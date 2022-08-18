16 artists from Waveney Valley art trail stage one-off show in Woodbridge
- Credit: Diana McKenna
In September you can see the work of the enormously talented art collective from the picturesque Waveney Valley as they head to Woodbridge for a one-off exhibition. The Harleston & Waveney Art Trail collective, which stages an trail along the border of Suffolk and Norfolk each summer, is exhibiting at The Craft House giving locals and visitors alike an opportunity to see the work of this diverse group in one location.
Visitors to Meanderings - Contemporary Art from the Waveney Valley will be able to see works from 16 artists. Group chairman Malcolm Cudmore said: “We're delighted to be exhibiting at The Craft House in Woodbridge as a group for the first time.
"The exhibition in September will showcase the wealth of artistic talent that is based here in the central Waveney Valley. The show will include traditional and abstract paintings, drawings, printmaking, sculpture and textile art.
“All the artists are selected members of the Harleston and Waveney Art Trail (HWAT) – some have previously had successful shows in Woodbridge and we regularly have visitors to the annual Art Trail from South Suffolk. Woodbridge is a very individual town with a reputation for high quality art shows. We're pleased to bring our distinctive HWAT contribution to the town. I've painted down by the river in Woodbridge on many occasions and, earlier this year, completed a private commission to paint the Tide Mill. It is the perfect setting for a landscape painter."
READ: Picnic in a beautiful Suffolk vineyard
The artists participating are Andrew Vessey, Barbara Bernard, Bobbie Watchorn, Carolyn Moulton, Noelle Francis, Christina Greathead, Caryl Challis, Malcolm Cudmore, Nicci Dedman, Diana McKenna, Paul Zawadzki, Rosemary Elliott, Nell Close, Sara Johnson, Katharine Wallace and Chris Mound.
The exhibition is at The Craft House, 1b Thoroughfare, Woodbridge IP12 1AA, open Wednesday September 14 to Tuesday September 20, 10am-4.30pm daily. The majority of works will be for sale at the event. For more information, visit hwat.org.uk