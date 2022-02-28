Derby and Derbyshire wedding fairs in March
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
For many, their wedding day is the most memorable and biggest day of their lives.
Whilst everyone has a different idea as to what constitutes the perfect day, rarely does a wedding happen without a great deal of planning and there are undoubtedly plenty of decisions to be made in advance.
Venue, guest lists, themes, flowers, menu, entertainment, invites, dates... there is much to think about.
With weddings having been severely disrupted through Covid restrictions, many are now setting out on their journey to a perfect wedding.
And where better to tie the knot than our beautiful county of Derbyshire.
There are numerous wedding fairs taking place across the county in March, with help on hand to assist or answer some of the crucial questions above.
Here are some of the wedding fairs taking place throughout Derby and Derbyshire in the month of March.
For more inspiration on your perfect Derbyshire wedding, why not have a browse here, taken from our Derbyshire Life magazine.
Knockerdown Wedding Fair
When: 11am-3pm, Sunday March 6
Where: Knockerdown Holiday Cottages, Ashbourne
Further details available here.
Derbyshire Wedding Fayre
When: 11am-3pm, Sunday March 13
Where: Heathland Grove, Derby
Further details available here.
Big Derbyshire County Ground Wedding Fair
When: 11am-3.30pm, Sunday March 13
Where: Incora County Ground, Derby
Further details available here.
Wedding Open Evening
When: 5.30pm-7.30pm, Thursday March 17
Where: Holiday Inn, South Normanton
Further details available here.
Derby Mickleover Hotel Wedding Fayre and Open Day
When: 11am-3.30pm, Sunday March 20
Where: Derby Mickeover Hotel, Derby
Further details available here.
Ashover Parish Hall Wedding Fair
When: 10am-4pm, Sunday March 20
Where: Ashover Parish Hall, near Chesterfield
Further details available here.