Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > People > Weddings

Derby and Derbyshire wedding fairs in March

person

Nathan Fearn

Published: 10:42 AM February 28, 2022
Plan your perfect Derbyshire wedding

Plan your perfect Derbyshire wedding - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

For many, their wedding day is the most memorable and biggest day of their lives. 

Whilst everyone has a different idea as to what constitutes the perfect day, rarely does a wedding happen without a great deal of planning and there are undoubtedly plenty of decisions to be made in advance. 

Venue, guest lists, themes, flowers, menu, entertainment, invites, dates... there is much to think about. 

With weddings having been severely disrupted through Covid restrictions, many are now setting out on their journey to a perfect wedding. 

And where better to tie the knot than our beautiful county of Derbyshire. 

There are numerous wedding fairs taking place across the county in March, with help on hand to assist or answer some of the crucial questions above. 

Here are some of the wedding fairs taking place throughout Derby and Derbyshire in the month of March. 

For more inspiration on your perfect Derbyshire wedding, why not have a browse here, taken from our Derbyshire Life magazine. 

Wedding fairs are taking place across Derby and Derbyshire in March

Wedding fairs are taking place across Derby and Derbyshire in March - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

  1. 1 Jane McDonald: My favourite Yorkshire places
  2. 2 Win a tropical trip for two to Mauritius
  3. 3 Win a stylish, hand-crafted rug by Best Wool worth up to £1,000
  1. 4 Restaurants near the Cotswolds awarded Michelin stars for the 2022 Guide
  2. 5 When does Ashbourne’s 2022 Shrovetide Football take place?
  3. 6 Win a holiday worth up to £1,000
  4. 7 10 things to see and do in and around Lancashire in March
  5. 8 Seven Falls, Tintwistle - a hidden gem in the Peak District
  6. 9 10 things to see and do in Cheshire in March
  7. 10 10 things to see and do in Derbyshire in March

Knockerdown Wedding Fair 

When: 11am-3pm, Sunday March 6 

Where: Knockerdown Holiday Cottages, Ashbourne 

Further details available here.

Derbyshire Wedding Fayre 

When: 11am-3pm, Sunday March 13 

Where: Heathland Grove, Derby 

Further details available here.

Big Derbyshire County Ground Wedding Fair 

When: 11am-3.30pm, Sunday March 13 

Where: Incora County Ground, Derby 

Further details available here

Wedding Open Evening 

When: 5.30pm-7.30pm, Thursday March 17 

Where: Holiday Inn, South Normanton 

Further details available here.

Derby Mickleover Hotel Wedding Fayre and Open Day 

When: 11am-3.30pm, Sunday March 20 

Where: Derby Mickeover Hotel, Derby 

Further details available here.

Ashover Parish Hall Wedding Fair 

When: 10am-4pm, Sunday March 20 

Where: Ashover Parish Hall, near Chesterfield 

Further details available here

Derbyshire

Don't Miss

A wicker picnic basket lays on a blanket and is surrounded by food and drink

Devon Life

Win a bumper prize of the South West’s best food and drink

Martha Griffiths

Author Picture Icon
A selection of colourful bottles of Fabulosa cleaning products

Devon Life

Win a year's supply of cleaning products

Martha Griffiths

Author Picture Icon
A group learn to make candles with an array of flowers and other ingredients spread across a table

Devon Life | Win

Win a unique candles and country house prize

Martha Griffiths

Author Picture Icon
Beer (c) Alison Day, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Devon Life

10 of the best villages in Devon

Martha Griffiths

Author Picture Icon