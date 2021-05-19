The best cycle routes in Dorset

Published: 12:44 PM May 19, 2021

When the weather's good, there's nothing quite like a trip out on your bike. We've put together the details of Dorset's favourite routes from leisurely family rides to something a little more intensive.

Cycling is a popular sport and pastime nationwide. Events such as the Tour de France and the Olympics, as well as advocates like Bradley Wiggins, Chris Hoy, and Chris Boardman have all encouraged wide participation, making cycling one of the most popular leisure sports in the country. Biking also has numerous benefits as it is a great workout but with minimal risk of impact injury or strain. Not only that, but it can greatly help reduce your carbon footprint if you choose to cycle instead of drive to local events or amenities.



Why not try one of these great routes that are favourites with locals in Dorset when you next hop on your bike. There's a mix of ability levels which means everyone can enjoy.

Moors Valley

Moors valley is a beautiful country park with lots going on. You can hire bikes from the park itself if you need to and all of the paths are well maintained and can be used by all abilities. They also offer a handful of their own routes which are between two and four miles long. We recommend a couple of slightly longer routes which will take you through the heart of the forests on mostly single tracks. There's something for everyone in this group of rides and amenities are never too far away.

Route details here, longer one here.

Horton's Tower Loop

Beginning and ending in Wimborne Minster, this route takes you across the Dorset countryside to Horton's Tower and then through Tarrant Rushton in a loop of about 29 miles. If you're pressed for time, Horton's Tower is only five miles into the route so you could nip up there, have your sandwiches and back again. This route is mostly on road and there is a small section at the end where you will need to dismount.

Route details here.

Disused Railway Route

Our next bike ride is a beautiful and scenic route along the disused railway line. The bonus of this is that you'll never run into any cars and also it is almost completely flat. You can access the loop at multiple places and could do a short section rather than the whole 40 miles if you don't mind doubling back. For the full loop, we recommend starting in Christchurch so you can have some good food and drink after.

Route details here.

Bournemouth Pier

This is a lovely one for a sunny day as you can cycle all the way along the coast from Christchurch to North Haven Point. Park up anywhere along the way to reduce the route from its maximum 20 mile length if you feel like it. There's also plenty of tasty spots along the way to stop and re-energise.

Route details here.

The Rodwell Trail and Olympic Rings Route

Part of National Cycle Route 26, this is a mostly paved route that takes you all the way around Portland and past the Olympic Rings. The first chunk is another disused railway so is very easy going for all abilities. Later on there are a few steep inclines though but there's no shame in getting off and pushing!

Route Details here.

North Dorset Trailway

Finally we finish in the north of the county on a gorgeous 14 mile stretch that has been carefully maintained for walker, cyclists, and horse riders to make a wonderfully secluded route. The North Dorset Trailway extends from Sturminster Newton to Spetisbury and has lots of interesting stops along the way. Their website has a great interactive map to help you plan your visit including how to access the trail at various points if you don't want to do the whole thing.

Route details here.

Want more?

If you're still hungry for more great routes, why not take a look at our two great cycle routes with food along the way.