9 of the best Halloween 2021 events in Yorkshire

Published: 10:51 AM September 20, 2021 Updated: 11:05 AM September 20, 2021

Yorkshire Halloween and half-term hotspots - from pumpkin carving to ghostly trails

October 16 – 31 (Wednesday – Sunday each week)

Halloween Storytelling Craft & Games

Includes pick your own pumpkin from Scampston's own 'Pumpkin Patch' and a Halloween trail for £5 per child (usual entry fees apply). For £2 extra per child on the 29, 30 and 31 there's also a Creepy Fun Story Walk (wear wellies and bring a torch and an adult), crafts, games and monster-egg rolling.

Scampston Walled Garden

01944 759111

scampston.co.uk

10 of the best places to go pumpkin picking in Yorkshire

October 9, 17, 23, 29

The Bronte Village Interactive Ghost Walk

Haworth

This is a very popular walk at this time of year. In fact, when we looked, two of the walks scheduled on the 29th were full, and an extra walk had been added — but that might also be full by the time you read this. Still, this event is not just for Halloween — it runs regularly over the next few months. Age 16+.

hauntingnightsghostwalks.co.uk

October 24 - 31

Halloween Half-term Activities

Scary fun for half-term with storytelling (on 24, 25, 27, 28, 30 & 31) and a Halloween trail. See website for full details.

Bolton Castle

Nr Leyburn

01969 623981

boltoncastle.co.uk

October 25

Halloween Spooktacular

A family show (it's suitable for anyone aged three or over) which features Halloween pop hits, comedy and even some puppetry. Here's the really scary part, though: audience participation is also included. Eek!

Theatre Royal

Wakefield

01924 211311

theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk

October 8 – 31 (selected nights)

Hallowscream

Do you scare easily? We only ask because this award-winning event at the York Maze includes five separate live action haunted house attractions, and features over 100 actors whose job (not to put too fine a point on it) is to frighten the bejesus out of you. It's not suitable for the under-14s. Don't have nightmares...

York Maze

01904 607341

yorkmazehallowscream.co.uk

October 29 - 31

Tomorrow's Ghost Festival

An event that runs alongside 'other goth events around the town as part of Whitby's Goth Festival' (although the Goth Weekend itself was still to be confirmed at the time of writing). Expect alternative markets, films, theatre and bands, with Peter Hook & The Light headlining on Saturday night.

Whitby Pavillion

01947 824770

whitbypavilion.co.uk

With its links to Count Dracula in Bram Stoker's novel, Whitby and its dramatic abbey is always a spooky go-to - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto



Every night, 6.30pm & 8pm

Ghost Walk

York is supposed to be one of Europe's most haunted locations, so put yourselves in the capable hands of guides from the city's oldest tour (it was established in 1973) for a night of 'history and mystery'. It sets off nightly from the King's Arm pub at Ouse Bridge. Adults £7.50 and children are £5.

York

01759 373090

theoriginalghostwalkofyork.co.uk

York's historic streets are the place for an atmospheric ghost walk - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto



October 23 - 31

Halloween

Well of course Mother Shipton's Cave will be celebrating Halloween. It used to be the home of a famous witch, after all. Expect a Haunted Halloween Village and fancy dress competitions, among other things. You will need to book, naturally.

Mother Shipton's Cave

Knaresborough

mothershipton.co.uk

October 30

Spooky Fireworks Spectacular

Entertainment includes a kids' disco (where no doubt Thriller will be played), face painting, 'fire tricksters' (whatever they are) and a fairground. Ooh, and then a massive 15-minute fireworks display at 7.30pm.

Doncaster Racecourse

01302 304200

doncaster-racecourse.co.uk