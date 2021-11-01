Fab festive light trails, illuminations, and switch-ons across Somerset
- Credit: Erik Mclean, Unsplash
Fill your Christmas in 2021 with festive sparkles, from magical winter wonderlands to town-centre light switch on celebrations.
Nothing says Christmas quite like lighting up the dark with colourful and twinkling lights. Once you've decorated your own home, or if you're looking for inspiration, there are plenty of places to go and enjoy a festive atmosphere in Somerset this year.
In no particular order, we've found plenty of places to enjoy the show with trails, illuminations, and switch-on events.
Christmas Illuminations
The Bishop's Palace, Wells
Selected dates, December 3rd - 19th
We kick off with the hugely popular Wells spectacular which incorporates more events and activities than you could shake a candy cane at. Not only can you enjoy beautiful illuminations, but there will also be performances of A Christmas Carol and the Wells City Band will be playing Christmas Classics on certain dates.
Most Read
- 1 Essex firework displays: The best events for Bonfire Night 2021
- 2 Win an ercol Heritage Loveseat worth £799
- 3 Win a luxury Christmas hamper worth £250 from Bakers & Larners of Holt
- 4 Somerset fireworks displays: the best events for Bonfire Night 2021
- 5 Fireworks displays and bonfire night events in Sussex 2021
- 6 Simon Reeve explores the Lake District his new series
- 7 Norfolk firework displays: the best events for bonfire night 2021
- 8 Fireworks displays and bonfire night events in Kent 2021
- 9 Fireworks displays and bonfire night events in Hampshire 2021
- 10 Christmas markets in and around the Cotswolds
Christmas Lights Switch On
Italian Gardens, Weston-super-Mare
November 27th
Mark the festive occasion with this great switch-on event. This will coincide with the weekend long Christmas Market and other activities to really get in the Christmas spirit.
FIND MORE CHRISTMAS MARKETS IN SOMERSET HERE
Christmas at Stourhead
nr Mere
November 26th - January 2nd
The National Trust's illumination experiences have become some of the best of their kind in the country over the last few years. Follow the route through the grounds and marvel at how they have transformed the estate with twinkling lights and sound to really make your festive period memorable this year.
The Enchanted Garden of Light
American Museum and Gardens, Bath
December 9th - 31st
Sparkling reindeer will guide your way as you enter mesmerising tunnels of light and are greeted with the delightful sights, smells, and tastes of the most wonderful season of all. Enjoy a warming cup of hot spiced apple after your exploration of the beautiful illuminations too.
Taunton Christmas Lights Switch-On
Taunton Town Centre
November 21st
Join in with the community spirit at our next switch-on event by Taunton local council. There will be plenty of other entertainment throughout the day including a funfair and Santa's Grotto, before the main event at 6:30pm
ILLUMINATE
Hestercombe Gardens, Cheddon Fitzpaine
Selected dates, November 27th - January 2nd
Hestercombe has a huge number of events going on for the Christmas period with the illuminations running each day they are open. You can also enjoy a family festive trail, a wreath making workshop, meeting Father Christmas, and so much more.