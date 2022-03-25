Family History: Tracing your maternal line

Victorian portrait of a mother and her four daughters circa 1880, but how easy is it to find out what happened next to these women? - Credit: noriko_london/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Researching your female ancestors might prove more difficult due to name changes when they marry, and the fact that historically they are less likely to appear in documents. Katie Heaton of Poole Museum reveals the clues that can help you to discover more about your family's maternal line

Researching the women in your family tree might prove more difficult than the men due to name changes when they marry. Also, historically women are less likely to appear on documents and records. It was only in May 2021, that the marriage registration process in England was modernised to allow for the inclusion of the names of two parents on a marriage certificate. Prior to this only the father’s name was recorded. Additionally, property was often listed under men, and historically men were prominent in business and local government.

In this feature I will share some hints and tips to help you follow your maternal lines. I’ll use some examples from Dorset magazine editor Helen Stiles, who always thought her family was London based but excitingly uncovered a maternal line weaving back into Dorset.

Gather stories and memories

The first and best thing to do (if you can) is speak to older relatives, or speak to your contemporaries, maybe siblings and cousins. Talk to your mother, or family members from her side, ask questions and record any family stories and information. In our example for instance, Helen spoke to her mother:

‘Mum confirmed Arthur Short as her grandfather (referred to in the family as Pa and Ma Short when she was a little girl in the 1930s). He met his wife Rosa (nee Reeves) when he was a boarder in her family’s house in Essex Road, Islington where they ran a laundry – mum even remembers the laundry baskets.’

Following the Shorts from 1930s London to Dorset: Ma and Pa Short (back left and right) the editor's grandmother is in the middle and her mother on the right - Credit: Short Family Archive

This initial conversation for our featured family gives so many clues, from it we can discover that in Islington in the September quarter of 1901 an Arthur Short married Rosa Edith Reeves. Using the free Births, Marriages & Deaths website freebmd.org.uk I did a simple search for a marriage of Arthur Short and confirmed Rosa’s family name Reeves.

The 1901 census, taken in March of that year, corroborates the family story. Caroline, Rosa’s mother, was a laundress working from the family home in Essex Road. Rosa, on the marriage transcription, becomes Rose on the census, this is an example of how names of women can often change, so be flexible when searching for your female ancestors. Using the information Rosa Edith Reeves in the 1901 census search engine did not return the correct result.

Arthur Short was born in the London area, consequently we must travel back a few more generations to establish the Dorset connection which we find with Arthur’s grandparents - William and Ann Short of Bridport.

Following a maternal line requires a little more research as names change with marriage - Credit: Melissa King/Getty Images/iStockphoto

What’s in a name?

William Short was baptised in Bridport on 9th October 1811, his parents are recorded as George and Charlotte. Using the FamilySearch website (familysearch.org), it reveals that they potentially had 11 children, all baptised in Bridport between 1802 and 1822. A clue to Charlotte’s identity can be found in the names of some of her children. Two were baptised with the middle name Worsford, and one with the middle name Harvey. Names of children often provide hints to their mother’s family name or other relatives.

This was helpful to pinpointing Charlotte, as on 2nd November 1802 in Bridport, George Short married Charlotte Harvey. The detail of Harvey being one of the children’s middle names suggests that this is the correct marriage and the Harveys are another generation of this family tree, following the maternal line.

A Bridport tailor’s family

In 1851, Charlotte can be found on the census in Rax Lane in Bridport. At this time, she was a tailor’s widow, living with her son John, also a tailor, and his wife Ann, a rope maker. Bridport Museum have a Flickr account which has a good selection of images of Rax Lane, this helps to illustrate where the family were living. The Museum also has a variety of images of people, streets, and places in Bridport from this time and later as well as an extensive displays about rope making, which Bridport was famous for. Oldmapsonline.org will give an idea of where your ancestors lived, loved, and worked.

Ask family members to help put names to faces on any old family photos - Credit: LiliGraphie/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Back through the generations

William Short, a tailor, married Ann Gerrard in Evershot on 13th March 1836. Ann was baptised Ann Russell Jerrard in Evershot on 28th December 1808. Her parents were recorded as, William and Agnes Jerrard. This is a great example of how the spelling of Ann’s surname has changed over the course of 28 years, and contains a clue to her mother’s family name with her middle name Russell. This leads us back yet another generation with the marriage of William Gerard and Agnes Russell in Allington, 1797 and again the spelling of Gerrard has altered.

Sadly, Ann Short died in November 1850, the 1851 census records William, now a widow and tailor, with four children, including Charles - Arthur Short’s father. A few years later William marries Sarah Ann Hiscock, they have more children together, and they all move to Trowbridge, thus severing the Dorset connection.

However, following the maternal line from Agnes Russell down the generations, the Dorset roots remain strong. Agnes Russell was baptised in Hooke on 13th October 1778, Thomas and Sarah are her parents. Sarah (nee Legg) married Thomas Russell in 1755 in Evershot. This marriage date allows us to surmise that she was born around 1735 and the marriage banns record tells us she is from the parish Hooke. In Hooke in 1735 a Sarah Legg was baptised with parents, John and Margery. However, as findagrave.com records, this Sarah died the same year; ‘She was baptized in Hooke on 2 April 1734, the eldest child of John and Margery Legg. She was buried on 28 April 1734.’

Therefore, I believe a more likely candidate is Sarah Legg, baptised 27th April 1736 in Powerstock. Her parents are recorded as John and Edith. This is a good example of how to build a family tree using approximate dates and researching all possible options until you are left with the most likely.

Tips for finding your female ancestors

Strategies for finding female ancestors and maternal lines are identical to those used for male ancestors, except sometimes you have to work a little harder, look for clues and piece together information from different sources.

- Names change more often, including nicknames for example, Elizabeth becomes Eliza, Liz, Betty, Betsy, Lizzy, or surnames changing through marriage.

- Middle names of children can often provide clues to maternal lines.

- Search records of institutions such as the workhouse or county asylum at your local history centre as female ancestors often appear in them.

- Women were often involved in their local community so newspapers will describe their activity.

- Typical male records - for example First and Second World War - will often contain information about the women in their life.

- Look for any family letters, correspondence, school reports or diaries.

Enjoy researching your maternal line and good luck discovering your family stories. Having discovered Dorset roots going back to the early 1700s, Dorset magazine’s editor said: ‘This was a real wow moment to discover Bridport and beyond ancestors in my family tree, I can’t wait to find out more.’

