11 best Devon Christmas markets for 2021

Published: 3:57 PM October 12, 2021

You can’t help but be captivated by a Christmas market – all those tastes, aromas and inspirational gift ideas, just waiting to be explored. Here’s a rundown of Devon’s best, writes CHRISSY HARRIS

Grab yourself a festive bargain at one of the many Devon Christmas Markets in 2021. - Credit: Tim Pestridge

Exeter Cathedral Christmas Market, November 18-December 18

This is the big one, the place to go to find some of Devon's best traders, selling festive food and drink, crafts, gift ideas and much more - all against the impressive backdrop of the cathedral.

The market is set in traditional wooden chalets, inspired by German markets. There will also be events and activities on in the cathedral, including carol services, concerts, events and tours. Admission to the cathedral is free throughout the Christmas Market period.

Plymouth comes alive with lights and sound at the city’s popular market. - Credit: Visit Plymouth

Plymouth Christmas Market, December 2-19

Another of the big events, this city centre spectacular features more than 50 traders selling the best arts, crafts and foods from around the South West.

Plymouth’s Piazza comes alive with lights and sound as hundreds of people gather to make the most of the street food, mulled wine and artisan gift stalls. Illuminated roller skating and a sofa driving Santa are just two of the entertaining highlights this year.

Bideford Christmas Market, November 13 & 14, Affinity Devon Outlet Shopping Centre

Jam-packed with festive treats, this two-day market features elves on stilts and a gnome trail, as well as more than 40 stalls. Musical accompaniment is provided by local group, Choir Hubba singing all your favourite Christmas Carols and 1940s singer Terrie McNulty (Sunday only).

Tavistock Town Hall will host a ‘Warm-up to Christmas market'. - Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

Tavistock’s Christmas markets, November 6 and December 5

The West Devon town is hosting two events this year. The first, called the ‘Warm-up to Christmas market’ takes place on November 6 at Tavistock Town Hall.

Everything from sparkly jewellery to cakes and cookware from the best local traders will be available to browse and buy.

On December 5 there will be a Christmas market in the town’s famous Butchers Hall building.

Powderham Castle will host a Michaelmas Fair in aid of ABF, The Soldiers’ Charity. - Credit: Raymond Cocks

Michaelmas Fair, Powderham Castle, November 4

Held in aid of ABF, The Soldiers’ Charity, this event is a chance to buy something special and help a good cause.

Stalls will be set up in inside the castle and courtyard, selling jewellery, cards, homewares, food and drink and clothing etc. Event sponsors Bearnes Hampton and Littlewood will be giving free verbal valuations on the day on your antiques, collectables and silver.

Christmas Gift and Craft Fair, Teignmouth, December 12 & 13

Head to Teignmouth’s Pavilions building for an eye-catching array of local crafts and gifts. Stalls already signed up include The Vegan Organic Skincare Company, Herringbone Hounds dog leads and collars and Pat's Flamingo Paperie, paper and craft items.

Enjoy the colours of the gardens at RHS Rosemoor this Christmas. - Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

RHS Rosemoor Christmas Celebration Craft Fair, December 3-5

This is a great opportunity to explore the lovely RHS Rosemoor and find gifts and treats in the process. Some of the best crafters in the West Country will be setting up stall here.

South Molton Winter Wonderland, December 5

The stalls in this well-established pannier market take on a festive theme and there will be a whole host of family activities to enjoy. Fairground rides, Santa's grotto, live music, plus a children's lantern parade, Bideford's Pipes and Drums, a snow globe, food stalls and a Christmas tree festival – it’s guaranteed to make you feel all warm and fuzzy.

Soak up the festive atmosphere at Torre Abbey. - Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

Torre Abbey, WinterFest Christmas Fair, November 27-28

This popular event takes place across the abbey and the nearby Spanish Barn at the historic Torquay attraction. Visitors can shop for Christmas gifts and enjoy a glass of mulled wine, while soaking up the festive atmosphere.

Bicton Park Botanical Gardens, late night shopping and craft fair, December 10

Take advantage of any opportunity to take a trip to this ‘delight for gardeners’. Bicton spans nearly 300 years of gardening history, the park is home to many rare and beautiful species, collected from around the world.

Pick up some special gifts for your nearest and dearest.

Dawlish Christmas Street Market and Festive Fun, November 27 & 28

This event follows the town’s light switch-on on November 26. The street market will feature a range of stalls, with fun-filled activities taking place on the Lawn in the centre of Dawlish.