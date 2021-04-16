Country walks with summer pub gardens on the way

Published: 10:06 AM April 16, 2021

We've gathered some of the best country walks in a variety of Cotswold beauty spots that all have a lovely pub garden to stop in afterwards



Broadway Tower circular walk (4 miles)



Starting in the pretty village of Broadway, dip into a footpath that quickly joins the countryside via a leaf-shrouded kissing gate. Wander through some fields as you head towards Broadway Tower, and revel in the gorgeous scenery when you climb up. At the top you can see up to 16 different counties on a clear day. Once you've ogled at the views and enjoyed the tower, traverse back along the Cotswold Way route that leads back to the village.



Pub garden: There are several beautiful old pubs with pretty beer gardens in the village including The Horse & Hound, Crown & Trumpet Inn and The Swan. Try The Lygon Arms for post-walk drinks in its charming courtyard garden with the grand exterior of the hotel as a backdrop.





Mitford walk in Asthall (4.5 miles)



Walk in the footsteps of the iconic Mitford sisters with a walk in and around the village of Asthall. The Mitford sisters' childhood home, Asthall Manor, which was originally built in the early 17th century, is a must see when exploring Asthall. Extend your walk in the beautiful Windrush Valley, follow the River Windrush and find the spot of a medieval village that was abandoned during the black plague. Visit our website for a beautiful walking route here: bit.ly/mitfordwalk.



The pub: In the village is The Maytime Inn, a lovely old pub and hotel with locally sourced ingredients that go into the dishes, and of course, all your favourite tipples to be enjoyed in the picturesque pub garden with views over the surrounding countryside.





Westonbirt Arboretum



At any time of year, visitors to Westonbirt Arboretum can be delighted by the dazzling display of plants, flowers, shrubs and trees that are constantly blooming, growing and transforming. There are routes through the arboretum that lead through stunning woodland and gardens planted in the Victorian times during the height of enthusiasm for exotic plants.



The pub: A short drive away from the arboretum is The Holford Arms, a wonderfully cosy pub surrounded by countryside. With a covered terrace dotted with fairy lights and a big garden to find a spot with a blanket, there's plenty of room to rest after your ramble in the woods.





Cleeve Hill



A favourite for dog walkers, the 1,000 acres of Cleeve Hill has many routes criss-crossing around to explore. Enjoy breathtaking views of Cheltenham and beyond from the highest point in the Cotswold Hills with tiny sheep roaming across the hills and the dappled sunshine through clouds.



The pub: With some of the best pub garden views around, grab a drink at the Rising Sun Hotel and find a spot with panoramic countryside to soak in.





Laurie Lee Slad walk



The Cider With Rosie author Laurie Lee lived in the small Cotswold village of Slad right up until his death in 1997. The novel that Lee is most famous for is his account of life in the Cotswolds in and around Slad. Take a ramble around the bucolic setting and spot his former school, Rosebank Cottage, his childhood home and Frith Wood, where he would have walked and played. Visit the link for the full walk: bit.ly/laurieleewalk.



The pub: Finish your walk in The Woolpack Inn, Lee's local pub that he was a patron of for many years. There is memorabilia of the writer in the pub to peruse and a beautiful beer garden for warmer days.





White Horse Hill walk



Enjoy sweeping vistas across the Oxfordshire countryside as you take on a walk that explores some striking historical monuments including the Iron Age hillfort Uffington Castle, the prehistoric Uffington White Horse and Dragon Hill. You can also visit the Ashdown Estate, with its iconic Dutch-style house and fascinating history, not to mention rolling estate grounds.



The pub: When you return to your starting point, you'll be close to the aptly named White Horse of Woolstone, which has views of the eponymous landmark. Enjoy the leafy pub garden with a drink in hand.

