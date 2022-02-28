Derby and Derbyshire wedding fairs in March

For many, their wedding day is the most memorable and biggest day of their lives.

Whilst everyone has a different idea as to what constitutes the perfect day, rarely does a wedding happen without a great deal of planning and there are undoubtedly plenty of decisions to be made in advance.

Venue, guest lists, themes, flowers, menu, entertainment, invites, dates... there is much to think about.

With weddings having been severely disrupted through Covid restrictions, many are now setting out on their journey to a perfect wedding.

And where better to tie the knot than our beautiful county of Derbyshire.

There are numerous wedding fairs taking place across the county in March, with help on hand to assist or answer some of the crucial questions above.

Here are some of the wedding fairs taking place throughout Derby and Derbyshire in the month of March.

For more inspiration on your perfect Derbyshire wedding, why not have a browse here, taken from our Derbyshire Life magazine.

Knockerdown Wedding Fair

When: 11am-3pm, Sunday March 6

Where: Knockerdown Holiday Cottages, Ashbourne

Knockerdown Holiday Cottages, Ashbourne

Derbyshire Wedding Fayre

When: 11am-3pm, Sunday March 13

Where: Heathland Grove, Derby

Heathland Grove, Derby

Big Derbyshire County Ground Wedding Fair

When: 11am-3.30pm, Sunday March 13

Where: Incora County Ground, Derby

Incora County Ground, Derby

Wedding Open Evening

When: 5.30pm-7.30pm, Thursday March 17

Where: Holiday Inn, South Normanton

Holiday Inn, South Normanton

Derby Mickleover Hotel Wedding Fayre and Open Day

When: 11am-3.30pm, Sunday March 20

Where: Derby Mickeover Hotel, Derby

Derby Mickeover Hotel, Derby

Ashover Parish Hall Wedding Fair

When: 10am-4pm, Sunday March 20

Where: Ashover Parish Hall, near Chesterfield

Ashover Parish Hall, near Chesterfield