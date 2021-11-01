Fab festive light trails, illuminations, and switch-ons across Somerset

Fill your Christmas in 2021 with festive sparkles, from magical winter wonderlands to town-centre light switch on celebrations.

Nothing says Christmas quite like lighting up the dark with colourful and twinkling lights. Once you've decorated your own home, or if you're looking for inspiration, there are plenty of places to go and enjoy a festive atmosphere in Somerset this year.

In no particular order, we've found plenty of places to enjoy the show with trails, illuminations, and switch-on events.

Christmas Illuminations

The Bishop's Palace, Wells

Selected dates, December 3rd - 19th

We kick off with the hugely popular Wells spectacular which incorporates more events and activities than you could shake a candy cane at. Not only can you enjoy beautiful illuminations, but there will also be performances of A Christmas Carol and the Wells City Band will be playing Christmas Classics on certain dates.

Learn more

Christmas Lights Switch On

Italian Gardens, Weston-super-Mare

November 27th

Mark the festive occasion with this great switch-on event. This will coincide with the weekend long Christmas Market and other activities to really get in the Christmas spirit.

Learn more

FIND MORE CHRISTMAS MARKETS IN SOMERSET HERE

Enjoy a range of Christmas light events across the county in November and December - Credit: Jonathan Meyer, Pexels

Christmas at Stourhead

nr Mere

November 26th - January 2nd

The National Trust's illumination experiences have become some of the best of their kind in the country over the last few years. Follow the route through the grounds and marvel at how they have transformed the estate with twinkling lights and sound to really make your festive period memorable this year.

Learn more

The Enchanted Garden of Light

American Museum and Gardens, Bath

December 9th - 31st

Sparkling reindeer will guide your way as you enter mesmerising tunnels of light and are greeted with the delightful sights, smells, and tastes of the most wonderful season of all. Enjoy a warming cup of hot spiced apple after your exploration of the beautiful illuminations too.

Learn more

Taunton Christmas Lights Switch-On

Taunton Town Centre

November 21st

Join in with the community spirit at our next switch-on event by Taunton local council. There will be plenty of other entertainment throughout the day including a funfair and Santa's Grotto, before the main event at 6:30pm

Learn more

ILLUMINATE

Hestercombe Gardens, Cheddon Fitzpaine

Selected dates, November 27th - January 2nd

Hestercombe has a huge number of events going on for the Christmas period with the illuminations running each day they are open. You can also enjoy a family festive trail, a wreath making workshop, meeting Father Christmas, and so much more.

Learn more