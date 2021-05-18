Indoor activities in Suffolk

Published: 4:24 PM May 18, 2021

Now that lockdown restrictions have eased and indoor activities can resume, we've gathered some great ideas for things to do indoors from May 17



Cinemas



Cinephiles will be happy to finally be able to sit back with a bucket of popcorn and lose themselves in a film at the cinema once more.



Where to go



Abbeygate Cinema, Bury St Edmunds - this independent cinema shows a mixture of classics and new films. Visit the No4 restaurant and bar for pre- or post-film dining and drinks.



Aldeburgh Cinema - with over 100 years of history, this independent cinema is a charity that's supported by over 1,000 patrons. Order an Adnams drink at the bar and maybe some ice cream before settling in for your film.



Leiston Film Theatre - having originally opened in 1914, this is the oldest purpose-built cinema in Suffolk.





Theatre



A night out at the theatre seemed like a long lost friend during the lockdowns but now theatres are back in action once more, putting on tragedies, comedies, musicals and more for eager theatregoers.



Where to go



Regent Theatre, Ipswich - performances will resume at the Regent Theatre in Ipswich with The Snow Queen, a 'rock and roll panto' that brings a twist to the classic fairytale.



Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds - this historical theatre in the centre of Bury St Edmunds is Grade I listed and is known for its larger than life pantos and its eclectic mix of stage shows.



Marina Theatre, Lowestoft - having started life as a roller skating rink in the 1870s, this historical theatre became a performing stage in 1897.





Music venues



Nothing beats seeing your favourite musicians in the flesh, performing your favourite songs live on stage. So grab a drink at the bar and enjoy an evening of music at one of Suffolk's best music venues.



Where to go



The Apex, Bury St Edmunds - the grand Apex theatre in Bury St Edmunds is a beautifully built building that hosts a range of musical performances from orchestral groups to cover acts and even a blues festival taking place in the summer.



Snape Maltings - surrounded by countryside and next to the River Alde, Snape Maltings is housed in a set of renovated Victorian buildings.





Bowling



Strike out at one of Suffolk's bowling alleys for a fun day out with the kids or with your friends. Gather your bubble and see how many strikes you can get.



Where to go



Superbowl, Ipswich - with alleys across the country, Superbowl UK has taken measures to allow for social distancing and all-round safe bowling.



Bury Bowl, Bury St Edmunds - reopening from May 31, Bury Bowl is a great spot for a bit of bowling and some food and drinks at the cafeteria or bar afterwards.





Arcades and games centres



If video games are your bag, you can now visit arcades and games centres for indoor gaming. Whether its killing zombies on an arcade machine or whiling away the afternoon with board games, there is lots to do now lockdown is lifted.



Where to go



Planet Laser, Bury St Edmunds - shoot 'em up at Planet Laser with laser tag with a venue that spans 6,000 square feet and four levels. This is perfect for birthdays, team building or just grab some friends. Check the website for COVID restrictions.



Press Start Gaming Lounge, Ipswich - with lots of consoles to hire for gaming sessions, Press Start Gaming Lounge also boasts VR rooms for a more immersive experience.





Museums



Culture and history lovers can rejoice in the knowledge that museums have been allowed to reopen.



Where to go



Ipswich Museum - located on the town's high street, Ipswich Museum was originally founded in 1846 and was focused on natural history, which is still a strong element of the museum, but also highlights local history.





Art galleries



With everything available at the tips of our fingers nowadays, sometimes it's refreshing to gaze at some art in the flesh.



Where to go



Christchurch Mansion - a stunning Tudor mansion at Ipswich's Christchurch Park, this manor house is home to a large collection of paintings by John Constable and Thomas Gainsborough.

