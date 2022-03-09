21 Free family days out in Dorset during April

From historic hillforts and fossil strewn beaches to gorgeous picnic spots and wonderful coast and country walks, we asked the Dorset AONB team to share some brilliant places to have fun with the family for free this spring as you explore Dorset’s outstanding landscapes

Sensational spring strolls

Woodland walks at Langdon Hill: Easy woodland walks and play trail make this a good place all year round for a stretch, play and picnic, but at this time of year you have the added bonus of the woods being carpeted with bluebells. If you’re feeling like a longer walk, follow paths to Golden Cap, the highest point on the south coast. nationaltrust.org.uk/golden-cap/trails/langdon-hill-walk

Eype Down and Thorncombe Beacon: If you like a challenge with a reward then this is the walk for you! A steep walk from Eype Beach to the top of Thorncombe Beacon is rewarded by stupendous views followed by a gentle circular walk back through bluebell woodlands to the tea garden at Downhouse Farm before heading back to the beach. downhousefarm.org

Walk on the wild side at Arne Nature Reserve: Based on the water’s edge at Poole Harbour, and with woodland and heathland behind, Arne is full of wildlife. The ‘daily sightings’ board and junior binocular hire at the RSPB’s Welcome Centre will help keep your eyes peeled as you wander the trails or settle into one of the hides to spot birds returning from afar. dorsetaonb.org.uk/location/arne-nature-reserve

Rippling cliffs at East Cliff at West Bay on Dorset's Jurassic Coast - Credit: David Jenkins

Walks with wonderful views

Hardy Monument at Black Down, near Dorchester: The Hardy Monument at Black Down can be seen for miles around, sit and enjoy stunning 360° views across West Dorset and the Jurassic Coast from the Monument car park. Black Down is also a good place for kite flying, picnicking and lots of space for haring around – park in the free Dorset Council car park to access paths and picnic benches. dorsetaonb.org.uk/location/black-down

Hardy Monument at Black Down in Dorset - Credit: James Loveridge, Dorset AONB

St Catherine’s Chapel and swans at Abbotsbury: It’s worth the short (but steep) walk up to Chapel Hill for panoramic views of Chesil Beach. The Swannery in Fleet Lagoon behind the beach, established in the 1040s by Benedictine monks for food, is now a unique wildlife experience. Fly kites, picnic, head for the village tea rooms or enjoy the fantastic play park at the foot of Chapel Hill. abbotsbury.co.uk

Durlston Country Park, near Swanage: This park offers lovely coast and meadow walks and plenty of benches to sit and devour the views. Fantastic free visitors centre, parking, café and Easter events run by rangers make this well worth a visit. The less mobile can hire Trampers or the Trekentic off-road wheelchair to explore all the trails around this National Nature Reserve. durlston.co.uk

Paddles and views at Ringstead Bay: Park up in the National Trust car park for fabulous views across Weymouth Bay and Portland. Paths take you across unspoilt countryside to Burning Cliff, which once caught fire due to its composition of oil shale and iron pyrites. Or follow the ancient track down to the shingle beach to paddle in the clear waters of the bay. nationaltrust.org.uk/ringstead-bay

Wonderful West Bay: Take some time out on West Bay Pier and love the ‘all at sea’ feeling of this tranquil harbour. Look back at the rippling golden cliffs of the Jurassic Coast, then visit the award-winning West Bay Discovery Centre to find out about the local wildlife and history. Fish, chips and ice-cream are in plentiful supply from the harbourside kiosks. westbaydiscoverycentre.org.uk

Swanage Pier, a great place to take in the views - Credit: M Pike, Dorset AONB

A Dorset picnic and a ramble

Washingpool Farm Shop and Colmers Hill: Swing by the family-run Washingpool Farm Shop, just outside Bridport, to pick up local food and drink for a picnic, before heading to nearby Symondsbury Estate. Walks here include one up Colmers Hill with panoramic vistas across the Marshwood Vale and the coast to go with your picnic or pop into Symondsbury Kitchen, the onsite café for brunch or lunch. washingpool.co.uk/ symondsburyestate.co.uk

Sunset at Colmers Hill near Bridport - Credit: James Loveridge, Dorset AONB Photo Competition Winner 2016

Steeptonbill Farm Shop and Milton Abbas: Stock up on local picnic ingredients at Steeptonbill Farm Shop before heading into the woods that surround Milton Abbas. Wander for as little or as long as you like along well walked paths, with opportunities for picnics and glimpses of Milton Abbey before heading back to Steeptonbill’s outdoor café for a slice of homemade cake and a cuppa. steeptonbill.co.uk / dorsetaonb.org.uk/location/milton-abbas

Steamy, Sweet Swanage: Chococo’s Chocolate House and shop make the perfect excuse for an expedition to Swanage in April. Travel in style on the Swanage Railway steam train from Corfe Castle, or park in the town and enjoy hilltop walks, sandy beaches or Easter family activities on Swanage Pier. Easily a full day’s entertainment with award-winning chocolate to round off the day! chococo.co.uk/swanagerailway.co.uk

Walking through Dorset's history

Maiden Castle, near Dorchester: This is one of the biggest Iron Age hillforts in Europe with impressively complex ramparts built over 3000 years ago. Follow the paths along the ramparts for great, windy views across Dorset, panels dotted around the site reveal its rich history. This is part of the South Dorset Ridgeway, an ancient landscape of stone circles, hillforts and round barrows to explore. dorsetaonb.org.uk/location/exploring-the-south-dorset-ridgeway

Maiden Castle, a magnificent Iron Age hillfort well worth exploring - Credit: Tony Gill

Hod Hill and Hambledon Hill, near Blandford Forum: A short easy walk up to the top of Hod Hill gets you great views, good kite flying and picnicking spots. Head over to neighbouring Hambledon Hill National Nature Reserve for more of the same … but bigger! Both hills are Iron Age hillforts, steeped in history and great for flowers and bird life especially in spring. nationaltrust.org.uk/hod-hill / nationaltrust.org.uk/hambledon-hill

Lambert’s Castle and Coney’s Castle, West Dorset: Lambert’s Castle is another Iron Age hillfort with lots of open space and great views across Marshwood Vale. Managed by the National Trust, there’s easy parking and benches where you can soak up the views. Lambert’s little sister, Coney’s Castle is great for bluebells in spring, ideal for a very gentle walk, or opt for a longer walk between the two. dorsetaonb.org.uk/location/lamberts-castle

Wandering through Kingcombe Meadows: This National Nature Reserve, owned by Dorset Wildlife Trust, has flower rich grassland and ancient hedgerows almost untouched by artificial fertilisers and pesticides, they remain largely as they were when Queen Victoria was crowned in 1830s. Head for the Kingcombe Centre to find out about the huge array of wildlife that this reserve supports, then stop of in their café for a bite to eat. dorsetwildlifetrust.org.uk/nature-reserves/kingcombe-centre

Cerne Giant - an arresting Dorset landmark - Credit: © Tony Gill, Dorset AONB

Meet the Cerne Giant: Britain’s largest chalk figure is quite an arresting spectacle. Its origins are shrouded in mystery, though recent scientific research suggests he is hundreds rather than thousands of years old. Once you’ve had your fill of the Cerne Giant, follow a short river walk to Cerne Abbas for tea or walk up the giant’s hill for great views over the Cerne Valley. nationaltrust.org.uk/cerne-giant

Rockpools and ledges at Kimmeridge - Credit: Andy Lyons, Dorset AONB

Embark on a Jurassic adventure

In the footsteps of Mary Anning, Lyme Regis: England’s only Natural World Heritage Site – the Jurassic Coast – offers way more entertainment than the classic bucket and spade beach, especially if your youngsters are into dinosaurs. Walk in the footsteps of renowned 19th century fossil hunter Mary Anning who found the first complete ichthyosaur in the cliffs of Lyme Regis. Lyme Regis Museum have daily fossil walks with local experts or head over to Monmouth Beach to search the tideline yourself. More fossiling fun can be had at the Lyme Regis Fossil Festival (April 30 – May 1). lymeregismuseum.co.uk / fossilfestival.com

Rocks and Rockpools, Charmouth: The Heritage Coast Centre, which is free to visit, is packed with information about what you can find in the rocks and rock pools of Charmouth Beach. Fossil hunting events held here throughout the year share the best places for finding fossils as well as tips on what to look for. Any fossils you find on your walk is yours to keep! charmouth.org/chcc

Jurassic marine life, Kimmeridge: The Wild Seas Centre is a great starting point to explore the rockpools at Kimmeridge, with interactive displays and aquaria to show you what to look for amongst the rock ledges. Dinosaur fans should walk up to Kimmeridge village to The Etches Collection: Museum of Jurassic Marine Life to see extensive fossil displays revealing what marine life lived her 152 million years ago. dorsetwildlifetrust.org.uk/wild-seas-centre / theetchescollection.org

The chalk stacks of Old Harry Rocks from viewed from Handfast Point - Credit: Paul Haynes

Spotting sand lizards, Studland Bay: The National Trust’s Easter Trail may lure families to this beautiful coastal spot, but there is so much more! Once you’ve explored the three beaches, walk to Old Harry Rock or explore the rare heathland behind Knoll Beach, part of the Purbeck Heaths National Nature Reserve. Look out for sand lizards warming themselves in the sun at this time of year. nationaltrust.org.uk/studland-bay

Visit a ghost village, Tyneham: Walk back in time with a trip to Worbarrow Bay in Purbeck. Park at Tyneham village, this is known as a ghost village as it was evacuated in World War Two and never repopulated, the village exhibition shows what life was like here. Pack a picnic and walk the mile from the village down to the Jurassic Coast to beautiful Worbarrow Bay. dorsetaonb.org.uk/location/tyneham-and-worbarrow-bay

If you liked these... Find lots more ideas of places to go on the Dorset AONB (Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty) website. Look out for their 60 Days Out Guide, supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund as part of their 60th anniversary celebrations, available online and in Tourist Information Centres at Easter. dorsetaonb.org.uk/explore



