Published: 10:10 AM June 3, 2021

Walk length: 5.5 miles, 8.7km

Grid reference: TG 2435 0941

Nearest postcode: NR1 4HT

what3words: /// slides.trick.goal

St James Hill, Norwich - Credit: Peter James

1. From the car park in front of Norwich Prison walk out onto St James hill to the view point for great views over the city, then return to the car park. Turn left, follow to the main road turning sharp right onto a track. Pass through the barrier, follow this path straight on. You will come to a tarmac track; cross. Taking the path in front of you, go gently uphill till you come to the pitch and putt course on the right. At the buildings on your right turn sharp left, following this path to the road. Cross the road to the car park; cross to the right-hand corner, follow to a cross path in the dip. Keep straight on to the playing field; on your right bear slightly leftwards on the main path go down another dip and leftwards up the other side go across a large open space with a pond on your left follow path to edge of heath.

The path through Mousehold Heath - Credit: Peter James

2. At the house and exit turn left follow the track to barrier turning left down the steps Follow to end of clearing then turn right at the cycle track turn left following through to Mousehold Avenue. Cross road to the clearing in line with the bus stop is a path through the woods follow this to the track coming up to the old ranger’s house turn left to the road then if short of time you can return to the start from here.

3. Go right down to the new cycle track and follow this down through the flats to Heathgate; turn left, follow round to Cannell Green. At the bottom of the hill take the path to main road; cross at crossing, take the path between the flats and leisure centre, then turn right following riverside to the Jarrold Bridge.

Cow Tower, on the banks of the River Wensum - Credit: Peter James

4. Cross the bridge then turn left and pass through the gate .Please be aware that the riverside path is locked at dusk Follow the path beside the river, cross the bridge at the 18th century Swan pit then pass the 13th century Cow Tower. Follow path to Bishop Bridge Road. Take the alley straight ahead through to Pulls Ferry; at this point if you wish to visit the cathedral turn right. If not, go through the gate following the riverside to the steps at the Compleat Angler public house. At the road turn left, cross the bridge, then cross the road and turn left and follow as far as Aspland Road.

Pull's Ferry on the River Wensum in the heart of Norwich - Credit: Peter James

5. Turn right, follow the road to the steps. Go up the steps and turn left along the path round into Rosary Road. Turn right just after Ethel Road, turn left up the drive to Rosary Cemetery. At the end of the wall, just before the chapel and notice board, turn right and follow the drive round the edge of the cemetery. Go on through a gap in the old wall by another notice board into a newer section. Go around a left bend; you will come to a path across the grass to a gate. This brings you on to Telegraph Lane.

6. Turn left up road for 20 metres, then take the steps on opposite side of road into Lion Wood. Follow path to a clearing. Where the fence turns left carry straight on through the gap; follow path to a barrier. This brings you onto Wellesley Avenue North. At the crossroads turn left along Wolfe Road, then take the second right along Britannia Road, cross Plumstead Road then carry on along Britannia Road ,returning to the car park.

Points of interest

A Mousehold Heath: A unique 184-acre area made up of heathland, woodland and recreational open space located in the north of Norwich. It is the largest local nature reserve managed by Norwich City Council, prized for its wildlife and is a place where people can go to unwind from the pace of city life.

B Cow Tower: One of the earliest purpose-built artillery blockhouses in England, Cow Tower was built in 1398-9 to control a strategic point in Norwich's city defences.

C The Rosary Cemetery: in Rosary Road, Norwich, was the first non-denominational cemetery in England, licensed for burials by the Bishop of Norwich in 1821 when the first interment took place. It was to be a cemetery where people were free to be buried with the religious service of their choice or none, if that was their choice.