Review: relaxing in Norfolk's only Sensory Deprivation Pod

Norfolk Magazine had the chance to try out Float Norwich's calming experience.

Sensory deprivation tanks, or flotation pods as they are more commonly called, have had a strange reputation in the last few years. Thanks to media representation on the screen such as Stranger Things and A Cure For Wellness, they are shown as places where the mind can wander and find terrible things.

In reality, floatation experiences are praised for their meditation inducing abilities, with a range of benefits felt by those who use them. They are still fairly uncommon in the UK and there is only one place in all of East Anglia that you can book a float. Float Norwich is a small spa in the city which offers several treatments including dedicated floating sessions.

I had the opportunity to try out flotation therapy last week and was surprised by my experience.

Getting There

After a long week, I decided it would be nice to have a bit of me time. In these days of self-care tips being bombarded at us from every social media platform, it can be hard to know just which techniques to try. I have always wanted to try a sensory deprivation tank and had heard they were good for relaxation and wellbeing, so did a quick Google. As luck would have it, there was only one location in the whole of Norfolk that had a floatation pod, and it was just a 10 minute drive from my house! They also took on-the-day bookings so, before I could change my mind, I booked a session and got myself ready to go.

Float Norwich is on Ber Street, not far from John Lewis so I parked in their car park and walked up the road to the spa. You do not need to take anything with you when you float as they have towels, refreshments, and everything else you will need right there. Some people prefer to float in a swimming costume although it is not a requirement.

Sara Gilbert-Smith and Melissa Steward took over Float Norwich in March 2022 - Credit: Float Norwich

Float Norwich

On arrival at Float Norwich, I was welcomed as I entered and immediately felt the friendly atmosphere. After filling out a quick form, I was offered a session in a massage chair, which was the perfect way to relax my muscles before my float.

The staff were incredibly patient and explained everything in a simple way that even I could understand. Following a quick shower, it was time to float....

The Float Experience

After getting settled in the pod, I was surprised by how pleasant the water was. It is heated to body temperature and, once you begin to float, it becomes strangely difficult to feel where the water is as you lie there. You can choose to have a floating head rest, goggles, and ear plugs to make the experience more comfortable.

Eventually, the lights all go off and a short meditation audio plays to help you relax and make the most of the session. This really helped me settle in and find a position that was comfortable for me.

Following a few quiet and dark minutes, I found myself getting really into the relaxation process. I felt like I had merged with the water due to its temperature and it felt odd to flex my arms or legs. The hour float gave me time to think a few things over and then push them aside to focus on my breathing and how comfortable I was. I entered that half-asleep mode where I was still aware but completely at peace. It was honestly a wonderful experience and I was surprised how quickly the hour passed and I was slowly brought back by the sound of a bell.

There are two pods at Float Norwich - Credit: Float Norwich

Post-Float

The experience at Float Norwich doesn't just end because you're out of the water, however. After a quick shower to get the salt off my skin, using their fig and vanilla products, I headed to the pampering room. In here, there were a range of skin and hair products so you can leave feeling calm and beautiful.

Once done, I had a lovely chat with the staff in the reception and was treated to a herbal tea and delicious sorbet. This really topped off the experience and I left with the sense I could take on whatever life threw at me! I will definitely be returning to Float Norwich in the near future for more relaxation treatments.

Float Norwich takes bookings for all their treatments at floatnorwich.co.uk. Float sessions start from £60.