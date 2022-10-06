What's on in Sussex in October

Our guide to the best events in and around the county this month

Theatre

October 7

Harry Hill: Pedigree fun!

De La Warr Pavilion

This first post-lockdown tour features Sarah the baby elephant, Ian the Information Worm, and the return of the much-loved helpful Stouffer the Cat.

7pm, £31. dlwp.com

October 8-November 10

Local Hero

Chichester Festival Theatre

Originally a heart-warming Bill Forsyth film, this stage adaptation penned by David Grieg features music and lyrics by original score composer Mark Knopfler of Dire Straits. Tony Award-winning Gabriel Ebert makes his UK debut as a hotshot 1980s oil executive sent to a remote Scottish fishing village to convince the locals to sell up, so his company can build a new refinery.

Various times, from £21. cft.org.uk

October 8-29

Glyndebourne Tour

Glyndebourne, near Glynde

La boheme by Puccini, Glyndebourne Festival, 6 June 2022 - Credit: Glyndebourne Productions Ltd.

Glyndebourne is gearing up for its annual trip around the country. Going on the road after these home premieres are: The Marriage of Figaro, which is set in the dying days of Franco’s Spanish regime, the recast 2022 festival hit La Boheme and intimate new chamber opera Glass Human by Samantha Fernando and Melanie Wilson.

4pm, from £10. glyndebourne.com/tour

October 9

Flavia & Jimi: Our Life at the Barn

Pavilion Theatre, Worthing

Flavia and Jimi gave up the city lights for farm life - Credit: supplied

Ahead of her starring role in this year’s Worthing panto Jack and the Beanstalk, former Strictly Come Dancing professional Flavia Cacace-Mistry is debuting her new live show with husband actor and chef Jimi Mistry. Having met on the BBC show in 2010, the couple decided two years ago to turn their back on the city lights in favour of a Devon smallholding.

7.30pm, from £19.50. wtm.uk

October 11

The Black Blues Brothers

De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill

An acrobatic tribute to the 1980 movie. Expect a mix of balancing, fire stunts and human pyramids in a nightclub setting, soundtracked by hits from the movie. Also at Pavilion Theatre, Worthing, on Sunday, October 16.

6.45pm, from £26. dlwp.com

October 11-15

Spike

Theatre Royal Brighton

Robert Wilfort as 'Spike Milligan' in Spike - Credit: Arthouse London Studio

One of Sussex’s comic heroes is remembered in this play penned by Private Eye’s Ian Hislop and Nick Newman. Gavin and Stacey star Robert Wilfort plays Spike Milligan as Goon-mania takes hold in 1950s austerity Britain. But Spike, who spent his last 20 years in Udimore, near Rye, has to go into battle with the BBC to realise his comic vision.

7.45pm, 2.30pm matinees Thurs and Sat, from £13. atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton

October 14

Joe Lycett: More more more!

Brighton Dome Concert Hall

The artist and rights campaigner formerly known as Hugo Boss embarks on his first tour in years, mixing jokes, anecdotes and disturbing paintings.

7.30pm, £32. brightondome.org

October 16

An Evening with Richard E Grant

Brighton Dome Concert Hall

Richard E Grant - Credit: supplied

Richard E Grant’s latest book takes its name from his beloved wife Joan’s challenge to him before she died in 2021 - to find a pocketful of happiness in every day. The Withnail and I star will mix tales from his appearances in Dr Who and Spice World, with his reflections on love and loss.

7.30pm, from £22. brightondome.org

October 18-22

Noises Off

Theatre Royal Brighton

An all-star cast of UK talent is celebrating the 40th anniversary of Michael Frayn’s backstage farce about a farce. Felicity Kendal, Jonathan Coy, Matthew Kelly and Tracy-Ann Oberman are the touring players whose behind-the-scenes disasters gradually creep onto the stage.

7.45pm, 2.30pm matinees Wed, Thurs and Sat, from £13. atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton

October 20-22

Frankenstein

The Hawth Studio, Crawley

A scientist’s desire to defeat death leads to the creation of a hideous creature, in this in-house production of Mary Shelley’s gothic horror.

Thurs 1pm, Fri 10am, 1.30pm & 7.45pm, Sat 2.30pm & 7.45pm, from £14. parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/the-hawth

October 24-29

The Mousetrap

Theatre Royal Brighton

Sadly Covid broke this London legend’s unbeaten run in the West End, but Agatha Christie’s thriller is still packing them in. This touring production stars former EastEnders Todd Carty, John Altman and Gwyneth Strong - also known as Cassandra in Only Fools and Horses.

7.45pm, 2.30pm matinees on Thurs and Sat, from £13. atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton

October 24-29

Darker Shores

Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne

A troubled East Sussex guest house is at the centre of this Victorian-period thriller starring Max Caulfield, Juliet Mills and Michael Praed.

7.45pm, 2.30pm matinees Wed and Sat, from £23.50. eastbournetheatres.co.uk

October 28

Kerry Godliman: BOSH

The Capitol, Horsham

Kerry Godliman - Credit: supplied

Having taken starring roles in Ricky Gervais comedies Derek and After Life, as well as popping up in Channel Four’s The Undeclared War, Kerry Godliman is back to her first love: stand-up. This new tour sees her offload on her mum-guilt, needy cat and disappointing camper van.

8pm, £17.50. thecapitolhorsham.com

October 29

Suzi Ruffell: Snappy

Chequer Mead Theatre, East Grinstead

This follow-up to her acclaimed stand-up tour Dance Like Everyone is Watching, sees Suzi explore settling down and becoming a mother, while still worrying about everything on the news.

8pm, £16. chequermead.org.uk





Music

October 13

James Taylor

Brighton Centre

James Taylor - Credit: supplied

One of the biggest names to come out of the early-1970s’ explosion of US singer-songwriters, James Taylor scooped his sixth Grammy for his latest album American Standard.

7.30pm, from £50.15. brightoncentre.co.uk

October 14

The Unthanks

St George’s Church, Brighton

Since the release 2015 BBC Folk Album of the Year, Mount the Air, Tyne and Wear sisters The Unthanks have soundtracked BBC hits Detectorists and Worzel Gummidge, as well as celebrated the songwriting of Molly Drake. New album Sorrows Away sees them backed by an 11-piece band.

Doors 7pm, from £25. meltingvinyl.co.uk

October 16

Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Theatre Royal Brighton

Last year marked the 35th anniversary of Paul Simon’s album Graceland, which brought this South African vocal group to international fame. Described by Nelson Mandela as ‘South Africa’s cultural ambassadors’ their distinctive harmonies have been heard at the Rugby World Cup, Carnegie Hall and on an advert for Heinz Baked Beans. Look out for them at Bexhill’s De La Warr Pavilion on October 20.

7.30pm, from £29.40. atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton

October 20

Tom Chaplin

Congress Theatre, Eastbourne

Battle’s own voice of Keane plays a hometown show in support of Midpoint, the album he penned in 2019 when his band’s Cause and Effect tour was cut short by the pandemic.

Doors 7.30pm, from £30. eastbournetheatres.co.uk

October 23

Harp quintet

Steyning Parish Church

As part of a series of events to mark the 500th anniversary of Steyning Parish Church’s Tudor carved oak panel, the Steyning Screen, a local harp quintet, will premiere a specially composed piece of music.

2.30pm, TBC. steyningparishchurch.org/concerts

October 27

Joshua Burnell and Band

The Folklore Rooms, above The Quadrant, Brighton

Joshua Burnell - Credit: Elly Lucas

Winner of the Folking Awards’ Rising Star prize, York multi-instrumentalist Joshua Burnell draws his influences from across the world and genres ranging from music hall to glam rock.

8pm, £10. joshuaburnell.co.uk/tour

October 27

Sugababes

Brighton Centre

Sugababes - Credit: supplied

More than two decades on from their first hit Overload, the original Sugababes trio of Siobhan Donaghy, Mutya Buena and Keisha Buchanan are back together under their former name, having spent seven years touring as MKS.

Doors 6.30pm, from £45. brightoncentre.co.uk

October 29

YolanDa’s Band Jam

Brighton Dome Concert Hall

Double MOBO-award-winning musician YolanDa Brown has launched a second career as a hero to preschool and infant school music-lovers with her RTS Award-winning CBeebies show. Now YolanDa’s Band Jam is on the road, encouraging youngsters to discover the joy of music through singing, dancing and performing.

2pm, £15. brightondome.org

October 30

The Feeling

De La Warr Pavilion

Fifteen years on from their million-selling debut Twelve Stops and Home, Horsham’s The Feeling is back with a new album Loss.Hope.Love, which has been informed by frontman Daniel Gillespie Sells’ experience writing for the hit musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

Doors 7pm, £28.50. dlwp.com

Exhibitions

Until January 8

Lee Miller & Picasso

Newlands House Gallery, Petworth

Picasso and Lee Miller in the artist’s studio during the liberation of Paris. 1944 by Lee Miller (NC0002-1) - Credit: Lee Miller Archives, England 2022. All rights reserved. www.leemiller.co.uk Picasso © Succession Picasso/DACS 2022

The extraordinary life and career of Vogue model turned war correspondent and Surrealist artist Lee Miller is explored in this new exhibition. There’s a particular focus on her relationship with Picasso who visited her home Farley Farmhouse, near Chiddingly.

Wed to Sat 10am-5pm, Sun 11am-4pm, £14.50/£7.25 children, students and NHS. newlandshouse.gallery

Until November 27

Aubrey Beardsley: A Brighton Boy

Brighton Museum and Art Gallery

Aubrey Beardsley’s distinctive black and white illustrations are still inspiring artists today, combining both eroticism and elegance. This exhibition marks the 150th anniversary of his birth in Brighton’s Buckingham Road.

Open Tues to Sun, 10am-5pm, £7.50, free to Brighton and Hove residents. brightonmuseums.org.uk/brighton-museum-art-gallery

October 15-January 22

Brewers Towner International

Towner Gallery, Eastbourne

A total of 23 artists were selected from an open call to share work linked to the theme Sanctuary for this biennial contemporary art exhibition. Among them are East Sussex artists Nigel Caple, Sharon Haward, Kevin Hendley, Benjamin Phillips and Amy Fenton. The Brewers Towner Award of £10,000 will be presented to one of the exhibiting artists. Duette, a film by Ayo Akingbade, the winner of 2020’s award, is being shown in Studio 2.

Tues to Sun 10am-5pm, free. townereastbourne.org.uk

Out and about

October 3-16

Shoreham Wordfest

Across Shoreham

A celebration of the English language in all its forms, from novels to poetry, song to theatre. Among the highlights are appearances by Mastermind host and BBC News anchor Clive Myrie, poet laureate Simon Armitage with the LYR Band, former health secretary Jeremy Hunt, and local poets Attila the Stockbroker and Henry Normal. Plus there’s an all-day celebration of crime-writing headlined by Simon Brett and Lynne Truss, two performances of Dylan Thomas’ Under Milk Wood, and a guided tour through James Joyce’s Ulysses.

Various times and prices. shorehamwordfest.com

October 16

Undercliff Run for Women

Saltdean to Brighton

The 15th Undercliff Run is in aid of RISE, Brighton and Hove’s domestic abuse charity. All money raised through sponsorship on the 8km run will go to services supporting local families in need. Among its services RISE provides a domestic abuse helpline, counselling and therapy, support groups and a refuge space. The 100 runners in last year’s event raised more than £25,000.

10am, £30 for a single runner, £77 for a single runner including donation and a technical running vest, £100 for a team of four. RISEuk.org.uk

October 18

Look Into My Eyes

Methodist Church Hall, Midhurst

Alan Jones speaks to Midhurst u3a about the history and mystery of hypnosis - with a promise that no one will be turned into a chicken.

2.30pm, £2 members, £3 visitors. midhurstu3a.org.uk

October 28

Creepy Crafts

Worthing Museum and Art Gallery

One of Worthing Museum’s regular arts and crafts sessions for kids aged seven to 12 takes on a Halloween theme.

11am, from £5.50. wtm.uk

October 28

Nosferatu

Assembly Hall, Worthing

A classic of early silent cinema, and horror movies, is given a new Wurlitzer score in a show organised by the Sussex Theatre Organ Trust. Operating the keys during the 1922 take on the vampire legend will be Aaron Hawthorne.

7pm, from £6. wtm.uk

October 29

NAFAS Area Show

Crowborough Community Centre

The Sussex Area branch of the National Association of Flower Arrangers are exhibiting their skills, alongside trade stalls, refreshments and craft and plant sales. Look out for additional talks and a flower demonstration on the day.

9.30am-5.30pm, £2. sussexareashow2022@yahoo.com or call 01903 817187.







