20 best kept Suffolk secrets

Suffolk is full of beauty, from its wide skies and picturesque coastline, to chocolate-box cottages and rolling countryside. Although it's certainly quieter in terms of visitors compared to other tourist destinations in the UK, the usual hotspots, such as Aldeburgh and Southwold, are always packed on a sunny day.

My combined love of the outdoors and discovering new places means that I’m always looking for somewhere off the beaten track. As a mum of two, I started to seek out new adventures, which led me to create my Instagram page @minisuffolkadventures. As many people are opting for staycations and looking for local inspiration, I have put together a list of 20 lesser-known places and activities in Suffolk. These are my discoveries - from hidden beaches to new experiences, there's something for everyone to enjoy in this special county.

1 Henstead Exotic Garden, Henstead, near Beccles

Suffolk’s very own secret jungle is definitely worth a trip. The tropical oasis officially opens each July and features a wide range of exotic plants and trees, including bamboos and spiky yuccas. Alongside this there is a water feature and Thai style pagoda. Refreshments are usually available.

hensteadexoticgarden.co.uk

2 Iken beach, Iken

Embark on a pretty walk from the Iken picnic site car park by heading down a winding path through woods until you reach the quiet shores of the River Alde. You can either rent a kayak/canoe from Iken Canoes, or just bring a picnic and enjoy the peace.

ikencanoe.co.uk

3 Shotley Vineyard, Shotley

The vineyard opened a couple of years ago but continues to expand its offering. There are guided tours of the vines including a tutored tasting, plus a refreshments tent serving coffees and cakes.

shotleyvineyard.co.uk

4 Harkstead beach, Harkstead, nr Lower Holbrook

I’m all for a secret beach and this is one of the best. You can park in The Street in the village or at the local pub, the Baker’s Arms, for a fee. Then follow the path through the fields and down to the river where you’ll be rewarded with a secluded shingle beach. There are trees to climb and a quiet place for a paddle.

5 Woodland walk and coffee, Levington

If you enjoy a woodland stroll but also like being near the river, this one could be for you. A walk parallel to Levington Marina offers this perfect juxtaposition. You can park just by the entrance to the Marina and head for coffee and cake at the nice independent café, Harbourside Kitchen. There are plenty of tables and seats in its outdoor area. There is a footpath just beyond this, which takes you through the woods along the Orwell, with the impressive yachts in view.

harboursidekitchen.co.uk

6 Blakenham Woodland Garden, Little Blakenham

Nestled in the depths of a small Suffolk village is a special garden that is open between March and June 30. It comes into its own during the magnolia and bluebells seasons. With a series of pleasant paths, intriguing doorways and an abundance of wild flowers, this is one to keep on your list for next year.

blakenhamwoodlandgarden.org.uk

7 Covehithe beach, Covehithe

This north Suffolk beach can only be accessed by bicycle or walking along a single track through a field. The charm of this national nature reserve is in its wildness, with a vast sandy beach and overhanging crumbling trees in the distance. There are no facilities (neither car parks, toilets nor refreshments) - it's a place to soak up the peace and quiet that comes as a result of that.

8 Otley Hall gardens, Otley

This hidden historic gem is a real delight. Otley Hall, which is privately owned and said to be Suffolk’s oldest house, is set in 10 acres of beautiful gardens and surrounding countryside. You can enjoy a self-guided tour of the stunning gardens, which features wildflowers, an Elizabethan style knot garden and resident peacocks. Stay for a cuppa or bite to eat afterwards at Martha’s Barn Café. There are also tours of the 500-year-old house. Check the website for entry costs.

otleyhall.co.uk

9 Nature Walk, Woodbridge

Tucked away at the far end of the car park of Notcutts Garden Centre lies a historic woodland and nature trail. It's a lovely one for young children as there are 10 wooden sculptures to spot. There are benches dotted around where you can rest and listen to the sounds of nature. It is free and open during the garden centre’s opening times. Head to the garden centre afterwards for a look around or refreshments in the café. notcutts.co.uk/garden-centres/woodbridge-naturewalk

10 Secret Sauna, Wainford, near Bungay

Perched on the banks of the River Waveney on the Suffolk/Norfolk border is a wood-fire sauna. You can hire the cabin for a private session and enjoy lazing in the sauna, indulging in some wild swimming and then chilling out on the riverside deckchairs. You can also order a picnic. wainford.co.uk/secret-sauna

11 Old Knobbley, Mistley

This one is just over the border in Essex but too good to miss out. Old Knobbley is an 800-year-old oak tree with a trunk circumference of about 9.5m and just 4.3m high, in the heart of woods on Furze Hill, Mistley. Children will enjoy climbing it and there are also some rope swings and other wooden play equipment in the area.

oldknobbley.com

12 Wim Hof workshop, Hintlesham

You may have been inspired by the famous ‘Ice man’ Wim Hof on the recent BBC series Freeze the Fear and want to try it out for yourself. At LiveLong Wellness, a qualified instructor leads workshops teaching the Wim Hof Method, whereby cold water therapy teaches you to better manage stress. Ice baths here we come!

livelongltd.com/services/wim-hof-method

13 Oulton Broad boat trip

Consider yourself a skipper? Then climb aboard your very own boat and take a trip through the lesser-known Suffolk Broads. You can hire a boat for a few hours or the whole day and children are welcome. waveneyrivertours.com/dayboat-hire

14 West Stow Country Park, West Stow, nr Bury St Edmunds

There are many family-friendly walking trails through the site, including the Beowulf and Grendel Trail where you will stumble across lots of fun creatures. Part of the walk follows alongside the River Lark and a beautiful turquoise fishing lake. There’s also a playground and a café. Next door is the Anglo-Saxon village.

weststow.org/Country-Park

15 River trips along the Alde and Ore, Snape and Orford

For a chance to get a special riverscape of our beautiful county, these two boat trips are just the ticket. Trips from Orford take you on a tour past RSPB’s Havergate Island and Orford Ness. The Snape Maltings boat ride explores the gentle beauty of the Alde, surrounded by reeds and an abundance of wildlife.

suffolkrivertrips.com

16 Axe Throwing

Need to get rid of some aggression and try something different? East Coast Adventures regularly holds Axe Throwing and Archery Workshops in Suffolk. They also run many Stand Up Paddleboarding sessions if you prefer something more serene. Check website for various venues and dates.

ecadventures.co.uk

17 Landguard Nature Reserve, Felixstowe

While many of us may associate Landguard Point with Felixstowe Fort, the museum or a viewpoint for the Port of Felixstowe, just beyond this is a nature-filled haven. Designated as a Site of Special Scientific Interest, the reserve is home to 500 different species of plants, as well as migratory birds, dragonflies and common lizards. Perfect for a pleasant stroll by the sea.

discoverlandguard.org.uk/landguard-nature-reserve

18 Clare Priory, Clare

Clare Priory, one of the oldest religious houses in England, is situated in the shadows of Clare Castle on the banks of the River Stour. It now acts as a parish and a retreat centre. Visitors are welcome to explore the pretty grounds, shrine and ruins.

For more info clarepriory.org.uk

19 Yoga on the beach, Felixstowe

Who wants to be in a stuffy studio when you could be staring out to the sea and performing your Sun Salutations? Lindsey Franklin runs classes at The Yoga Attic in Hadleigh but during the warmer months, leads classes on the beach on Saturday mornings. Sign up to her mailing list to find out more. theyogaattichadleigh.yolasite.com

20 Staverton Thicks, Rendlesham

Situated just along from Rendlesham Forest is Staverton Thicks. This ancient woodland is said to be one of Suffolk’s best kept secrets (well until now). There is the most wonderful collection of trees, all different shapes and sizes. It’s great for walks, tree climbing, hide and seek and general nature spotting. You can park in the nearby layby if there is space.