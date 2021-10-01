10 of the best Halloween events in Cheshire

Published: 9:05 AM October 1, 2021

16th October - 7th November

Biddulph Grange Halloween Trail

Search the garden to spot ingredients to make a magic potion and make your way to the witches cottage.

Biddulph Grange Gardens, Grange Road, Biddulph, Staffordshire, ST8 7SD

www.nationaltrust.org.uk

23rd October - 7th November

Tegg’s Nose Country Park Halloween Trail

Buy a map from the Tegg's Nose Tea Room for 50p, and get searching around the top of the park for some seasonal visitors.

Teggs Nose Visitor Centre, Buxton Old Road, Macclesfield, Cheshire, SK11 0AP

www.cheshireeast.gov.uk

23rd October - 31st October

Fright Fiesta

Fright Fiesta is nine days of fabulous family activities, frights and theme park fun at Gullivers World.

Gullivers World Resort, Warrington, Cheshire, WA5 9YZ

www.gulliverskingdomresort.co.uk/fright-fiesta

23rd October - 25th October

Chester Wizard School

Now in its 5th year, Chester Wizard School has everything that your little wannabe wizards and witches could imagine.

www.ticketquarter.co.uk

25th October - 31st October

Halloween Trail & Ghoulish Gardens

Wander around the Ghoulish Gardens and interactive Halloween trail searching for clues with your family to help Dorothy & Toto journey through the haunted forest and find her 3 iconic friends to reach the Wizard of OZ .

Stonyford Cottage Gardens, Stonyford Lane, Oakmere, Stonyford Cottage Gardens, Northwich, Cheshire, CW8 2TF

www.stonyfordcottagenursery.co.uk/halloween-trail-and-ghoulish-gardens

26th October - 31st October

Halloween at the Old Hall: The Lost Crystal (a wizard’s quest)

Seek out the spellbinding clues, hone your broomstick – flying skills in the practice field before you set off on your final adventure to recover the lost Crystal and restore it to its rightful place.

The Old Hall, Tatton Park, Knutsford, Cheshire, WA16 6QN

www.tattonpark.org.uk

28th October

Children's Halloween Party

Take a trip on the spooky trail around the lake followed by a fancy dress party in the tipis to get your children in the mood for Halloween!

Delamere Events, Cherry Orchard Farm, Oakmere, Cheshire, CW8 2HN

www.eventbrite.com

29th October - 31st October

Scared to Death

For three horrifying nights, Sick to Death shall be open extra late for those of you who are brave enough to visit the exhibit after dark.

St Michael's Church, Bridge Street Row East, Chester, Cheshire, CH1 1NW

sicktodeath.org

31st October

Bunker Film Club: Halloween Horror Special

A Halloween special of the popular Bunker Film Club. There will be a fancy dress competition for scariest outfit and a candlelit ghost tour of the bunker. The choice of film will decided by the followers of the Hack Green Secret Nuclear Bunker facebook page.

www.hackgreen.co.uk/events

Every Thursday, Friday and Saturday during October

Chester Ghost Tour

Revisit scenes of supernatural happenings and macabre events from Chester's mysterious and murky past on Chester's longest running ghost tour.

Chester Walls www.ghostcity.co.uk

