Published: 4:01 PM May 18, 2021

There’s lots to do in Chester now we’re free to roam again. Here's what you can look forward to during the summer months.

Celebrate 90 years of Chester Zoo

Chester Zoo turns 90 this year with the opening of the new Latin American Wetland Aviary this spring, where visitors can see Caribbean flamingos and saffron finches, among other birds, and learn about efforts to conserve their numbers. Plus Chester Zoo’s quest to be a zero-waste zoo by 2030 has inspired Love It For Longer, a sustainability spectacular, from 11 June. It’ll be 100 per cent utter rubbish; exploring the world of waste, from plastic and technology to water – and even poo.

www.chesterzoo.org.

READ MORE: Adorable photos of Chester Zoo's new arrival

Model railways at Chester Cathedral

Pete Waterman OBE and the builders of ‘Leamington Spa’ will present this summer’s must-see model railway event in the nave of Chester Cathedral, 17 July-3 September. “Making Tracks” will demonstrate the West Coast Mainline – a 74ft OO model featuring the work of local boy and world-renowned railway engineer Thomas Brassey.

chestercathedral.com/event/making-tracks

Chester River Dee - Credit: Joe Wainwright/Visit Cheshire

Kayaking and boating on the River Dee

White-water kayaking on the Chester Weir in the heart of the city and paddleboarding with a view of the Chester Meadows, Old Dee Bridge and Roman Walls are two new waterborne tours now being offered by Dee River Kayaking. Meanwhile, Chester Boat will be skippering new private picnic trips. The perfect socially distanced day out, Picnic Boat Hire is for up to six passengers and the special sailing comes with optional afternoon tea and fizz (with vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free menus available).

www.deeriverkayaking.com, www.chesterboat.co.uk

Take your dog on a sightseeing run in the city

Visitors holidaying with their four-legged friend can now limber up for a new 5K Dog Run Tour of the city with Tours Around Chester. The pace will be set to suit man/woman and beast – it’s a run, not a race – and the tour guide will give a full history of Chester and the landmarks on the route, including the Cathedral, Racecourse and Castle. Humans will be rewarded with a reviving coffee, while Fido will get a bowl of refreshing water and a tasty treat.

www.toursaroundchester.co.uk

READ MORE: 10 great walks in and around Chester

Open air theatre at Grosvenor Park

Britain’s biggest and best open-air theatre returns in Chester’s Grosvenor Park with an extended season, 29 May-30 August, featuring The Jungle Book, Pride and Prejudice, and The Merry Wives of Windsor. The performances at Grosvenor Park Open-Air Theatre are among more than 200 outdoor events being produced by Storyhouse, the city’s award-winning arts hub. Others include Moonlight Flicks, al-fresco movie screenings in Chester, Wirral and Nantwich of family favourites, cult classics and contemporary blockbusters.

www.grosvenorparkopenairtheatre.co.uk www.moonlightflicks.co.uk www.storyhouse.com

READ MORE: Outdoor cinema showings in Cheshire this summer