Great British Life > People

Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, and Norfolk

Dominic Castle

Published: 3:32 PM April 9, 2021   
A smiling Duke of Edinburgh competing in the Sandringham Carriage Driving Trials in 2003

A smiling Duke of Edinburgh arrives at the collecting ring in shirt sleeves before competing in the dressage section of the Sandringham Carriage Driving Trials in 2003 - Credit: Archant

The death at 99 of HRH Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, marks the end of an era in the relationship between the Royal Family and Norfolk.

Crowds line the road as the Duke of Edinburgh joins the funeral procession of King George VI at Sandringham

The Duke of Edinburgh at the funeral procession of King George VI at Sandringham - Credit: Archant

The Duke loved spending time at Sandringham. He adored country sports and the 25,000 acre estate offered him the opportunity to pursue his interests away from the unblinking eye of the media and to be with people who shared his love of the countryside.

The Queen Mother with the Duke of Edinburgh at Sandringham church, Christmas Day, 1999

The Queen Mother takes the arm of the Duke of Edinburgh as she leaves Sandringham church with other members of the Royal Family on Christmas Day., 1999 - Credit: Archant

He developed Sandringham into a sporting estate, with a special focus on conservation, and the Boxing Day shoot was an institution for the Royal Family.

The Duke of Edinburgh pays a visit to Cantley sugar beet factory

The Duke of Edinburgh pays a visit to Cantley sugar beet factory - Credit: Archant

His love of Norfolk life was reflected in his decision to spend as much of his time there as possible when he retired from public life in 2017, spending much of his time at Wood Farm, Wolferton, a cottage on the estate overlooking The Wash.

The Duke of Edinburgh speaking to Scouts at the Kings/Queen's Scout Reception held at Sandringham Visitor Centre in 2007

The Duke of Edinburgh speaking to Scouts at the Kings/Queen's Scout Reception held at Sandringham Visitor Centre in 2007 - Credit: Archant

He was an expert carriage driver and competed at the top level, able to practice on the estate and to show his skills at local competitions. 

The Duke accompanied the Queen on many of her engagements across the county, and also made many of his own visits around Norfolk, always engaging with interest the people that he met. 

The Duke of Edinburgh at Sandringham

The Duke of Edinburgh at Sandringham - Credit: Archant

Norfolk, and especially those people in the north-west of the county whose lives brought them into regular contact with the Duke, will miss him greatly.

There will be a tribute in the April/May issue of Norfolk Magazine, out on April 22



Norfolk Magazine

