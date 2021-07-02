Published: 8:11 AM July 2, 2021

After a season of cancelled and postponed events across the country, one Lancashire musical festival returns this year.

Rivington Terraced Gardens will host a weekend of iconic 90's music across three days from 16th – 18th July.

The organisers of the Rivington Music Festival had a difficult decision following the Government’s postponement of ‘freedom day’ which was initially scheduled for 21 June. By working closely with Chorley Council to establish COVID secure safety measures, the festival has had permission to go ahead.

The event will be headlined by iconic rock bands, Toploader and Republica, local favourite bands and up and coming acts have pledged their support to the event, which will raise vital funds for the beautiful terraced gardens, which are preserved on a charity basis by Rivington Heritage Trust and an army of volunteers.

Projects manager at Rivington Terraced Gardens, Andrew Suter, said: “This past 12 months has been such a terrible time for our fundraising as it has for all charities but this event is the biggest opportunity we have this year to raise much-needed funds for the upkeep of the gardens and so to be allowed to proceed is a godsend for our fundraising efforts.

“There has been a huge rush for early tickets and now that confidence is restored that we can pull this off, we anticipate the remaining tickets selling out quickly. To reassure our festival goers, we will be putting up an FAQ advice section on our website detailing the precise COVID safety measures we will have in place. We hope our festival goers will work with us to uphold these measures and we can’t wait to see everyone enjoying alfresco music once more!”

Mark Radcliffe, broadcaster, writer, musician and patron of Rivington Terraced Gardens, says: “Summer wouldn’t be summer without festivals. It’s fantastic news that the Rivington Music Festival can go ahead. We’re confident that it’ll raise a good portion of the funds needed to keep up the good work of the volunteers in maintaining the glory of this unique corner of Britain.”

Previously held in 2018 and 2019 as a one-day event, organisers of the 2021 festival have booked quality heritage acts to maximise ticket sales and are also holding a Friday Legends Night from 7pm on the 16th July, featuring broadcasting legend and patron of Rivington Terraced Gardens, Mark Radcliffe, Bez from the Happy Mondays, Clint Boon from Inspiral Carpets and XS Manchester, and local DJ John William Leather.

The Saturday line-up from 1:00pm – 10:30pm, features: Republica, Red Electrick, Good Foxy, Driftwood, Jeremiah Ferrari, Joe McAdam, Pete McDonna and Be My Band. From Sunday 1:00pm – 10:30pm, Toploader, Design Rewind, Magari, TVOD, Ellysse Mason, Taylor Paisley-French, Casper Mason and Marc Winstanley will be on stage.

Adult tickets are available from £14, child tickets from £6, weekend tickets are also on sale. To book tickets visit www.rivingtonterracedgardens.org.uk