For more than 20 years, Cheshire Life readers have been supporting the Inspiring Women Awards with nominations, many of which have produced finalists and winners. With no shortage of inspiring women in the North West and North Wales, we are seeking names for the 31st annual awards, to be announced in 2023.

Each year we revise a couple of categories to reflect the world around us and this year is no exception. Deloitte has replaced its 25-year sponsorship of the generic Business category with the Sustainable Award for Women Making an Impact. This award aims to recognise women who are making a positive impact on all our lives, whether it’s environmental, digital, through educational transformation, the circular economy or supply chain transparency.

Deloitte ESG director, Emily Hesketh says: 'As a firm embedded in the topic of climate change our overarching strategy is focused around driving responsible climate choices within our organisation, and beyond, as well as making an impact that matters. In sponsoring this new award, we are looking forward to hearing about women making an impact in sustainability and how it can help the world become a better place to live.'

Other categories include the Community Award, won in 2022 by Ema Wilkes of the Cheshire-based Neo Community; the Entrepreneur Award, won by Holly Holland and Laura Pomfret, the Culcheth sisters behind tech business Financielle; Here come the Girls won by Sahira Irshad of Mums United and the Inspiring Young Woman Award for 16-25-year-olds, sponsored by Hall Brown LLP, which was won this year by Manchester Youth Zone ambassador, Amanda Kelly.

Claire Reid, Partner at Hall Brown says: 'Young women are our future leaders. It’s critically important to encourage talent and commitment from a young age. Hard work from an early age deserves recognition, and these awards are such an important part of the North West professional calendar in doing that.'

In 2022, celebrating 30 years of the awards, we opened up one award to a global audience. This proved so popular we have established a permanent category: Women making Waves, aimed at recognising the work of women worldwide, which may be in community, sustainability, education, business models or acting as role models to girls and young women.

Cheshire Life editor Joanne Goodwin says: 'Cheshire Life and our sister title Lancashire Life are proud to sponsor the Inspiring Women Awards. Every month in our titles we feature fantastic females who are worthy of the honours the IWA give out, so I hope all our readers will consider nominating Cheshire names – there are plenty to choose from across all categories.'

Finalists will be sharing their unique stories at the 2023 Inspiring Women Awards lunch on May 19, before winners are announced by special guests.

Full details of the categories, to nominate and the awards celebration are available on the Inspiring Women website: inspiringawards.co.uk/nominations

Nominations are open until midnight (GMT) on December 31, 2022.