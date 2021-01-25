Great leading Suffolk schools for your children

sponsored

Published: 6:20 PM January 25, 2021 Updated: 2:12 PM January 27, 2021

We have gathered some of the best schools in and around Suffolk who are leading the way in education

• Old Buckenham Hall School

Brettenham Park, Bury Road, Ipswich IP7 7PH

01449 740257

Old Buckenham Hall is a leading co-educational preparatory school for children aged three to 13 years and has been educating children for over 150 years. OBH is a very special place for your child to begin their educational journey. They experience, they learn and grow in an idyllic environment.

The school takes great pride in what it does. But it is what goes on inside these old walls and in the grounds that really matters. Every teacher at Old Buckenham Hall is committed to delivering the very best for every child. This means inspirational academic and co-curricular teaching, outstanding pastoral care and embracing risk and challenge. Children here feel happy and safe and they have a chance to explore their aspirations and develop their character.

Situated in the heart of rural Suffolk, OBH is 20-minutes away from Bury St. Edmunds, Sudbury and Stowmarket, and 35 minutes from Colchester.

• Felixstowe School

High Street, Felixstowe, Suffolk IP11 9QR

01394 288228 | office@fxa.org.uk

Felixstowe School believes all young people deserve an excellent education - to be empowered with knowledge, to have their confidence nurtured and to leave school with the talent and self-belief that they can be the innovators and leaders of tomorrow.

The school offers a rich and ambitious academic curriculum alongside a stimulating extra-curricular programme. The curriculum enables students to build knowledge in key areas of study as well as supporting them to develop essential skills.

Without exposure to a range and breadth of opportunities young people miss out. The school believes that it is their responsibility to ignite the imagination of every young person at the school, allowing them to flourish both academically and in terms of their personal development. The diverse extra-curricular programme includes: a range of sporting activities, music, drama, filmmaking, debating, reading, running the newspaper, Spanish, and much more. The vision is for all of their students to leave the school equipped with the tools that will enable them to navigate their own path to success, whatever their ambition may be.

• St. Joseph’s College

Belstead Road, Ipswich IP2 9DR

As Principal of St Joseph’s College Ipswich, I have almost grown accustomed to being proud: proud of our delightful, funny, clever students, of our inspired and inspirational teachers, of our sporting and cultural successes, and of our ethos of kindness. The responsibilities of headship are certainly considerable but my job is a daily delight.

St Joseph’s holds Aspiration, Respect and Confidence as core values and all three came to the fore as the Covid-19 pandemic arrived. We were fully prepared for lockdown and I was fiercely proud as we switched from physical to online lessons, losing not a single hour of teaching time. Full timetables were maintained throughout the summer term and students are now back on our beautiful campus and thriving If you want to share in our pride, do visit us online at www.stjos.co.uk, and take up a place at one of our virtual events for prospective families.

• Ipswich High School

01473 780201

A prominent and vibrant day and boarding school for boys and girls from reception through to Sixth Form. It is set in an idyllic 87-acre campus in Woolverstone on the banks of the River Orwell, with approximately 450 pupils, everyone at Ipswich High School is well known and nobody is left out.

Ipswich are renowned for ensuring their pupils are equipped to be so much more than highly skilled at passing exams. Ipswich High School believe great results are a by-product of an outstanding education, not its sole focus. They provide pupils with the widest possible range of experiences, both in and outside of the classroom, to broaden their minds and create new opportunities for every pupil to thrive. Ipswich High also offer a home-from-home boarding environment in their stunning newly developed boarding house, with full-time, live-in staff Houseparents’.

• Littlegarth School

Littlegarth School, Horkesley Park, Nayland, Colchester

01206 262332

“Although 2020 has been a difficult year, on reflection it has been a time when the Littlegarth School community has worked even more closely to get the very best out of each other. This resolve to support each other has been even more evident as we begin 2021 and return to a further developed online learning experience as a consequence of the most recent COVID lockdown,

“It has been such a privilege to work with a team whose members always place the needs of the children first, however much extra work might be entailed. New innovations have enabled the children to have a magnificent learning experience and I have no doubt that the School will continue to thrive in 2021.

“Thank you to the entire Littlegarth School family for all your hard work and support!”

- Peter H Jones, Headmaster of Littlegarth School

• Woodbridge School

Miss Abi Southworth, Admissions Registrar, Tel: 01394 615 041 / Admissons@woodbridgeschool.org.uk

Founded in 1662, Woodbridge School is a co-educational day and boarding school, for ages 4-18, situated in over 40 acres of wooded grounds, in the heart of the stunning Suffolk countryside.

The School attracts pupils from across East Anglia, as well as internationally, and the boarding house – ‘School House’ – is home to 16 different nationalities, including British.

Woodbridge School provides an intellectual, physical and spiritual education, inside and outside of the classroom, building on the traditions of the past and adapting continually to the needs of the future. Academic results are important, and are achieved by innovative approaches to teaching and learning; but are balanced with excellent co-curricular provision, exceptional pastoral care, and a particular emphasis on the personal development of its students.

With an enviable reputation, outstanding results and exceptional pastoral care, Woodbridge is much more than a school: it is a discovery of self and all we can achieve.

