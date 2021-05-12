Things to do in Somerset after May 17th

Published: 9:13 AM May 12, 2021

Places like the Little Theatre Cinema in Bath can't wait to open their doors again - Credit: Keith Murray, Flickr

With restrictions lifting across England from May 17th, there are plenty of things to do that have been closed for almost a year. We've put together a list of some great ideas for days out in indoor spaces

Please do remember to practice social distancing wherever possible and don't forget to take your mask. We recommend booking ahead when you can to avoid disappointment.

Cinemas

Where once we took them for granted, the big screen feels like a distant dream for many nowadays. Cinemas will be throwing open their doors once more from the 17th with extra spacing and other measures to keep viewers safe. There are plenty of big productions coming out including Oscar winner Nomadland, as well as Godzilla vs Kong, Peter Rabbit 2, and horror film Spiral.

Where to go:

The Ritz, Burnham-on-Sea: All tickets are capped at £4 each except for live or exclusives making this a great way to treat the family. Little Theatre Cinema, Bath: With a cosy atmosphere and friendly servers, this cinema shows a mix of live-streamed performances and the latest blockbusters. Scott Cinemas, Bridgwater: Showing all the films you've been waiting for, along with a few surprises too, there's something for all the family. Westway Cinema, Frome: Another great location if you want to save money as tickets are all £4, even for the latest Hollywood showstoppers. Curzon Community Cinema, Clevedon: opening back in 1912, this is one of the oldest cinemas in the country. They host all the big releases as well as live comedy, music and performances.

Theatres

More up close and personal than the cinema, May 17th will also be the time to welcome back theatres across the country. Seating has been carefully updated so groups are distanced from each other and other precautions have been taken to ensure your safety at venues.

Octagon Theatre, Yeovil: Their summer programme is filled with fun for all the family from Jazz to outdoor Shakespeare to In the Night Garden Live. The Princess Theatre, Burnham-on-Sea: From June 7th, the Princess will have plenty to enjoy including music, tribute bands, and children's theatre experiences. Blakehay Theatre, Weston-super-Mare: The Blakehay are very excited to be back and are in the midst of working out their line up. To keep you going until then, they are still operating their virtual events including daily Tai Chi. Theatre Royal, Bath: With three separate stages to choose from, there is plenty going on at theatre Royal after restrictions lift. The only problem will be trying to decide between them!

Indoor play areas

The kids have all definitely earned some playtime after the last 12 months and indoor play areas are a great place for them to let loose and meet other children. Most venues also have food and drink options so you can really make a day of your visit.

Safari Tots, Somerton: With three separate sections for different age ranges and pedal cars, Safari Tots has fun for all children. The Square, Wells: The Square is already open for bookings now and offers plenty of activities for children of all ages. They even have a projector room to play games in! Ocean Adventurers, Cheddar: This aquatic themed play area is a firm favourite and has the awards to prove it. They also offer regular sessions for children with special educational needs and disabilities. Jolly Jumpers Playzone, Bridgwater: There are plenty of inflatables and bouncy castles, not to mention a pit with some 20 000 balls to jump around in at Jolly Jumpers. Parents can sit back with a slice of cake and watch their kids exercise themselves!

Museums

For something a little quieter, a museum is the perfect place to relax and take in some history. That being said, many institutions in Somerset offer fun for all the family from ancient history all the way to the modern. The county is alive with the past and the handful of favourites below only just skim the surface.

The Roman Baths, Bath: This is one of the most popular attractions in Bath and has plenty to entertain the whole family. The site is also dedicated to accessibility for all and has dedicated staff to help with any queries or requirements. The Museum of Somerset, Taunton: Just how much do you know about our beloved county? Located at Taunton Castle, this is a fascinating look into our past and they also have a new exhibition from The Royal Photographic Society to enjoy. Weston Museum, Weston-super-Mare: With around 50 000 items in the collection, this is a substantial (and free to enter) museum that often has exhibits on loan from the likes of The British Museum. One Royal Crescent, Bath: Step back in time with this visit to a Georgian high-society home. You can meet the family and servants who would have lived there, as well as take a guided tour of the city. The Holburne Museum, Bath: There is so much to do here with talks, exhibitions, half term activities and more available throughout the Summer. When you're finished exploring, you can relax in the beautiful Garden Café with some scrumptious treats.

Bowling

Bowling is a great way to let off steam as a family with some healthy competition. Sometimes, being bad at it can make the experience all the more fun and there's usually some snacks to go with it that make the whole experience worthwhile.