Magazines Subscribe Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People
Great British Life > Things To Do

Fab festive light trails and illuminations across Norfolk 

Author Picture Icon

Rowan Mantell

Published: 10:45 AM October 12, 2021   
Norwich at Christmas 2017, The Tunnel of Light. Photo credit ©Simon Finlay Photography.

- Credit: Simon Finlay Photography

Fill your Christmas 2021 with festive sparkle from magical winter wonderlands to town-centre Xmas lights celebrations

Norwich Tunnel of Light 

The magnificent Tunnel of Light returns to light up Norwich city centre from November 16 to January 5. The walk-through illumination will once-again shimmer with ever-changing patterns and colours from Millennium Plain to Gentleman’s Walk. 

Tunnel of Light on Hayhill, Norwich. Samantha Skouros and her daughter Betty enjoying the lights.Pic

- Credit: Archant

Christmas lights up the Castle 

Festive projections on Norwich Castle will tell the story of a city Christmas exactly 900 years ago when Henry I celebrated with feasting and fun in his royal palace of Norwich Castle. The story of a royal Christmas in Norwich in 1121 will be beamed on to the Castle from November 16 to January 5. A linked Christmas Crown Trail, The Story of the King, will run through the city. 

Norwich Christmas Lights 2017. Photo credit Simon Finlay Photography.

Christmas projections on Norwich Castle - Credit: VisitNorwich/Simon Finlay Photography

Pop-up Xmas 

Nine centuries of Norwich Christmasses will also be celebrated at a pop-up installation at Norwich Market from November 17 to December 17. The free Journey through Christmastime will tell the story of Christmas in Norwich in pictures, with two market stalls decorated with trees and fairy lights and images of festivities in Norwich through the centuries.  

Blickling House Gardens are looking wonderful all lit up for Christmas. Photo: Martin Sizeland

- Credit: Martin Sizeland

Most Read

  1. 1 Look out for lovely Kent locations in ITV's The Larkins
  2. 2 Star cast unveiled for new ITV crime drama set in North Devon
  3. 3 Real Housewife of Cheshire Hanna Kinsella launches her first book: Brains Are The New Tits
  1. 4 Essex firework displays: The best events for Bonfire Night 2021
  2. 5 10 spooky Halloween events in Sussex
  3. 6 10 of the best Halloween events in Cheshire
  4. 7 5 pumpkin patches to visit in Sussex this autumn
  5. 8 20 of the best places to eat out in St Ives
  6. 9 10 great Halloween events in Lancashire
  7. 10 20 of the best restaurants in Hertfordshire

Magnificent Blickling  

The gardens of the magnificent National Trust mansion are lit for Christmas from November 29 to December 19 with the walled garden, parterre and avenues transformed into a shimmering wonderland. Christmas food and drink add to the atmosphere. Tickets must be booked https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/blickling-estate/features/christmas-garden-of-lights-at-blickling-estate 

A holographic hummingbird buzzes through the trees at Luminate Sandringham

- Credit: Chris Bishop

Luminate Sandringham 

A mesmerising illuminated trail, set to ambient music, will wind through the parkland of the royal Sandringham estate from November 12 to December 19. Book tickets at https://luminate.live/sandringham-estate 

Find out the latest updates on Norfolk's big events amid the second coronavirus lockdown, including

Find out the latest updates on Norfolk's big events amid the second coronavirus lockdown, including Thursford's Enchanted Journey of Light Picture: Thursford - Credit: Archant

Enchanting Thursford 

As well as hosting the country’s biggest Christmas Thursford, near Fakenham, stages its Enchanted Journey of Light. The illuminated indoor and outdoor trail passes penguins, polar bears and more, through fields of lanterns and glowing sculptures ranging from the sea to the North Pole. November 19 to 23. Tickets from £16. thursford.com or 01328 878477. 

Garden lights 

See Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden in South Walsham beautifully illuminated for Christmas from November 27 to December 23. The twinkling lights trail through the garden will be open from 4-8pm, Thursday to Saturday. 

Gorleston Christmas light switch on.

- Credit: Nick Butcher

Traditional Xmas lights switch-on events are back! 

Towns across the county will sparkle with festive cheer as traditional Christmas lights events return.  

The festivities begin in Holt on Friday November 19, with the switch-on event including the traditonal pantomime horse race down the High Street plus a firework display at 7pm.  

Christmas Lights in Holt (photo Sarah Louise Orme)

- Credit: Sarah Louise Orme

Christmas races into Great Yarmouth on Friday November 26 with the lights switch-on in the Market Place, as part of a weekend of festivities taking in Christmas in the Parks at St George’s Park in Yarmouth and the Priory Gardens in Gorleston plus a Santa's Grotto at The Waterways and a Christmas tree and crib festival in the Minster.  

Aylsham Christmas switch-on is also am on November 26 (with music and Santa’s grotto), followed by the festive North Walsham event on November 27 (with Father Christmas in attendance) 

Fakenham’s Christmas Lights event is on Saturday November 27, with the town’s its traditional Christmas tree festival at the church running from November 25 to December 2.  

Preparations for the Fakenham Christmas Tree Festival get well underway.

- Credit: Eastern Daily Press Â© 2018

See Cromer sparkle into Christmas on December 4. (And the church Christmas Tree Festival begins on November 29.) 

Belton, near Great Yarmouth also has a switch-on event on December 4. 

Swaffham will have a live animal nativity, ice-skating and a Christmas market at its festive lights switch-on over the weekend of December 4 and 5, with the actual switch-on at 5pm December 5.

Stalham’s Victorian Yuletide market in the High Street on December 5 will include stalls, music and a Christmas tree festival in the church. 

Norfolk Magazine
Christmas
Norfolk

Don't Miss

Win the Wharfside Wines Festive Mix

Yorkshire Life | Win

Win a festive selection of drinks from Wharfside Wines

Yorkshire Life

Logo Icon
The ercol Heritage Loveseat

Yorkshire Life | Win

Win an ercol Heritage Loveseat worth £799

Yorkshire Life

Logo Icon
Castle Combe, Cotswolds village

Cotswold Life

10 of the prettiest Cotswold villages

Hayley Cooper

Logo Icon
Join the PJ Army

Cheshire Life | Win

Win a Silentnight king size bed and bedding bundle worth over £2000

Cheshire Life

Logo Icon