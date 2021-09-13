Published: 1:09 PM September 13, 2021

10 of the best places to go pumpkin picking in Yorkshire

On the run up to 31st October we’re getting our spook on and becoming very excited about Halloween. Pumpkin picking has become a tradition we’ve picked up in recent times from our American friends across the pond and is growing more and more in popularity, with this year set to be the biggest yet. Being in Yorkshire means we have access to an abundance of pumpkin fields as farmers and farm shops very kindly open up their businesses to us. Not only will you find a range of pumpkins in all manner of shapes, sizes and colours, but many farms also offer supervised pumpkin carving so you don’t have to take the mess home. Many are also home to a farm shop and café, providing a range of family-friendly activities. We take a look at the best places to pick your own pumpkins in Yorkshire.

*please note, the below information was correct at the time of writing, but always check on the farm’s website and social media pages for updates before visiting.

Spilmans

Pumpkins on a wall - Credit: Eastfield Farm

Address: Church Farm, Thirsk YO7 3NB

One of the most famous patches in the area, Spilmans returns on October 2 with the opening of their 10-acre pumpkin patch. Featuring over 80,000 pumpkins, along with gourds and squashes, you’re sure to find something that suits your carving needs. Pre book tickets as soon as you can as this is always a sell out event.

Horsforth’s Pick Your Own

Address: W End Ln, Horsforth, Leeds LS18 5ES

Located on Kemps Farm, the pumpkin fields are covered in thousands of pumpkins from the giants to the mini ones. Tickets are available to purchase now, with picking available from October 8. Pre booked tickets include a tractor and trailer ride to the pumpkin fields. Carving kits are available to buy should you wish to carve your pumpkin on site.

Eastfield Farm

Wheelbarrows at Eastfield Farm - Credit: Eastfield Farm

Address: Doncaster Rd, Tickhill, Doncaster DN11 9JD

Available throughout October up until Halloween, there is no booking required to visit the pumpkin patch here. Bring your own cutters as you may have to cut some of the pumpkins free. While here, why not visit the farm shop or tearooms. It’s a fun experience for all the family.

The Balloon Tree Farm Shop Pumpkin Picking

Address: Stamford Bridge Rd, Gate Helmsley, York YO41 1NB

Head down here from late September where the Pick Your Own Pumpkin plot will be open to visitors. Wheelbarrows are available on site so you don’t have to carry the giant ones! There’s also a café and farm shop for you to enjoy on your visit. Let the children have fun on the play area or get the family on one of the farm tours.

Farmer Copleys Pumpkin Experience

Address: Ravensknowle Farm, Pontefract Road, Pontefract WF7 5AF

By far one of the biggest pumpkin fields in Yorkshire with 130,000 pumpkins to choose from and over 27 different varieties. Open on 19 dates throughout October be sure to pre book tickets as this is always a sell-out event. There’s lots of family fun to get involved in too – from tractor rides, archery, face painting, and fancy dress competitions.

Pumpkin Festival at Birchfield Farm

Address: Oakmount House, Birchfield Farm, Summerbridge, Harrogate HG3 4JS

Opening on October 2, pumpkin picking will be available every day throughout October. No need to pre book and only pay for what you pick. Pay admission into the farm and carving yard to visit the animal farm full of cute piggies, donkeys, sheep, and more. There’s also a 6-acre maize maze, bouncy castles, indoor sandpit, and giant bale mountain. Once you’ve carved your pumpkin you can feed the inside of it to the pigs.

Pumpkin Picking at Cannon Hall Farm

Address: Bark House Ln, Cawthorne, Barnsley S75 4AT

Enjoy pumpkin picking from October 16, but be sure to pre book tickets as this one sells out quickly. All children with a ticket are given a free pumpkin to carve. Spend the whole day at the farm and visit the many animals that live there. Decorate your pumpkin, get involved in the themed activities or let your kids run wild in the soft play area.

Thornton Hall Farm Pumpkin Picking and Spooky Fields

Address: Thornton Hall Country Park, Church Rd, Thornton-in-Craven, Skipton BD23 3TS

Opening on October 9, head down to the spooky fields for a day filled with Halloween fun for all the family. Not only can you pick pumpkins (for an additional cost) but you can visit the haunted house, see Merlin’s Magic Show, attend the Ghost Busting Society, and be in for a chance of winning a fancy dress prize. There’s also animals to see, pet and feed on the farm, adventure areas to explore, and pony rides to enjoy.

Stockeld Park Halloween Adventure

Address: Wetherby Rd, Wetherby LS22 4AN

From October 23-31, head down to Stockeld Park to choose between thousands of pumpkins in the meadow. Every child with a paid ticket will get to choose their pumpkin for free. Enjoy the other Halloween experiences while here. From the spooky Skeleton Trail, two Escape House experiences, and Witches in the Forest. Booking is essential to avoid disappointment.

Pop Up Patch

Westfield Farm, York Road, Sutton on the Forest, York, YO61 1EN

A playground based at Westfield Farm at Sutton on Forest opens up for pumpkin picking on October 2 for every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until 18th when it is then open every day up until Halloween. Come down between 9.30am to 5pm to experience fun for all the family. No admission fees are required, and booking is not essential. Refreshments are also available in the shop to help warm you up afterwards.