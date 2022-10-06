What's on in Sussex in October
Duncan Hill
- Credit: supplied
Our guide to the best events in and around the county this month
Theatre
October 7
Harry Hill: Pedigree fun!
De La Warr Pavilion
This first post-lockdown tour features Sarah the baby elephant, Ian the Information Worm, and the return of the much-loved helpful Stouffer the Cat.
7pm, £31. dlwp.com
October 8-November 10
Most Read
- 1 Win a baking kit and a great new recipe book by the Boho Baker
- 2 WIN! £500 towards new stylish glasses from Dipple & Conway
- 3 King Tut and Norfolk – celebrating centenary of stunning find
- 4 Win a Winter Weekend Escape at St. Mellion Estate
- 5 Derbyshire woodland walk - Farley Moor near Matlock
- 6 Meet the women of Cheshire WI
- 7 Win a £150 meal at the Rusty Bull Restaurant in Yorkshire
- 8 WIN £250 Gift Card to spend instore at Moss & Moor
- 9 10 of the best Halloween events in Cheshire
- 10 The best Cornish gardens to visit in Autumn
Local Hero
Chichester Festival Theatre
Originally a heart-warming Bill Forsyth film, this stage adaptation penned by David Grieg features music and lyrics by original score composer Mark Knopfler of Dire Straits. Tony Award-winning Gabriel Ebert makes his UK debut as a hotshot 1980s oil executive sent to a remote Scottish fishing village to convince the locals to sell up, so his company can build a new refinery.
Various times, from £21. cft.org.uk
October 8-29
Glyndebourne Tour
Glyndebourne, near Glynde
Glyndebourne is gearing up for its annual trip around the country. Going on the road after these home premieres are: The Marriage of Figaro, which is set in the dying days of Franco’s Spanish regime, the recast 2022 festival hit La Boheme and intimate new chamber opera Glass Human by Samantha Fernando and Melanie Wilson.
4pm, from £10. glyndebourne.com/tour
October 9
Flavia & Jimi: Our Life at the Barn
Pavilion Theatre, Worthing
Ahead of her starring role in this year’s Worthing panto Jack and the Beanstalk, former Strictly Come Dancing professional Flavia Cacace-Mistry is debuting her new live show with husband actor and chef Jimi Mistry. Having met on the BBC show in 2010, the couple decided two years ago to turn their back on the city lights in favour of a Devon smallholding.
7.30pm, from £19.50. wtm.uk
October 11
The Black Blues Brothers
De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill
An acrobatic tribute to the 1980 movie. Expect a mix of balancing, fire stunts and human pyramids in a nightclub setting, soundtracked by hits from the movie. Also at Pavilion Theatre, Worthing, on Sunday, October 16.
6.45pm, from £26. dlwp.com
October 11-15
Spike
Theatre Royal Brighton
One of Sussex’s comic heroes is remembered in this play penned by Private Eye’s Ian Hislop and Nick Newman. Gavin and Stacey star Robert Wilfort plays Spike Milligan as Goon-mania takes hold in 1950s austerity Britain. But Spike, who spent his last 20 years in Udimore, near Rye, has to go into battle with the BBC to realise his comic vision.
7.45pm, 2.30pm matinees Thurs and Sat, from £13. atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton
October 14
Joe Lycett: More more more!
Brighton Dome Concert Hall
The artist and rights campaigner formerly known as Hugo Boss embarks on his first tour in years, mixing jokes, anecdotes and disturbing paintings.
7.30pm, £32. brightondome.org
October 16
An Evening with Richard E Grant
Brighton Dome Concert Hall
Richard E Grant’s latest book takes its name from his beloved wife Joan’s challenge to him before she died in 2021 - to find a pocketful of happiness in every day. The Withnail and I star will mix tales from his appearances in Dr Who and Spice World, with his reflections on love and loss.
7.30pm, from £22. brightondome.org
October 18-22
Noises Off
Theatre Royal Brighton
An all-star cast of UK talent is celebrating the 40th anniversary of Michael Frayn’s backstage farce about a farce. Felicity Kendal, Jonathan Coy, Matthew Kelly and Tracy-Ann Oberman are the touring players whose behind-the-scenes disasters gradually creep onto the stage.
7.45pm, 2.30pm matinees Wed, Thurs and Sat, from £13. atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton
October 20-22
Frankenstein
The Hawth Studio, Crawley
A scientist’s desire to defeat death leads to the creation of a hideous creature, in this in-house production of Mary Shelley’s gothic horror.
Thurs 1pm, Fri 10am, 1.30pm & 7.45pm, Sat 2.30pm & 7.45pm, from £14. parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/the-hawth
October 24-29
The Mousetrap
Theatre Royal Brighton
Sadly Covid broke this London legend’s unbeaten run in the West End, but Agatha Christie’s thriller is still packing them in. This touring production stars former EastEnders Todd Carty, John Altman and Gwyneth Strong - also known as Cassandra in Only Fools and Horses.
7.45pm, 2.30pm matinees on Thurs and Sat, from £13. atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton
October 24-29
Darker Shores
Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne
A troubled East Sussex guest house is at the centre of this Victorian-period thriller starring Max Caulfield, Juliet Mills and Michael Praed.
7.45pm, 2.30pm matinees Wed and Sat, from £23.50. eastbournetheatres.co.uk
October 28
Kerry Godliman: BOSH
The Capitol, Horsham
Having taken starring roles in Ricky Gervais comedies Derek and After Life, as well as popping up in Channel Four’s The Undeclared War, Kerry Godliman is back to her first love: stand-up. This new tour sees her offload on her mum-guilt, needy cat and disappointing camper van.
8pm, £17.50. thecapitolhorsham.com
October 29
Suzi Ruffell: Snappy
Chequer Mead Theatre, East Grinstead
This follow-up to her acclaimed stand-up tour Dance Like Everyone is Watching, sees Suzi explore settling down and becoming a mother, while still worrying about everything on the news.
8pm, £16. chequermead.org.uk
Music
October 13
James Taylor
Brighton Centre
One of the biggest names to come out of the early-1970s’ explosion of US singer-songwriters, James Taylor scooped his sixth Grammy for his latest album American Standard.
7.30pm, from £50.15. brightoncentre.co.uk
October 14
The Unthanks
St George’s Church, Brighton
Since the release 2015 BBC Folk Album of the Year, Mount the Air, Tyne and Wear sisters The Unthanks have soundtracked BBC hits Detectorists and Worzel Gummidge, as well as celebrated the songwriting of Molly Drake. New album Sorrows Away sees them backed by an 11-piece band.
Doors 7pm, from £25. meltingvinyl.co.uk
October 16
Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Theatre Royal Brighton
Last year marked the 35th anniversary of Paul Simon’s album Graceland, which brought this South African vocal group to international fame. Described by Nelson Mandela as ‘South Africa’s cultural ambassadors’ their distinctive harmonies have been heard at the Rugby World Cup, Carnegie Hall and on an advert for Heinz Baked Beans. Look out for them at Bexhill’s De La Warr Pavilion on October 20.
7.30pm, from £29.40. atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton
October 20
Tom Chaplin
Congress Theatre, Eastbourne
Battle’s own voice of Keane plays a hometown show in support of Midpoint, the album he penned in 2019 when his band’s Cause and Effect tour was cut short by the pandemic.
Doors 7.30pm, from £30. eastbournetheatres.co.uk
October 23
Harp quintet
Steyning Parish Church
As part of a series of events to mark the 500th anniversary of Steyning Parish Church’s Tudor carved oak panel, the Steyning Screen, a local harp quintet, will premiere a specially composed piece of music.
2.30pm, TBC. steyningparishchurch.org/concerts
October 27
Joshua Burnell and Band
The Folklore Rooms, above The Quadrant, Brighton
Winner of the Folking Awards’ Rising Star prize, York multi-instrumentalist Joshua Burnell draws his influences from across the world and genres ranging from music hall to glam rock.
8pm, £10. joshuaburnell.co.uk/tour
October 27
Sugababes
Brighton Centre
More than two decades on from their first hit Overload, the original Sugababes trio of Siobhan Donaghy, Mutya Buena and Keisha Buchanan are back together under their former name, having spent seven years touring as MKS.
Doors 6.30pm, from £45. brightoncentre.co.uk
October 29
YolanDa’s Band Jam
Brighton Dome Concert Hall
Double MOBO-award-winning musician YolanDa Brown has launched a second career as a hero to preschool and infant school music-lovers with her RTS Award-winning CBeebies show. Now YolanDa’s Band Jam is on the road, encouraging youngsters to discover the joy of music through singing, dancing and performing.
2pm, £15. brightondome.org
October 30
The Feeling
De La Warr Pavilion
Fifteen years on from their million-selling debut Twelve Stops and Home, Horsham’s The Feeling is back with a new album Loss.Hope.Love, which has been informed by frontman Daniel Gillespie Sells’ experience writing for the hit musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.
Doors 7pm, £28.50. dlwp.com
Exhibitions
Until January 8
Lee Miller & Picasso
Newlands House Gallery, Petworth
The extraordinary life and career of Vogue model turned war correspondent and Surrealist artist Lee Miller is explored in this new exhibition. There’s a particular focus on her relationship with Picasso who visited her home Farley Farmhouse, near Chiddingly.
Wed to Sat 10am-5pm, Sun 11am-4pm, £14.50/£7.25 children, students and NHS. newlandshouse.gallery
Until November 27
Aubrey Beardsley: A Brighton Boy
Brighton Museum and Art Gallery
Aubrey Beardsley’s distinctive black and white illustrations are still inspiring artists today, combining both eroticism and elegance. This exhibition marks the 150th anniversary of his birth in Brighton’s Buckingham Road.
Open Tues to Sun, 10am-5pm, £7.50, free to Brighton and Hove residents. brightonmuseums.org.uk/brighton-museum-art-gallery
October 15-January 22
Brewers Towner International
Towner Gallery, Eastbourne
A total of 23 artists were selected from an open call to share work linked to the theme Sanctuary for this biennial contemporary art exhibition. Among them are East Sussex artists Nigel Caple, Sharon Haward, Kevin Hendley, Benjamin Phillips and Amy Fenton. The Brewers Towner Award of £10,000 will be presented to one of the exhibiting artists. Duette, a film by Ayo Akingbade, the winner of 2020’s award, is being shown in Studio 2.
Tues to Sun 10am-5pm, free. townereastbourne.org.uk
Out and about
October 3-16
Shoreham Wordfest
Across Shoreham
A celebration of the English language in all its forms, from novels to poetry, song to theatre. Among the highlights are appearances by Mastermind host and BBC News anchor Clive Myrie, poet laureate Simon Armitage with the LYR Band, former health secretary Jeremy Hunt, and local poets Attila the Stockbroker and Henry Normal. Plus there’s an all-day celebration of crime-writing headlined by Simon Brett and Lynne Truss, two performances of Dylan Thomas’ Under Milk Wood, and a guided tour through James Joyce’s Ulysses.
Various times and prices. shorehamwordfest.com
October 16
Undercliff Run for Women
Saltdean to Brighton
The 15th Undercliff Run is in aid of RISE, Brighton and Hove’s domestic abuse charity. All money raised through sponsorship on the 8km run will go to services supporting local families in need. Among its services RISE provides a domestic abuse helpline, counselling and therapy, support groups and a refuge space. The 100 runners in last year’s event raised more than £25,000.
10am, £30 for a single runner, £77 for a single runner including donation and a technical running vest, £100 for a team of four. RISEuk.org.uk
October 18
Look Into My Eyes
Methodist Church Hall, Midhurst
Alan Jones speaks to Midhurst u3a about the history and mystery of hypnosis - with a promise that no one will be turned into a chicken.
2.30pm, £2 members, £3 visitors. midhurstu3a.org.uk
October 28
Creepy Crafts
Worthing Museum and Art Gallery
One of Worthing Museum’s regular arts and crafts sessions for kids aged seven to 12 takes on a Halloween theme.
11am, from £5.50. wtm.uk
October 28
Nosferatu
Assembly Hall, Worthing
A classic of early silent cinema, and horror movies, is given a new Wurlitzer score in a show organised by the Sussex Theatre Organ Trust. Operating the keys during the 1922 take on the vampire legend will be Aaron Hawthorne.
7pm, from £6. wtm.uk
October 29
NAFAS Area Show
Crowborough Community Centre
The Sussex Area branch of the National Association of Flower Arrangers are exhibiting their skills, alongside trade stalls, refreshments and craft and plant sales. Look out for additional talks and a flower demonstration on the day.
9.30am-5.30pm, £2. sussexareashow2022@yahoo.com or call 01903 817187.