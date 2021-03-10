This Somerset perfume maker is redefining the fragrance industry

Published: 9:18 AM March 10, 2021 Updated: 9:21 AM March 10, 2021

Ffern is a Somerset based artisanal perfume maker, and their approach to crafting unforgettable scents is redefining the Fragrance industry.

Unlike the highly commercial fashion house based perfumes that dominate the perfume market, Ffern is small and exclusive and all the better for it. Four times a year on each Equinox and Solstice, a perfume is released for members of ‘the Ffern ledger’, a customer list that ensures the production process at Ffern adheres to the promise of being a small-batch product and minimises waste. It also allows close collaboration between the noses (the perfume creators) and the consumers, with feedback and suggestions welcomed in the development stages.

Ffern is a project headed by brother-sister duo Owen Mears and Emily Cameron, whose youthful adventures at a herb garden near their childhood home in Somerset fulled a life long passion for fragrance. This garden was alive with the hustle and bustle of scents and introduced the sibling to the transportive power of olfaction.

The bitter orange tree is the centrepiece of the Spring 21 fragrance, the resulting scent is light, spring-like, yet full of depth - Credit: Ffern

Creative Director Emily said, “I can still remember late summer evenings from our childhood, when the scent of cinnamon, cumin and cardamom would drift into the garden, mixing with the warm, honey-ish notes of the roses. From the middle of the English countryside, we were transported - just for a moment - to the other side of the world.”

The noses behind Ffern's exclusive and artisanal scents are François Robert, a fourth-generation perfumer and his protege Elodie Durande. Together they use organic ingredients to dream up fragrances that simultaneously honour traditional artisanal techniques while also being progressive and modern.

Working with the rhythms of the seasons, Ffern's fragrances are also vegan and use sustainably sourced ingredients that provide their customers with peace of mind that their perfumes have as minimal impact on the environment as possible. The packaging is completely free from plastic and made from 95% recycled and 100% recyclable materials. Founder Owen said, “We believe in leaving as light a footprint as possible."

This season's perfume will be released on the Spring Equinox and is inspired by an English greenhouse, with the scent's profile being rich, heady, lightly floral and spicy. At the centre of the Spring 21 fragrance is the bitter orange tree, which adds a zesty freshness, perfect for the season.

The Spring 21 perfume by Somerset-based Perfumery Ffern - Credit: Ffern

Click the link for more information about Ffern or to join the ledger waitlist ffern.co.

