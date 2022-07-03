August 2022 Festivals to book NOW!

With everything from music and food to dog shows and steam to enjoy this summer, here's our guide to festival fun, for every taste and age and throughout the county

Soul

Margate Soul Festival

August 5-7

Three days of soul fill Margate's Winter Gardens and stages dotted around the Old Town. Expect the likes of Tony award winning singer Melba Moore and 80’s R&B band, Ten City. Adults day passes from £45, children from £35.

margatesoulfestival.co.uk

Folk

Broadstairs Folk Week

August 5-12

This folk-tastic festival plays host to a wealth of first-rate performers including folk-rock giants Lindisfarne, Irish accordionist Sharon Shannon and Bristol shanty singers The Longest Johns. Family activities include a Hobby Horse Club for children and a Craft and Music fair. Numerous pubs and gardens also offer free live music until late, and there'll be ceilidhs to enjoy and even an Appalachian Clog Workshop for those who'd like to broaden their dancing skills . Adult day tickets from £35, Children from £14. broadstairsfolkweek.org.uk

Engines

Weald of Kent Steam Rally

August 6 - 7

The Weald of Kent Steam Rally is your chance to see the largest gathering of steam in Kent, with over 90 engines coming to Woodchurch - some of which you'll even have the chance to steer. There's a Victorian Fair complete with carousels and plenty of tents offering local food and beer. Tickets adults £10, children £5

wealdofkentsteamrally.co.uk

Pride and song

Margate Pride

August 13

Join a colourful celebration of LGBTQIA+ life for all ages, with the parade starting from Cliftonville and celebrations culminating in a performance by The Sugarbabes at Dreamland. Tickets £25

margatepride.org.uk

Horticulture

Great Comp Garden’s Summer Show

August 13- 14

Perfect for plant lovers, this show at Platt near Sevenoaks offers the green fingered the chance both to admire wonderful plants and to buy them, as they wander Great Comp's lovely garden to the gentle strains of the Strings & Things jazz quintet, possibly with a glass of Pimm's in hand. Jewellery and handicrafts for sale too. Adults: £8.50, 6- 17, £3, under 5s free.

greatcompgarden.co.uk

All at sea

Whitstable Boat Show

August 13- 14

Celebrating the town's unique maritime heritage and tying in with the annual Regatta, Whitstable Boat Show includes presentations from HM RNLI Coastguards and Kent Fire and Rescue Service, as well as historical memorabilia displays, talks from modern-day shipwrights, and the opportunity to meet descendants of the boatbuilding community. Admission free.

nationalhistoricships.org.uk

Rock

A New Day Festival

August 19-21

Promising the best in classic rock, prog-rock, roots and blues, with acts that have been at the top of their game for years, including The Sweet, and Jethro Tull, not to mention our own local favourites Kaprekar's Constant all performing against the backdrop of lovely Mount Ephraim Gardens, near Faversham. Tickets: adults from £50, children from £40.

anewdayfestival.com

Machines and more

Biddenden Tractor Fest

August 20-21

Over 200 tractors and other machines will be on display in Biddenden this summer, plus there's a dog and duck show, falconry and working horse displays to enjoy too. There'll be displays of plenty of unusual crafts, including wood turning, trug making - even carving using chainsaws. Music, food and drink too. Tickets adults £10, under 16s £5. tractorfest.co.uk

Electronic music

Alfresco in Edenbridge - Credit: Alfresco Festival



Alfresco Festival

August 25-29

Hidden within the trees, Wilderness Lane in Edenbridge is home to Kent’s own award- winning electronic music festival. Names on the bill include Derrick Carter, Or:la, Vladimir Ivkovic and John Talabot will be appearing at Edenbridge's Wilderness Lane, with a Big Fish Little Fish family rave at which everyone can let off some steam, plus activities to keep the whole family busy - learn circus skills, watch magic acts and explore the vintage funfair attractions, including a big wheel. Tickets from £22, children (under 5s free) .

alfrescofestival.co.uk





History and more

Sandwich Festival

August 27-29

There'll be craft stalls galore at St Peter's Church as part of Sandwich's Festival - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A weekend of free entertainment that includes a Medieval Experience, where you can try your hand at ancient crafts, an Italian car display, stalls around St Peter's Church and live music throughout the town and a barn dance too. A real highlight is the picnic concert, followed by the lovely illuminated boat parade.

sandwichevents.org.uk/sandwich-festival

Sea & Food

Sandgate Sea & Food Festival

August 27- 28

Two days of live music including jazz from Roan Kearsey- Lawson, Mark Hyslop with reggae numbers and Jeff Bonner and members of the Shepway Swing Band. The seafront will play host to a market, stalls, and a pop-up restaurant and the whole festival ends with a wonderful firework display.

facebook.com/SandgateSeaFestival

Sound-alikes

Kent Tribute Festival

August 28

You may find yourself doing a double-take in Herne Bay this August, when a host of tribute stars hit Strode Park - look out for Oasish, Coldplace and the Bob Marley experience. Away from the music there are bouncy castles for children to enjoy, lizard, reptile and birds of prey displays and face painting too. Sounds like a lot of fun. Tickets from £30, under 17s free.

kenttributefestival.co.uk

Food

We Love Hythe Life Food Festival

August 27-29

Over 50 food stalls featuring delicious local food, plus arts and crafts, music, the chance to hop on board one of Kent Fire and Rescue Service’s fire engines for some family fun and check out some of the many picnic areas. welovehythelife.co.uk

Children

bOing! has plenty to keep children of all ages - and adults too - mesmerised - Credit: Manu Palomeque



bOing!

August 27- 28

This brilliant family festival, which takes place around the University of Kent's Gulbenkian Arts Centre, Canterbury, has loads to keep even babies and the smallest children entertained, from music and dance to puppetry and plays. Highlights include the Jasmin Vardimon Company performing ‘Alice’, a new take on Lewis Carroll’s traditional story, while ‘Duckie' is a re-imagining of the tale of the Ugly Duckling. Plus plenty of food and an ice-cream stand to keep everyone going. Free, but with some ticketed events from £4

boingfestival.com







