre estate offered him the opportunity to pursue his interests away from the unblinking eye of the media and to be with people who shared his love of the countryside.
He developed Sandringham into a sporting estate, with a special focus on conservation, and the Boxing Day shoot was an institution for the Royal Family.
His love of Norfolk life was reflected in his decision to spend as much of his time there as possible when he retired from public life in 2017, spending much of his time at Wood Farm, Wolferton, a cottage on the estate overlooking The Wash.
He was an expert carriage driver and competed at the top level, able to practice on the estate and to show his skills at local competitions.
The Duke accompanied the Queen on many of her engagements across the county, and also made many of his own visits around Norfolk, always engaging with interest the people that he met.
Norfolk, and especially those people in the north-west of the county whose lives brought them into regular contact with the Duke, will miss him greatly.
Most Read
- 1 10 pretty places to dine al fresco in Devon
- 2 Win a selection of Provence Rose wine
- 3 Win a short break in London at The Dilly on Piccadilly
- 4 12 outdoor dining experiences in Surrey
- 5 Win a holiday for two on the Isles of Scilly
- 6 7 magical bluebell walks in Devon
- 7 The story behind the Kingdom Recommends gin brand
- 8 7 fab Devon pubs with outdoor spaces
- 9 19 great places to eat outdoors in Cheshire after lockdown
- 10 6 waterfall walks in Derbyshire and the Peak District
There will be a tribute in the April/May issue of Norfolk Magazine, out on April 22