16 artists from Waveney Valley art trail stage one-off show in Woodbridge

In September you can see the work of the enormously talented art collective from the picturesque Waveney Valley as they head to Woodbridge for a one-off exhibition. The Harleston & Waveney Art Trail collective, which stages an trail along the border of Suffolk and Norfolk each summer, is exhibiting at The Craft House giving locals and visitors alike an opportunity to see the work of this diverse group in one location.

Visitors to Meanderings - Contemporary Art from the Waveney Valley will be able to see works from 16 artists. Group chairman Malcolm Cudmore said: “We're delighted to be exhibiting at The Craft House in Woodbridge as a group for the first time.

Malcolm Cudmore is a figurative artists who paints East Anglian life. - Credit: Malcolm Cudmore

Barbara Bernard paints from the world around her, capturing light and shade. - Credit: Barbara Bernard

Carolyn Moulton is inspired by the natural world. - Credit: Carolyn Moulton

Chris Mounds' wood cuts are inspired by moments in nature. - Credit: Chris Mounds

"The exhibition in September will showcase the wealth of artistic talent that is based here in the central Waveney Valley. The show will include traditional and abstract paintings, drawings, printmaking, sculpture and textile art.

“All the artists are selected members of the Harleston and Waveney Art Trail (HWAT) – some have previously had successful shows in Woodbridge and we regularly have visitors to the annual Art Trail from South Suffolk. Woodbridge is a very individual town with a reputation for high quality art shows. We're pleased to bring our distinctive HWAT contribution to the town. I've painted down by the river in Woodbridge on many occasions and, earlier this year, completed a private commission to paint the Tide Mill. It is the perfect setting for a landscape painter."

Noelle Francis is inspired by travel inspired, with new work from North Africa and Europe. - Credit: Noelle Francis

Paul Zawadzki uses natural materials, such as sand and earth, in his work to capture the spirit of the landscape. - Credit: Paul Zawadzki

Water is a recurring theme in Sara Johnson's work. - Credit: Sara Johnson

Expressionist landscapes from Kath Wallace. - Credit: Kath Wallace

The artists participating are Andrew Vessey, Barbara Bernard, Bobbie Watchorn, Carolyn Moulton, Noelle Francis, Christina Greathead, Caryl Challis, Malcolm Cudmore, Nicci Dedman, Diana McKenna, Paul Zawadzki, Rosemary Elliott, Nell Close, Sara Johnson, Katharine Wallace and Chris Mound.

The exhibition is at The Craft House, 1b Thoroughfare, Woodbridge IP12 1AA, open Wednesday September 14 to Tuesday September 20, 10am-4.30pm daily. The majority of works will be for sale at the event. For more information, visit hwat.org.uk

Rosemary Elliott is inspired by inland and coastal regions of East Anglia. - Credit: Rosemary Elliott

Andrew Vessey links his paintings and models to poetry, music, the spirituality of a specific place or the celebration of the natural world. - Credit: Andrew Vessey

Bobby Watchorn creates quirky sculptures of animals. - Credit: Bobby Watchorn

Nell Close works in oils and gouache to explore colour and shapes. - Credit: Nell Close

Wire figures and objects by Nicci Dedman. - Credit: Nicci Dedman

Caryl Challis' bartik art is inspired by shapes and colours in her garden, journeys, and landscapes. - Credit: Caryl Challis

Chris Greathead works with cloth, stitch and photography to capture moments in time and place. - Credit: Chris Greathead



