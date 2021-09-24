Festive Christmas markets to visit in Essex, 2021

Things To Do

Published: 10:51 PM September 24, 2021 Updated: 10:54 PM September 24, 2021

Christmas markets are coming to Essex. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Here’s our guide so far to the festive markets in Essex that’ll get you in the Christmas spirit. Find the perfect stocking fillers, unique presents, foodie treats and more.

Meadow Croft Garden Centre German Market, Battlesbridge

Open seven days a week up until Christmas, the garden centre hosts the only German market in Essex.

Germanic fare on offer includes bratwurst, sauerkraut, pretzels, waffles and the intriguing schokokusse treats.

More than 30 stalls stock various yuletide gifts including cuckoo clocks, ornaments, candles and clothing.

When: September 16 to December 23, 10am-4pm

Where: Woodham Road, Battlesbridge, SS11 7QU

Cost: Free

Website: meadow-croft.co.uk





Maldon Christmas Festival and Light Switch On, Maldon

After a year-long hiatus, the Christmas Fayre on Maldon's High Street will return as a Christmas Festival, with late-night shopping and artisan stalls along the high street.

Also planned is a Punch and Judy show, reindeers, Father Christmas and his grotto, and more entertainment along the high street.

When: TBC, switch on at 4.30pm and entertainment 4pm-9pm

Where: High Street

Cost: Free, and a free shuttle bus will run between Morrisons and the High Street

Website: visitmaldon.co.uk





Colchester Town Hall Christmas Market, Colchester

With a focus on locally sourced and made products, stall will include cards, festive refreshments, jewellery, beauty, ornaments, personalised gifts and unique finds.

When: November 27-28 10am-5pm

Where: Colchester Town Hall, High Street, CO1 1PJ

Cost: Free, but visit the website to register

Website: colchester-events.co.uk





Essex Festive Gift & Food Show, Brentwood

With more than 250 stalls selling a variety of toys and games, gifts, jewellery and festive food, you're bound to find something to get you into the Christmas spirit.

When: November 6-7, from 10am

Where: Brentwood Centre Doddinghurst Road, CM15 9NN

Cost: tickets from £5, book them here

Website: essexfestiveshow.co.uk

There's still more to come...