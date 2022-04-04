2022 Lytham Festival - headliners, line-up and ticket details revealed

The Lytham Festival will returns to Lancashire's summer event calendar in 2022 with a star-studded 10-night bill taking place on Lytham Green in late June and early July.



The extended event comes after the usual five-day Festival had to be cancelled for two years running, the event takes place over two five-day parts, with the first half running from Tuesday 28th June to Saturday 2nd July and the second from Wednesday 6th July to Sunday 10th July.

Organisers Peter Taylor of Cuffe and Taylor:

‘Whenever people asked me “Why Lytham?” I’d say “Why not Lytham?”. We used to get agents in America who couldn’t pronounce Lytham, but they can now. Everyone who plays the Lytham Festival loves it.

‘The second year we did the Proms, we had Status Quo and people thought we’d booked a tribute band because they couldn’t believe we’d have the actual Quo. Now we're getting stadium level acts and arena level acts – big names on the global music scene – to come to Lytham.

‘The fact we can attract those names is testament to the audiences – it always sells very well. We’ve always said we’ll do it for as long as people want to come, and every year it gets bigger.'



There are a wide range of ticketing options available, from general admission single day tickets, five day passes to more extensive packages that give you access to the Garden or Lounge areas.



The VIP Garden is described as the ultimate dancing zone with access to a exclusive garden bar and premium food options as well as posh flushable loos all in an area right at the front of the stage.



The VIP Lounge Lounge customers enter via a dedicated VIP entrance following the red carpet to be greeted by their personal event staff for the evening.



Guests and their party cab enjoy their private Lounge booth located directly opposite the festival main stage. You also have access to the VIP Garden if you’d like to get right to the front of the stage.

Elbow will perform at the Lytham Festival on Thursday 7th July - Credit: Rhodes Media

The 2022 Lytham Festival line-up



DAY 1

Tuesday 28th June

Diana Ross and Jack Savoretti

DAY 2

Wednesday 29th June

Lewis Capaldi, JP Sax and Luke La Volpe

DAY 3

Thursday 30th June

Snow Patrol, Kodaline, and Jade Bird

DAY 4

Friday 1st July

Duran Duran, Walt Disco and Goldfrapp

DAY 5

Saturday 2nd July

Nile Rogers and Chic, TLC, Soul II Soul and Craig Charles Funk and Soul DJ set.

DAY 6

Wednesday 6th July

Simply Red, Lisa Stansfield and Marisha Wallace

DAY 7

Thursday 7th July

Elbow and Richard Hawley

DAY 8

Friday 8th July

The Strokes and Fontaine DC.

DAY 9

Saturday 9th July

Tears for Fears, Alison Moyet and Natalie Imbruglia.

DAY 10

Sunday 10th July

Paul Weller, The Charlatans, Lottery Winners and Nia Wyn.



