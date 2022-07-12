11 cheap or free family activities in Somerset this summer

With the summer holidays around the corner, we've found 11 amazing places to visit as a family that are budget friendly.

The summer holidays in July and August can seem impossible to fill. With six long weeks to plan for, it may feel like you have to pull out all of the stops to make memories as a family. But have no fear, it is possible to enjoy yourselves in Somerset without breaking the bank this year. We've found some fun and family-friendly locations across the county which are either free to enter or won't empty your wallet.

Outdoor Fun

Apex Leisure Park

Covering over 42 acres, Apex Leisure and Wildlife Park offers visitors a chance to relax away from the bustle of Burnham’s shopping centre and beach. Apex was once an area of clay digging where several pits were excavated and when these were later flooded, they became lakes which are now home to many types of wildlife. There is a children's park, a skate park, and picnic spots dotted around the lakes.

Opening Times: Open to visits all year round.

Budget: Free entry and parking.

Vivary Park

Vivary Park is close to Taunton town centre and covers 7.5 hectares of parkland. In medieval times the site was the fish farm or vivarium for the priory and castle. There are no visible remains of the lakes now, but this ancient use lives on in the park's name 'Vivary'. There’s a large children's adventure play area, tree trail, tennis courts (turn up and play), a café, Vivary Adventure and High Ropes Centre, and mini golf.

Opening Times: Every day until dusk

Budget: The park is free to enter, some activities will cost extra

Shapwick Heath National Nature Reserve

Covering over 500 hectares at the heart of the Avalon Marshes, the Shapwick National Nature Reserve provides walkers and picnickers the chance to enjoy peace and quiet in a stunning location, as well discovering all sorts of wildlife.

Opening times: Open to visits all year round.

Budget: Admission to the nature reserve is free but parking charges do apply (£3 for the day).

Weston-super-Mare is great for families - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Weston-super-Mare Beach

Tens of thousands of tourists flock to Weston each month to enjoy the golden sands. As one of Somerset's best resort beaches, you'll be able to pick your spot and enjoy a day by the sea whilst still having amenities nearby. For more excellent beaches, check out this article.

Opening Times: Open all year round.

Budget: Free to use with plenty of reasonable parking nearby.

Glastonbury Tor

Rich in history and shrouded in legend, the National Trust managed Glastonbury Tor is a pleasure to trek up and admire St Michael's Tower.

Opening Times: N/A

Budget: Access is free.

Ferne Animal Sanctuary

Set in more than 50 acres, Ferne Animal Sanctuary is a wonderful destination to visit, with a nature trail, ponds, play area, café and, of course, a myriad animals of who are all getting a well-deserved second chance.

Opening times: Open daily except Christmas Day and New Year's Day. In summer the sanctuary opens from 10am-5pm and in the winter 10am until dusk.

Budget: A reasonable £8.95 for adults and £7.95 for children and teens. Alternatively, £25.95 for a family of two adults and up to three children. The admission goes towards caring for Ferne Animal Sanctuary's 300+ resident animals.

Somerset Lavender Farm - Credit: sub

Somerset Lavender

Wander through over 20 different varieties of lavender at the Somerset Lavender farm in Faulkland, as well as admiring the diverse wildlife that they attract. There's also a plant nursery and farm shop on-site to take local produce home.

Opening times: 10am-5pm, Wednesday-Sunday and Bank Holidays, open May-September

Budget: Entry is free. Donations are welcome.

Indoor Fun

The Allerford Museum

In his article for Somerset Life, Stephen Roberts described the inside of The West Somerset Rural Life Museum as a 'veritable cornucopia of Somerset Life, with displays of artefacts covering everything from domesticity, recreation, to the lot and tools of the tradesmen and the equipment once wielded on our farms, such as ploughs and seed drills.' There's plenty more to discover - and you can expect a warm welcome from staff during your visit.

Opening times: The museum is open April to the end of October every year. Open 10.30am-4pm Monday to Friday.

Budget: Admission is only £2 for adults and 50p for children.

Workin in the forge at Allerford - Credit: Sarah Ford

Hauser & Wirth

Occupying a former farmstead in Bruton, Hauser & Wirth Somerset is home to a vibrant program of art exhibitions, events, learning activities and artists’ residencies. They also have a gorgeous and peaceful garden to explore.

Opening Times: Gallery: Mon - Sun, 10 am - 5 pm. Garden: Mon - Tue, 12 - 5 pm and Wed - Sun, 10 am - 5 pm. Garden lates: Fri, 6 - 8 pm

Budget: Entrance to the gallery and garden is free, however visitors are encouraged to donate to local charities.

The Museum of Somerset

Housed in Taunton's 12th century castle, The Museum of Somerset boasts a variety of fascinating exhibits in its nine themed galleries, as well regularly changing art exhibitions in their contemporary gallery spaces. It's a great way to spend a few hours discovering more about the county's history. Make sure to find The Glass Bridge behind the museum, which links Castle Green to Goodland Gardens.

Opening Times: Open 10am - 5pm, Tuesday - Saturday.

Budget: Admission is free. The Museum is run by the South West Heritage Trust, with donations welcome

Wells Cathedral

For more than 850 years, Wells Cathedral has been open to locals and visitors alike. The incredible feat of architecture is home to many wonders including attractive gardens and one of the oldest clocks in the world. On certain days, you may get chance to hear the choir rehearse which is a real treat.

Opening Times: 7.00am - 6.00pm daily

Budget: Free to enter although consider a donation.

Wells Cathedral (c) Scott-Cartwright / Getty Images - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

