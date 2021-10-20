Magical Christmas markets in Sussex 2021
- Credit: Dangubic/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Nothing says Christmas quite like a bustling Christmas market, and this year Sussex has some sensational events to check out.
Brighton Christmas Festival and Market
Get ready to kick off the festive season with Brighton's epic Christmas Festival and Market. You'll find over 150 festive stalls, live entertainment, a funfair, Santa's Grotto and an Après Ski zone where the adults can sip on a delicious and warming glass of mulled wine or a Schnapps or two after a busy day shopping.
And if the Brighton Christmas Festival didn't sound exciting enough already, there will also be a specular finale on the 31st of December to ring in the new year.
Where: Citywide, but the central hub will be around Valley Gardens, St Peter's Pl, Brighton BN2 9QB
When: Friday 26th November 2021 - Friday 31st December 2021, opening times to be confirmed
More information: www.brightonchristmasfestival.com
Christmas Market at Gatwick Manor
Get ready to explore 60 stalls packed full of Christmas gift inspiration alongside a tasty Hog Roast, a funfair that will stay open until 6 pm and the chance to grant the youngsters the wish of meeting a Disney Princess and Spiderman.
Where: Gatwick Manor, London Rd, Lowfield Heath, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 9ST
When: Saturday 6th and Sunday 7th November 2021 from 12 pm - 4 pm
More information: www.facebook.com/events/christmas-market-gatwick-manor
A Christmas Experience & Market
The Weald and Downland Living Museum in Chichester won't just be hosting a Christmas market this year; they will also be offering visitors a whole Christmas experience. You can delve into the history of Christmas and learn all about Medieval card making, Tudor Kitchens and Victorian biscuits.
The market itself will take place around the museum's mill pond and market square, where you can browse 50 market stalls. The museum's café and Shepherds Hut will also provide browsers with festive food and drink to indulge in.
Where: Weald and Downland Living Museum, Town Ln, Chichester, West Sussex PO18 0EU
When: Friday 3rd and Saturday 4th December 2021
More information: www.wealddown.co.uk/events/christmas-experience-market-2021
Christmas Craft & Gift Fair
If you often struggle to find a unique gift for a loved one on the high street, head to the Christmas Craft & Gift Fair in Worthing to browse stalls filled with one of a kind handcrafted gifts from local artisans and small businesses.
Where: Field Place Manor House and Barns, The Blvd, Worthing, West Sussex BN13 1NP
When: Sunday12th December 2021 from 10.30 pm - 3.30 pm
More information: www.facebook.com/events/field-place-manor-house/christmas-craft-gift-fair
The Pop Up Emporium Christmas Market
The Pop Up Emporium are champions of supporting local crafters and creative small businesses, and their Christmas edition of the popular markets they hold regularly will feature a fantastic range of gift ideas.
Where: The Stade Hall, 20 Rock-a-Nore Rd, Hastings, East Sussex TN34 3DW
When: Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th December 2021 from 11 am - 4 pm
More information: www.facebook.com/events/the-pop-up-emporium-christmas-market
Eastbourne Christmas Market
Christmas at Eastbourne this year will be bigger and better than ever! You can expect a delightful Christmas Market, beautiful decorations and perhaps the most exciting thing of all; there will be an Ice Rink! More information is expected soon.
Where: Terminus Rd, Eastbourne BN21
When: Friday 17th - Monday 20th December 2021 from
More information: www.facebook.com/YourEastbourne
Winter Festive Market 2021
The charming Manor Barn in Bexhill will be home to a magical Christmas market this year, with over 30 stalls offering Christmas gifts and tasty goodies to eat and drink while you browse. There will also be the opportunity for the kids to write a letter to Santa and post it into a special post box.
Where: Manor Barn, 4 De La Warr Road, Bexhill, East Sussex TN40 2JA
When: Saturday 20th and Sunday 21st November 2021 from 11 am – 3 pm
More information: www.eventbrite.co.uk/bexhill-winter-festive-market-tickets
