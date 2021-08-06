Magazines Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
The Royal Cheshire County Show Returns

Joanne Goodwin

Published: 1:46 PM August 6, 2021   
Cheshire Show

The arena displays at the show were a mixture of thrills, traditional agricultural show exhibitions and lots of animals and birds to see - Credit: John Allen Photography

Cheshire Show

The livestock classes - Credit: John Allen Photography

The Royal Cheshire County Show made its return with a crowd of more than 20,000 visitors travelling to the showground at Tabley, near Knutsford.

Royal Cheshire Show

The exhibitors - Credit: John Allen Photography

The Cheshire Agricultural Society, organising its first one-day show, welcomed more than 300 businesses to an event filled with family-friendly attractions.   

Mary Leake, patroness of the show for 35 years, said: ‘It is great to see so many people enjoying themselves and being so positive and we hope that by next June the show will be back to full strength.’ 

Cheshire Show people in vintage costume

Show attractions included an array of interesting vehicles and their owners - Credit: John Allen Photography

The day included cooking demonstrations by professional chefs Jean-Christophe Novelli, Sean Wilson and Brian Mellor, displays from Cheshire food companies, arena spectaculars, brilliant live music and an array of animals to see from the sheep, goats and shire horse competitions to the Valais Blacknose sheep and pygmy goats. 

Cheshire Life

Cheshire Life handed out thousands of complimentary magazines - Credit: DKS Drones

The team from Cheshire Life handed out thousands of complimentary copies of the magazine to visitors.
The Cheshire Agricultural Society, organiser of the Royal Cheshire Show will make a donation to local scouts groups, Young Farmers, The Air Ambulance and Agricultural Chaplaincy from the proceeds of the day.  

horse at Cheshire Show

Equestrian events - Credit: John Allen Photography

The 2022 Royal Cheshire Show is planned for June 21 and 22.
For show results 
see royalcheshireshow.org  

For more show pictures see the August issue of Cheshire Life

The Hot Tub Place

The team from Wirral-based The Hot Tub Place - Credit: DKS Drones


Cheshire Life
Cheshire

