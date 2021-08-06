The Royal Cheshire County Show Returns
- Credit: John Allen Photography
The Royal Cheshire County Show made its return with a crowd of more than 20,000 visitors travelling to the showground at Tabley, near Knutsford.
The Cheshire Agricultural Society, organising its first one-day show, welcomed more than 300 businesses to an event filled with family-friendly attractions.
Mary Leake, patroness of the show for 35 years, said: ‘It is great to see so many people enjoying themselves and being so positive and we hope that by next June the show will be back to full strength.’
The day included cooking demonstrations by professional chefs Jean-Christophe Novelli, Sean Wilson and Brian Mellor, displays from Cheshire food companies, arena spectaculars, brilliant live music and an array of animals to see from the sheep, goats and shire horse competitions to the Valais Blacknose sheep and pygmy goats.
The team from Cheshire Life handed out thousands of complimentary copies of the magazine to visitors.
The Cheshire Agricultural Society, organiser of the Royal Cheshire Show will make a donation to local scouts groups, Young Farmers, The Air Ambulance and Agricultural Chaplaincy from the proceeds of the day.
The 2022 Royal Cheshire Show is planned for June 21 and 22.
For show results
see royalcheshireshow.org
For more show pictures see the August issue of Cheshire Life
